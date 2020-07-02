Save $100 on the unlocked Motorola One Action on Amazon
Unlike most Motorola smartphones launched in the US, the One Action doesn't pack a Qualcomm chipset. Instead, Motorola decided to use Samsung's Exynos 9609 chipset for this particular device. We're not saying it's a bad thing, but rather something … unique.
The Exynos 9609 chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, while the 6.3-inch full HD+ display features a punch hole 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Also, on the back, there's a triple-camera setup that includes 12MP+16MP+5MP cameras.
The cherry on the top is the fact that it's now on sale on Amazon. For a limited time, you can save $100 when you purchase an unlocked Motorola One Action from Amazon, so be quick if you want one.