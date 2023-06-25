Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now

If you already own a smartphone and a computer and need a tablet as an in-between device, you can't do better than the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite . That's especially true if you want to spend as less as possible. The slate was already one of the best affordable tablets around and Best Buy has now made it irresistible by offering a discount of 25 percent.





If you are not proud of yourself for overspending when you didn't need to, the last thing you need is an expensive, overpowered tablet. For those who want a tablet for recreational use and light productivity work, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is worth a look.





The slate is lightweight, compact, and sturdy. It sports an 8.7 inches screen and its front and rear cameras are good enough for occasional photo taking.





Tab A7 Lite 4GB 64GB 8.7 inches LCD | Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T | microSD slot | 3.5mm headphone jack | facial unlock | 8MP rear camera | 2MP front facing camera | 5,100mAh battery | aluminum back $40 off (25%) $119 99 $159 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's powered by the Mediatek Helio P22T. The chipset is not a beast but then again this is not the kind of tablet you buy to use as a full-blown computer. The performance is sufficient for reading, using social media apps, content consumption, and editing documents. The device has 4GB of RAM, which is enough for going back and forth between multiple apps.





The Tab A7 Lite packs a 5,100mAh battery and lasts more than 10 hours on a single charge.





The base mode has 64GB of storage and it sets itself apart from Apple's iPad by offering a microSD slot, meaning you won't have to worry about deleting your documents and games. The device also has a headphone jack.





The Tab A7 Lite runs a near-pure version of Android and is eligible for Android 14. It will get security updates until 2025.





The 4GB/64GB version usually costs $159.99 but you can currently save $40 on it and get it for just $119.99. That's an amazing price for a tablet with an aluminum metal build, decent performance, compact design, headphone jack, and microSD slot. In contrast, the base iPad costs $329.



