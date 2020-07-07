Samsung LG Android Boost

Boost Mobile launches new LG and Samsung smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 07, 2020, 4:12 PM
Boost Mobile launches new LG and Samsung smartphones
Following its acquisition by Dish, Boost Mobile announced it will launch three affordable smartphones from LG and Samsung. All three phones will be available on Boost Mobile's new “old” $hrink-It! plan.

The new plan revealed by Dish not long ago starts at $45 per month for 15GB and unlimited talk and text and reduces monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.

In any case, starting today, Boos Mobile will sell the LG Tribute Monarch, a very affordable Android smartphone that costs just $70. Apparently, in the coming weeks, those who switch to Boost Mobile will be able to pick up the LG Tribute Monarch in-store for free. The Tribute Monarch has a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision notch display, a dual-camera setup, and a 2,890 battery.

Then, we have the Samsung Galaxy A21, which is now available on Boost Mobile's website for just $200. The Galaxy A21 sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup, and 32GB expandable storage.

Last but not least, Boost Mobile will offer the Samsung Galaxy A11 starting July 21. The phone will be available for purchase for just $130 and comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a triple-camera setup, and 32GB expandable storage.

Related phones

Galaxy A21
Samsung Galaxy A21 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Quad camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P35
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A11 View Full specs
$150 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
$199 Samsung Galaxy A11 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!
Popular stories
This could be what the 5G Google Pixel 5 series looks like
Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak
Popular stories
Latest dummy units for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 series remain in line with previous rumors and leaks

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless