Samsung Android Official 5G Boost

Boost Mobile to offer the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 17, 2020, 10:26 PM
Boost Mobile to offer the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in the United States for about a month now, and while most carriers have added the smartphone to their portfolios, there's one that hasn't done so yet. Boost Mobile has just announced that it will finally offer the Galaxy S20 FE 5G to its customers.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G is now available for purchase via Boost Mobile for $650, but only for customers who switch to the carrier's plans. New customers who don't switch to Boost Mobile are offered the Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $700, so they will be paying $50 more than those willing to make the move to Boost Mobile.

If you're considering Boost Mobile's deal, you'll want to know that the carrier's unlimited prepaid phone plans, including unlimited data, talk, text and streaming start at $50 per month. Keep in mind that Boost Mobile currently users T-Mobile's network, but owner Dish plans to build its own 5G SA network in the coming years.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is not the flagship that would expect given its name. Even so, the phone does include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8250 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage (up to 1TB). To top it all off, Samsung added a stunning 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 4,500 mAh battery.

