Verizon Prepaid customers get a free month with new activation

Verizon
is running a promotion aimed at prepaid customers, which seems to be available online only
. As the title says, Verizon Prepaid customers will get a free month of service with new activation.
Those who apply for the offer will get the 3rd month free, which means that the deal requires not just a new line, but also two months of service. The deal is available with all plans and the 5G service is included at no additional cost.
Also, it doesn't matter if you're purchasing a new prepaid phone from Verizon or bring your own, you will still qualify for the deal with a new activation. Keep in mind though that if you want access to 5G Ultra Wideband on your Verizon Prepaid
plan, you'll have to choose the most expensive plan, which costs $75 per month.
Apart from that, all Verizon's prepaid plans include 5G service at no additional cost and offer unlimited talk and text in the United States, as well as unlimited text to 200 international destinations.
Finally, the carrier offers prepaid customers the possibility to reduce the cost of their monthly plan the longer they stay with Verizon. For example, prepaid customers can save $5 each month if they remain loyal between 4 and 9 months, or they can save $10 after 10 months.
