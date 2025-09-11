Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon slashes the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 by $381, making it way more tempting

This Snapdragon X Elite-powered Windows tablet is way too good to miss at its latest Amazon discount.

Not into iPadOS or Android tablets? Well, if you’re a Windows tablet fan, the Surface Pro 11 is definitely worth checking out. With a powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip and Copilot AI features, this is one of the best iPad Pro M4 alternatives. And while the OLED version with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage is normally quite expensive, you can now save 25% on it at Amazon.

Surface Pro 11, 16/512GB, OLED: $381 off

$381 off (25%)
The Surface Pro 11 might not be the cheapest tablet out there, but it delivers a lot. Plus, you can now get the model with an OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage for $381 off its original price. The promo is available at Amazon and applies to the model in Sapphire.
Buy at Amazon

That brings the $1,500 device just under $1,120 — and while that’s still a hefty price, you’re saving yourself $381. In case you’re wondering, this beats the last promo we came across by $81.

The Surface Pro 11 can easily replace your laptop, too (especially if you shell out for a keyboard and a stylus). With its 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, this device can handle multitasking and everyday tasks with ease. Whether you’re working or relaxing with a favorite movie, it won’t let you down.

Speaking of streaming, the slate boasts a pretty good-looking display. Its slim design, built-in kickstand, and gorgeous 13-inch OLED display ensure an enjoyable visual experience. What’s more, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and vivid animations.

Battery life is another strong suit here. With the Surface Pro 11, you can enjoy up to 14 hours of use. Plus, you get fast 65W charging for quicker top-ups.

What about AI features? The slate helps you easily find documents and look your best during video calls with improved lighting and more. And if your work-related calls require real-time translation, Copilot+ delivers real-time subtitles for 44 languages, keeping everyone on the same page.

All things considered, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a pretty well-rounded Windows tablet. If you like what it brings to the table, now’s your chance to get it for $381 off at Amazon.

