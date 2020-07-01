It's official: T-Mobile has just sold Sprint's prepaid business to Dish
Dish paid approximately $1.4 billion for Sprint's prepaid business, although the amount is subject to a customary post-closing working capital adjustment, T-Mobile said in the official statement. On the bright sight, Dish now has 9.3 million more customers thanks to the purchase of Boost Mobile.
It's important to note that all Boost Mobile and Dish wireless customers will have access to the new T-Mobile network via MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) and infrastructure MNO (mobile network operator) arrangements that enable the use of roaming in certain areas until Dish's 5G network goes live.
The deal includes some other agreements, including a spectrum purchase agreement between Dish, T-Mobile, and Sprint. It's yet unclear if Dish will keep Boost Mobile's brand identity or the prepaid business will be rebranded after the acquisition.