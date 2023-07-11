Deep discount: all-time favorite Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a steal on Amazon right now
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's a fun question for you: is there something the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones don't have? Well, if we have to be honest, a fancy and memorable name is one thing that immediately comes to mind, but... aside from that one little thing which Sony will one day hopefully fix, the WH-1000XM4 actually has it all:
- A sturdy, premium design available in multiple stylish colorways
- Masterfully tuned sound quality
- Built-in mic for voice calls and Amazon Alexa control
- Up to 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging
- Industry-leading active noise cancellation
- Wearing detection for automatic pause and resume of playback
And now, we can add an amazing price to the list of pros, after Amazon decided to generously slash the otherwise premium price tag of the Sony WH-1000XM4 to the tune of 29%! Here are the details of this deal:
- Check out all Amazon Prime Day headphone deals
As you can see, the newer model in the series, the Sony WH-1000XM5, has also received a welcome discount of 18% this Amazon Prime Day, and while that also makes for a great time to get an XM5 if you've been eyeing that specific model, we can't deny that the best premium wireless headphone bargain right now is the XM4.
While the XM5 is indeed a marvel of audio engineering, the reality is the Sony XM4 is still a very advanced pair of wireless headphones that looks great, sounds great, and has all the modern bells and whistles you might imagine, including Sony's incredibly efficient active noise cancellation tech, as well as touch sensors for quick playback control and access to the voice assistant.
Another ace in the XM4's sleeve is its respectable 30-hour battery life, which is matched but not surpassed by the XM5. We'd also be remiss if we don't mention the advanced Digital Sound Enhancement Engine with Edge-AI (AI is everywhere these days!), which is co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo, and works in real-time to rebuild audio that's been lost due to digital compression to deliver a more high-fidelity sound to your eardrums. Yes, they deserve it!
Things that are NOT allowed: