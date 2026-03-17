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Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price

This might just be the best Android tablet you can currently buy for less than $500.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
This is a very stylish and still pretty powerful tablet... for its newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're looking for the best Android tablet money can buy in 2026, the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 is most likely not on your radar for... fairly obvious reasons. But despite its advanced age and the inherent weaknesses derived from said age, the 11-incher can still be a smart buy for the right type of user... at the right price.

While $919.99 is clearly not right, Amazon shoppers can spend a whopping 426 bucks less than usual for a 256GB storage variant ahead of the e-commerce giant's Big Spring Sale this year. As you can imagine, that's a record high discount for that particular Galaxy Tab S9 configuration (or any other configuration), and it makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered slate pretty much as affordable as a Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128 gigs of internal storage space at the time of this writing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

$426 off (46%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

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While the two are quite similar in many ways, the "regular" Tab S9 does beat the Tab S10 Fan Edition in screen quality and raw speed. That 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology is especially impressive for the Tab S9's newly reduced price point, but the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is definitely no pushover either, leaving the Exynos 1580 SoC inside the Tab S10 FE in the dust as far as overall performance goes.

Now, I know some of you might be hesitant to pick up a three-year-old tablet from a software support standpoint, but because this is a high-end Samsung device we're talking about here, you'll be happy to hear an Android 16 update was delivered months ago, and Android 17 goodies are virtually guaranteed to come by the end of the year.


The ultra-premium build quality and razor-thin 5.9mm profile are two other key strengths the Galaxy Tab S9 currently holds over many of its sub-$500 rivals, while the 8,400mAh battery is... certainly not bad for that wasp waist and that lower-than-ever price.

If I've managed to convince you to give this 11-inch goldie (available in a single Graphite colorway) a chance, you're going to have to be quick here, as Amazon's unprecedented Galaxy Tab S9 deal is not just limited by time but inventory as well, which means that it's likely to go away in a matter of hours (at the time of this writing).
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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