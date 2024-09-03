Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Tiny but mighty

Intro





iPhone 16 lineup. With a mostly similar titanium design, but a new chipset, new telephoto camera, and finally advanced on-device AI, the iPhone 16 Pro is shaping up to be a great upgrade for those rocking older iPhone Pro models. Less than a week remains until Apple officially unveils its iPhone 16 Pro alongside the rest of thelineup. With a mostly similar titanium design, but a new chipset, new telephoto camera, and finally advanced on-device AI, theis shaping up to be a great upgrade for those rocking older iPhone Pro models.





iPhone 16 Pro will be none other than Samsung's One of the main rivals of thewill be none other than Samsung's Galaxy S24 compact flagship, which has been out for the better half of 2024. The compact Samsung phone also has a modern aluminum design, a capable chipset in the face of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , a bright screen, and a multitude of AI features of its own as well.





How do these compare in detail?





Design and Size

Distant cousins





From a design perspective, we don't expect major changes with the iPhone 16 Pro design––it will look mostly similar to the all-titanium iPhone 16 Pro . It will be slightly taller and wider, while simultaneously utilizing much thinner bezels. This will boost the screen size from 6.1-inch all the way to 6.27-inch, a much greater screen in mostly the same-sized package.





iPhone 16 Pro will retain the Action Button that debuted on the iPhone 16 series will also score a new capacitive Capture Button. This one will let you focus, take photos and videos by touching the button. You might also be able to zoom in by swiping the button. Thewill retain the Action Button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max, but theseries will also score a new capacitive Capture Button. This one will let you focus, take photos and videos by touching the button. You might also be able to zoom in by swiping the button.





Galaxy S24 , on the other hand, employs an aluminum frame and has the same flat and modern design as the iPhone 16 Pro . It's Samsung's most compact flagship, barring the iPhone 16 Pro dimensions, it seems like the Galaxy might be a more compact device––thinner, lighter, shorter, and narrower. The, on the other hand, employs an aluminum frame and has the same flat and modern design as the. It's Samsung's most compact flagship, barring the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , and judging from the leakeddimensions, it seems like the Galaxy might be a more compact device––thinner, lighter, shorter, and narrower.





Both phones have IP68 water- and dust-resistance, as well as USB-C ports at the bottom.





The iPhone 16 Pro will come in Space Black, White, Gray, and Desert Titanium colors, a safe albeit boring selection of colors. The Galaxy S24 is available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. The Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange colors are available when you buy the phone through Samsung.com.





Display Differences





The iPhone 16 Pro will score a larger 6.27-inch screen, as we mentioned. Part of this upgrade is courtesy of the bezel reduction: the iPhone 16 Pro will score 1.2mm-thin bezels, a major diet in comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro 's 1.71mm bezels.



Aside from that, the rest of the iPhone 16 Pro specs are mostly the same. We will get a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, definitely higher peak brightness than previous devices, and the Dynamic Island cutout. The iPhone 15 Pro featured peak 2,000 nits brightness, but we expect the iPhone 16 Pro to be brighter.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 has an ever-so-slightly smaller 6.2-inch screen. It also supports 1-120Hz refresh rate and has pretty high peak brightness. It's a decent and pretty standard OLED display.





The Samsung phone has a pretty small punch-hole display, which houses the single front-facing camera.





The Galaxy S24 also has superfast biometrics thanks to the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display. The iPhone 16 Pro will rely on Face ID.









Performance and Software

More power than you can handle





iPhone 16 Pro will come with a second-gen 3nm chipset, manufactured by TMSC. This chip will probably be called the Apple A18 Pro and will also make its way to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get a slightly less powerful, "regular" A18 chip. Thewill come with a second-gen 3nm chipset, manufactured by TMSC. This chip will probably be called the Apple A18 Pro and will also make its way to the iPhone 16 Pro Max ; however, the more affordableandPlus will get a slightly less powerful, "regular" A18 chip.





The Apple A18 Pro will utilize dual 4.05 GHz performance cores and four efficiency cores, will boast a 6-core GPU (whereas the iPhone 16 / iPhone 16 Plus will get a pentacore GPU), and will probably get a better NPU in order to handle on-device Apple Intelligence processing better.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 comes along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. It's arguably the best chipset available for Android devices right now. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 achieves a pretty decent performance, though we expect the A18 Pro to outdo that.





Memory-wise, the iPhone 16 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM, while in terms of storage we're getting 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. The Galaxy S24 also arrives with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, a bit less impressive loadout.



Recommended Stories

iPhone 16 Pro will come with iOS 18 .1 likely in October, while the revamped Siri is coming in 2025. Thewill come with iOS 18 out of the box. This software update brings major improvements to customization and revamps some core apps, but the fascinating thing here is Apple Intelligence along with a new and more capable Siri assistant. Apple's long-anticipated foray into AI will arrive with.1 likely in October, while the revamped Siri is coming in 2025.





Galaxy S24 comes with One UI based on Thecomes with One UI based on Android 14 currently, but Android 15 is surely coming very soon. The Samsung flagship will enjoy seven years of software updates and security patches.





In Apple's camp, the minimum is five years of updates, but we usually get six to seven years of support.









Camera

Major changes to the iPhone





iPhone 16 Pro camera will be quite different from the one on the iPhone 15 Pro . The main camera will remain a 48MP one, but might score a larger sensor with stacked design, while the ultrawide will score a nifty resolution bump to 48MP as well. Finally and most importantly, the 3X telephoto will be substituted for a 5X tetraprism telephoto (like the one on the Thecamera will be quite different from the one on the. The main camera will remain a 48MP one, but might score a larger sensor with stacked design, while the ultrawide will score a nifty resolution bump to 48MP as well. Finally and most importantly, the 3X telephoto will be substituted for a 5X tetraprism telephoto (like the one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max ).





Galaxy S24 uses a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, joined by a 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide. This camera setup is mostly similar to the one on the Meanwhile, theuses a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, joined by a 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide. This camera setup is mostly similar to the one on the Galaxy S23 , with Samsung mostly relying on software optimizations to improve the intergenerational image quality.





Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy might have a serious lead





According to the rumor mill, the iPhone 16 Pro will come with a 3,355mAh battery, slightly larger than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro , but also the tiniest one among all iPhone 16 models.





Even though we expect the Apple A18 Pro chip to be efficient, such a small battery doesn't really inspire confidence. We expect better battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro , but the latter didn't truly impress, so the bar is already pretty low.





Galaxy S24 with its efficient Snapdragon chip and large 4,000mAh battery delivered pretty decent battery life that punched above its weight. It definitely beat the iPhone 15 Pro in terms of battery life (check out the Meanwhile, thewith its efficient Snapdragon chip and large 4,000mAh battery delivered pretty decent battery life that punched above its weight. It definitely beat thein terms of battery life (check out the battery life comparison here)





One area in which the iPhone 16 Pro might score a surprising upgrade is charging speed. Rumors have it Apple will throw 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe wireless charging on the flagship, which will possibly improve the charging speeds by a lot.





The Galaxy S24 comes with 25W wired and 15W Fast Wireless charging, so while not too slow in comparison, it will probably lag behind the iPhone in this vital aspect.









Specs Comparison

















Summary





Overall, the clash between these two is yet another episode in the endless Apple-Samsung confrontation that doesn't seem to have a peaceful resolution in sight. With each and every generation, it's back and forth between the flagships of these two giants on the smartphone market.





Presently, it appears that the iPhone 16 Pro might have a leg up in the competition due to the sensible upgrades that might be coming to the small Apple flagship. The longer telephoto, bigger screen, and potentially faster chip might be a decent reason to upgrade for seasoned iPhone fans.





However, the Galaxy S24 is a pretty decent, no-nonsense flagship device of its own. It might lack showstopping features, but is appealing thanks to its simplicity. It also has a great camera, awesome performance, good battery life, and provides access to the Galaxy AI suite of features. A prime choice for Android fans.



