Fitbit Inspire HR price drops to all-time low at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 23, 2020, 7:55 PM
Fitbit Inspire HR price drops to all-time low at Amazon
Fitbit Inspire HR, the fitness tracker that accurately monitors heart rate, calorie burn and dozen other health-related aspects, is now on sale at Amazon for a price that's only been seen on Black Friday.

If you're looking for such a wearable device, you'll be happy to know that Fitbit Inspire HR is 30% off until the end of the day. Now, there's a catch, but it might work in your favor if you can't get the fitness tracker today.

Fitbit Inspire HR comes in three different colors: black, lilac and white. However, only the deals for black and white models will expire at the end of the day, the lilac variant doesn't have an expiry time. Unfortunately, we can't tell whether or not this is just a mistake from Amazon's part.

In any case, during the sale, customers will save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR, which usually sells for $100. The fitness tracker promises to offer up to 5 days of battery and it charges fully in just 2 hours.

The Inspire HR automatically tracks sleep, but thanks to the heart rate sensor, you'll be offered more info on light, deep and REM sleep stages. Also, it's fully compatible with Android and iOS devices in case you're wondering.

