Boost Mobile starts selling the crazy cheap Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020)
The Moto G Fast can be had for $100 ($50 off), while the Moto E (2020) costs just $70 ($50 off). However, customers who switch to Boos Mobile will be able to get the Moto G Fast for just $30 and the Moto E (2020) for $10, as long as they opt for the carrier's $hrink-It plan.
The Moto G Fast is a mid-range device equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery, a 6.4-inch display, and a triple camera (16MP+8MP+2MP).
On the other hand, the Moto E (2020) is a low-end phone packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, a dual-camera (13MP+2MP), and a 3,550 mAh battery.
For customers who don't want to switch to Boost Mobile, the 20% discount is available for a limited time and requires the use of a special code at checkout – SUMMER2020.