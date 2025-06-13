Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases a revised version of the iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix battery issue.
Apple has pushed out a revised version of the iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 to iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 owners, The first version was released a few hours following the keynote on June 9th, the first day of WWDC. Even though it is called a Developer Beta, you do not have to be a developer to install it and Apple no longer charges $99 to become one. As a result, several iPhone users with a compatible model are able to run the iOS 26 Beta on their iPhones with the typical beta bugs and all.
So why did Apple feel compelled to disseminate a revised Developer Beta for iOS 26 today? A major bug in the first release could result in the low battery symbol appearing in the status bar in the upper right corner of the display. This could lead an iPhone to show the low battery symbol and fail to turn on after the installation of the first iOS 26 Developer Beta release.
Today's update is supposed to prevent this battery issue from bricking an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 series model. Those with an iPhone 11 series through iPhone 14 series model are not in danger of experiencing the battery problem even if they installed iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 on their phones. Any iPhone older than the iPhone 11 line is not compatible with the new iOS 26 build.
Apple pushes out a revision to iOS 26 Developer Beta. | Image credit-PhoneArena
The Developer Beta is designed to help developers who create apps for the iPhone make adjustments to make sure that their apps work with the new operating system. Apple has already said that it will release the first iOS 26 Public Beta in July. The stable version of iOS 26 will be released this coming September alongside the unveiling and launch of the new iPhone 17 series which includes the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin version of the iPhone that is replacing what would have been called the iPhone 17 Plus.
The most noticeable change in the iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 is the Liquid Glass design. Using a translucent look with real-time light refraction, Apple will create a unified look that appears modern and engaging.
If you've registered before with the Apple Beta Software Program, go to go to Settings > General > Software Update. At the top of the Software Update page, tap on Beta Updates, and on the next page, tap on iOS 26 Developer Beta. A check mark will appear indicating that you've selected this beta version to receive. Go back to Settings > General > Software Update and you should receive the prompt to install iOS 26 Developer Beta. Follow the directions to download it on your handset. Make sure you've backed up your iPhone first.
If you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 and have already loaded the iOS 26 Developer Beta on your phone, go directly to Settings > General > Software Update. You should be prompted to load the revisedbeta on your phone.
