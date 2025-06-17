Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance

Those using an iPhone running the iOS 26 Developer Beta are having issues with their phones.

Apple has released the first iOS 26 Developer Beta.
Those of you who ignore warnings about installing beta software and say to themselves, "What can go wrong anyway?" I'd be happy to give you the answer. First, I have no illusions. Installing the first Developer Beta of a new iOS build on your iPhone is even more of a gamble than usual. The fear is that features you rely on every day might not work on the beta. Battery life typically suffers mightily although you do get the first crack at checking out the new features (which I like to have for my job).

Starting last night, my iPhone 15 Pro Max was frozen and I couldn't swipe through my home screen, get to the recent apps carousel, or even toggle off the device. Luckily I still had my Pixel 6 Pro hooked up to Helium Mobile's Zero Plan giving me 3GB of data, 100 minutes of talk, and 300 texts for the low, low cost of $0 each month. So I can still have the best of both worlds with my iPhone running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 and at the same time, I can ignore the early bugs from the beta by having my Pixel 6 Pro take over calling and texting duties using T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network for nothing.

Now some of you might be asking, if the iOS 26 Developer Beta isn't working right, why not uninstall it and go back to iOS 18.5? If you were to do that, it would force you to wipe all of your apps off your phone, If you backed up the data on your iPhone before installing the iOS 26 Developer Beta as we suggested, wiping the device and restarting is still a pain in the ass albeit a little less so.

Apple has released two versions of the iOS 26 Developer Beta 1.
If you are running the iOS 26 Developer Beta on your iPhone, has the handset suddenly become frozen with the content on the screen seemingly unable to follow the lead of your finger on the touch screen? The good news is that the iOS 26 Public Beta is expected sometime in July. That release could include some patches designed to exterminate some of the bugs discovered on the first iOS 26 Developer Beta.

If you must have your important iPhone features working at all times, perhaps installing an iOS beta release is something that you should not be doing. Take this as a warning and next time you're prompted to load a beta version of iOS, take a wide pass.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
