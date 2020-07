Boost Mobile launches new LG and Samsung smartphones

Following its acquisition by Dish, Boost Mobile announced it will launch three affordable smartphones from LG and Samsung. All three phones will be available on Boost Mobile's new “old” $hrink-It! plan.The new plan revealed by Dish not long ago starts at $45 per month for 15GB and unlimited talk and text and reduces monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.In any case, starting today, Boos Mobile will sell the LG Tribute Monarch, a very affordable Android smartphone that costs just $70. Apparently, in the coming weeks, those who switch to Boost Mobile will be able to pick up the LG Tribute Monarch in-store for free. The Tribute Monarch has a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision notch display, a dual-camera setup, and a 2,890 battery.Then, we have the Samsung Galaxy A21 , which is now available on Boost Mobile's website for just $200. The Galaxy A21 sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup, and 32GB expandable storage.Last but not least, Boost Mobile will offer the Samsung Galaxy A11 starting July 21. The phone will be available for purchase for just $130 and comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a triple-camera setup, and 32GB expandable storage.