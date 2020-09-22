Amazon Prime Day 2020 finally has a start date
The initial reports dated early July claimed Amazon Prime Day will be scheduled for the week starting October 5, and that a definitive date will be announced later. However, a new report by CNET mentions another start date for Amazon Prime Day.
It's important to mention that the sources of this crucial information don't know how long the sale will last, just the start date. It's hard to make any assumptions at this time since Amazon has already extended these huge sales in the last couple of years, so it won't be a surprise to learn that this year we'll have a 3-day Amazon Prime Day sale event.
Last year, the annual deal event exclusively for Prime members lasted for two days, whereas the year before it was squeezed into a 36-hour sale event. If CNET's information proves to be accurate, Amazon should make an official announcement in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned.