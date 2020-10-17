Boost Mobile to offer the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
If you're considering Boost Mobile's deal, you'll want to know that the carrier's unlimited prepaid phone plans, including unlimited data, talk, text and streaming start at $50 per month. Keep in mind that Boost Mobile currently users T-Mobile's network, but owner Dish plans to build its own 5G SA network in the coming years.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is not the flagship that would expect given its name. Even so, the phone does include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8250 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage (up to 1TB). To top it all off, Samsung added a stunning 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.