Native iOS app is broken with iOS 18.5 update but here are some fixes you can try





I will be looking to install the iOS 26 beta when Apple makes it available following Monday's WWDC Keynote which starts at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT. Make sure that you back up your iPhone first before installing Beta 1. Keep in mind that beta software is very buggy and the first beta release belonging to a major new build is buggier than most. Certain features that you might rely on every day might not work.









iOS 18.5. Other posts revealed that this issue was happening to more iPhones than just the iPhone 13 line. For example, user CPFC89 wrote, "Since I did the 18.5 update, the phone freezes every time I open Mail. It's ridiculous [that] I have to keep restarting the phone." He and his wife were experiencing the same problem on his iPhone 13 Pro Max and her iPhone 13 Pro. Other iPhone users confirmed that the issue with the Mail app started on June 4th and that prior to that date, everything was running fine.







On Reddit, iPhone users wrote that the Mail app wasn't loading anything and was showing a blank screen. Can you guess when the first post in that thread was written? If you said June 4th, you are absolutely right. Multiple posts contained iPhone users' words of woe although a few posts contained a workaround that has helped users. Shutting down the iPhone and restarting it can temporarily fix the issue say some iPhone users who were affected by the bug.





Apple Support had another suggestion and recommended a forced restart of the phone. To do that, quickly press the volume up button, the volume down button, then hold the power button until the Apple logo reappears. Another Apple Support employee suggested that users reset their Network Settings by doing the following once the Settings app has been opened:



