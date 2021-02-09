Verizon's prepaid carrier Visible launches 5G service, eSIM support
Thanks to the new eSIM support feature, Visible customers won't need a physical SIM any longer. The following smartphones are compatible with the eSIM feature: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Yes, there are no Android phones mentioned in the list, but Visible promised to bring the new feature to Android devices soon.
Last but not least, there's a new referral program that offers eligible customers a $5 flat payment for their next month of service whenever they refer a friend or family member.