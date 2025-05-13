Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Carl Pei reveals the price of the Nothing Phone (3) and it’s pretty ugly

Nothing Phone (3) will be the company's first mid-range phone with a flagship price.

0comments
Nothing
Nothing Phone (2)
One of the companies unexpectedly featured at Google’s Android Show, Nothing, is expected to launch one of the most anticipated phones of the year, the Phone (3). In a 2-minute video, the company’s co-founder, Carl Pei, shared important information about the Nothing Phone (3).

Before we go in-depth, it’s worth mentioning that despite the fact that Nothing Phone (3) will be the company’s top-of-the-line product, it will remain a mid-range phone, a segment that the UK-based brand has been specializing in since the beginning.

Moving on to the actual information revealed by Carl Pei, there’s no way to sugarcoat this: Nothing Phone (3) will cost around £800. If this turns out to be accurate, then the Phone (3) will be a mid-range phone with a flagship price, which is ironic considering that Carl Pei’s previous company, OnePlus, is known for making flagships with mid-range prices, the so-called “flagship killers.”

The reason the Phone (3) will be much more expansive than anything the company has released on the market until now is because Nothing is determined to go “all-in” on the new device.

What this means is that Nothing Phone (3) will feature “premium materials, major performance upgrades and software that really levels things up,” at least according to Carl Pei.

Video Thumbnail


Nothing made a name for itself as an innovative company not just in the smartphone industry, but also in the phone accessories segment. Nothing’s design signature is so different than anything available on the market that the company’s phones are recognizable from a mile away.

The upcoming Nothing Phone (3) is likely to feature the same transparent design that made the company’s phone so popular among customers, but it will be interesting to see what Nothing plans to bring new to the table considering the higher price.

Speaking of which, at £800, Nothing Phone (3) will compete with flagships from established brands like Apple and Samsung, so it’s not going to be easy to push through. It remains to be seen if Nothing Phone (3)’s “wow” factor will be big enough to overlook the much higher price. For reference, Nothing Phone (2)’s price at launch was £580 / $600, so the sequel might sell for $800 in the US.
