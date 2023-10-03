Preliminary screen sizes, dimensions, weights leak for the iPhone 16 series
We've known for some time now that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to show a slight increase in the screen size of both premium models. The iPhone 16 Pro display is in line to get a .2-inch hike to 6.3 inches while the screen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max should get a similar increase to 6.9 inches. The current models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.
The new models are expected to weigh a little bit more with the iPhone 16 Pro expected to tip the scales at 194 grams, just seven grams more than the iPhone 15 Pro. The increase for the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be even slighter with the device expected to weigh 225 grams versus 221 grams for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This data is preliminary information obtained by MacRumors.
One thing to remember (and I'm sure that we will remind you countless times from now until the phones are released) is that the iPhone 16 Pro is supposed to join the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max as the only iPhone models to feature the Tetraprism periscope lens that delivers 5x optical zoom to users. The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to add a capacitive Capture button.
MacRumors obtained preliminary information about the weight and dimensions of next year's iPhone 16 series
Both upcoming 2024 iPhone models are expected to have the same thickness as their predecessors (8.25mm) while both should be slightly taller and wider. The data suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will be 149.6mm tall and 71.45mm wide compared to the iPhone 15 Pro's height of 146.6mm and width of 70.60mm. The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be 163mm tall and 77.58mm wide compared to the 159.9mm height and 76.70mm width of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The width of both 2024 Pro models reverts to the widths seen with 2022's iPhone 14 Pro line.
The difference in size between the iPhone 15 Pro Max (L) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (R)
As for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, they are expected to keep the same display sizes (6.1-inch for the iPhone 16, 6.7-inch for the iPhone 16 Plus), and add capacitive Action and Capture Buttons. Both models will be 2 grams heavier with a preliminary weight for the iPhone 16 of 173 grams and 203 grams for the iPhone 16 Plus. The rear camera module is expected to house the cameras vertically instead of diagonally similar to how the rear camera setup looked on the iPhone 12.
Keep in mind that these figures are preliminary and Apple could decide to make some changes before next September.
Things that are NOT allowed: