Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue





So why did Apple feel compelled to disseminate a revised Developer Beta for iOS 26 today? A major bug in the first release could result in the low battery symbol appearing in the status bar in the upper right corner of the display. This could lead an iPhone to show the low battery symbol and fail to turn on after the installation of the first iOS 26 Developer Beta release.





iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 series model. Those with an iPhone 11 series through iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 on their phones. Any iPhone older than the iPhone 11 line is not compatible with the new iOS 26 build.

Today's update is supposed to prevent this battery issue from bricking anorseries model. Those with an iPhone 11 series through iPhone 14 series model are not in danger of experiencing the battery problem even if they installedDeveloper Beta 1 on their phones. Any iPhone older than the iPhone 11 line is not compatible with the newbuild.





iOS 26 Public Beta in July. The stable version of iOS 26 will be released this coming September alongside the unveiling and launch of the new The Developer Beta is designed to help developers who create apps for the iPhone make adjustments to make sure that their apps work with the new operating system. Apple has already said that it will release the firstPublic Beta in July. The stable version ofwill be released this coming September alongside the unveiling and launch of the new iPhone 17 series which includes the iPhone 17 Air , an ultra-thin version of the iPhone that is replacing what would have been called the iPhone 17 Plus





The most noticeable change in the iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 is the Liquid Glass design. Using a translucent look with real-time light refraction, Apple will create a unified look that appears modern and engaging.





If you've registered before with the Apple Beta Software Program, go to go to Settings > General > Software Update . At the top of the Software Update page, tap on Beta Updates, and on the next page, tap on iOS 26 Developer Beta. A check mark will appear indicating that you've selected this beta version to receive. Go back to Settings > General > Software Update and you should receive the prompt to install iOS 26 Developer Beta. Follow the directions to download it on your handset. Make sure you've backed up your iPhone first.



