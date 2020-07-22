Boost Mobile starts selling the crazy cheap Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020)

Motorola Android Boost

After being acquired by Dish and bringing back the $hrink-It! plan, Boost Mobile announced a plethora of new mid- and low-tier smartphones that will be available to those who switch to its services.

Two weeks ago, Boost Mobile added the LG Tribute Monarch, Samsung Galaxy A21, and Samsung Galaxy A11 to its portfolio. Today, the carrier revealed two other cheap phones that are now available for purchase through its authorized retailers or online: Moto G Fast and Moto E.

The Moto G Fast can be had for $100 ($50 off), while the Moto E (2020) costs just $70 ($50 off). However, customers who switch to Boos Mobile will be able to get the Moto G Fast for just $30 and the Moto E (2020) for $10, as long as they opt for the carrier's $hrink-It plan.

The Moto G Fast is a mid-range device equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery, a 6.4-inch display, and a triple camera (16MP+8MP+2MP).

On the other hand, the Moto E (2020) is a low-end phone packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, a dual-camera (13MP+2MP), and a 3,550 mAh battery.

For customers who don't want to switch to Boost Mobile, the 20% discount is available for a limited time and requires the use of a special code at checkout – SUMMER2020.

