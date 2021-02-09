Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Verizon's prepaid carrier Visible launches 5G service, eSIM support

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 09, 2021, 4:03 PM
Verizon's prepaid carrier Visible launches 5G service, eSIM support
Visible, the small prepaid carrier owned by Verizon has just revealed that it has launched 5G services for its customers, as well as eSIM support. The new feature allows Visible customers with 5G compatible smartphones to reach download speeds of up to 200Mbps on its network. To make the offer even more appealing, Visible doesn't charge anything extra for the 5G service.

In addition to 5G and eSIM support, Visible announced that its customers can make calls to Canada, Mexico, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico for no extra charge. Moreover, an unlimited number of consumers can now join Visible's Party Pay plans.

Thanks to the new eSIM support feature, Visible customers won't need a physical SIM any longer. The following smartphones are compatible with the eSIM feature: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Yes, there are no Android phones mentioned in the list, but Visible promised to bring the new feature to Android devices soon.

Last but not least, there's a new referral program that offers eligible customers a $5 flat payment for their next month of service whenever they refer a friend or family member.

