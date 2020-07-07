Boost Mobile launches new LG and Samsung smartphones
The new plan revealed by Dish not long ago starts at $45 per month for 15GB and unlimited talk and text and reduces monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.
Then, we have the Samsung Galaxy A21, which is now available on Boost Mobile's website for just $200. The Galaxy A21 sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup, and 32GB expandable storage.
Last but not least, Boost Mobile will offer the Samsung Galaxy A11 starting July 21. The phone will be available for purchase for just $130 and comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, a triple-camera setup, and 32GB expandable storage.