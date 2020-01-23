Fitbit Inspire HR price drops to all-time low at Amazon
Fitbit Inspire HR comes in three different colors: black, lilac and white. However, only the deals for black and white models will expire at the end of the day, the lilac variant doesn't have an expiry time. Unfortunately, we can't tell whether or not this is just a mistake from Amazon's part.
In any case, during the sale, customers will save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR, which usually sells for $100. The fitness tracker promises to offer up to 5 days of battery and it charges fully in just 2 hours.
The Inspire HR automatically tracks sleep, but thanks to the heart rate sensor, you'll be offered more info on light, deep and REM sleep stages. Also, it's fully compatible with Android and iOS devices in case you're wondering.
