Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Verizon Deals Wireless service

Verizon Prepaid customers get a free month with new activation

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 18, 2021, 3:10 PM
Verizon Prepaid customers get a free month with new activation
Verizon is running a promotion aimed at prepaid customers, which seems to be available online only. As the title says, Verizon Prepaid customers will get a free month of service with new activation.

Those who apply for the offer will get the 3rd month free, which means that the deal requires not just a new line, but also two months of service. The deal is available with all plans and the 5G service is included at no additional cost.

Also, it doesn't matter if you're purchasing a new prepaid phone from Verizon or bring your own, you will still qualify for the deal with a new activation. Keep in mind though that if you want access to 5G Ultra Wideband on your Verizon Prepaid plan, you'll have to choose the most expensive plan, which costs $75 per month.

Apart from that, all Verizon's prepaid plans include 5G service at no additional cost and offer unlimited talk and text in the United States, as well as unlimited text to 200 international destinations.

Finally, the carrier offers prepaid customers the possibility to reduce the cost of their monthly plan the longer they stay with Verizon. For example, prepaid customers can save $5 each month if they remain loyal between 4 and 9 months, or they can save $10 after 10 months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 9hVerizon's LG Velvet 5G UW is cheaper than free for a limited time
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets
Popular stories
Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is ridiculously cheap
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 42minMake your home smarter with this Best Buy deal
Popular stories
Make reading cool again with these deeply discounted Amazon Kindle devices
Popular stories
Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds+ drop back down to their lowest price ever

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless