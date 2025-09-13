This 512GB iPad Air M2 deal at Amazon is way too good to pass up
Massive storage, powerful performance, and a huge $170 price cut make this iPad Air M2 model a standout deal.
Looking for an iPad with superb performance and loads of available space for all your files? The iPad Air M2 fits the bill, especially the 11-inch model. Right now, you can get this fella with massive 512BGB of storage for $170 off its original price at Amazon. Granted, the promo is only available on the Purple model. But if this color works for you, this promo is hard to pass up.
While some of you might think the newer M3-powered beast is the better pick, this one is now sporting a rather modest 6% discount — at least on the 512GB variant. So, if you don’t mind going for the 2024 model (or you just want the best deal), the M2 is the way to go.
With the 11-inch model, you’re getting the perfect balance between portability and ease of use, offering enough display space without feeling bulky. And sure, Apple didn’t add an Ultra Retina XDR display, but visuals still look sharp and beautiful. The main compromise is the 60Hz refresh rate, which does feel dated in 2025.
But even without the Apple Pencil Pro, the M2 iPad Air is a fantastic device for most iOS users. And now that you can get the 512GB 11-inch variant for $170 off its original price, it’s even more tempting. Hurry up and get yours before Amazon’s promo expires.
This tablet is a pretty solid device too, even though it’s no longer the most powerful Air model. As evident from our iPad Air M2 review, this bad boy handles even extra complex tasks with ease. But it’s not just performance that makes it appealing.
The 2024-released Air model is also a great pick for creative individuals, thanks to its Apple Pencil Pro support. Then again, if you’d like to enjoy that extra layer of functionality, you’ll need to buy the accessory separately.
