Deep discount: all-time favorite Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a steal on Amazon right now

Here's a fun question for you: is there something the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones don't have? Well, if we have to be honest, a fancy and memorable name is one thing that immediately comes to mind, but... aside from that one little thing which Sony will one day hopefully fix, the WH-1000XM4 actually has it all:





A sturdy, premium design available in multiple stylish colorways

Masterfully tuned sound quality

Built-in mic for voice calls and Amazon Alexa control

Up to 30-hour battery life with support for quick charging

Industry-leading active noise cancellation

Wearing detection for automatic pause and resume of playback





And now, we can add an amazing price to the list of pros, after Amazon decided to generously slash the otherwise premium price tag of the Sony WH-1000XM4 to the tune of 29%! Here are the details of this deal:





Save big on the Sony 1000XM4 wireless headphones at Amazon These premium headphones feature ANC, transparency mode, and excellent bass, and can now be yours at $100 off this Prime Day. $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Amazon The Sony 1000XM5 wireless headphones now also discounted at Amazon Sony's newest premium headphones are also seeing a significant drop in price for Amazon Prime Day. It is up to you which model to go for now. $71 off (18%) $328 $399 Buy at Amazon





Check out all Amazon Prime Day headphone deals







As you can see, the newer model in the series, the Sony WH-1000XM5 , has also received a welcome discount of 18% this Amazon Prime Day , and while that also makes for a great time to get an XM5 if you've been eyeing that specific model, we can't deny that the best premium wireless headphone bargain right now is the XM4.





While the XM5 is indeed a marvel of audio engineering, the reality is the Sony XM4 is still a very advanced pair of wireless headphones that looks great, sounds great, and has all the modern bells and whistles you might imagine, including Sony 's incredibly efficient active noise cancellation tech, as well as touch sensors for quick playback control and access to the voice assistant.





Another ace in the XM4's sleeve is its respectable 30-hour battery life, which is matched but not surpassed by the XM5. We'd also be remiss if we don't mention the advanced Digital Sound Enhancement Engine with Edge-AI (AI is everywhere these days!), which is co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo, and works in real-time to rebuild audio that's been lost due to digital compression to deliver a more high-fidelity sound to your eardrums. Yes, they deserve it!

