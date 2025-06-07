Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Native iOS app is broken with iOS 18.5 update but here are some fixes you can try

Apple's iOS 18.5 update has broken one of the major native iOS apps. Here are some workarounds to try.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Apps iPhone
iPhones are lined up in a row on a table at an Apple Store.
Usually, my iPhone and my Pixel are running beta versions of the iOS and Android operating systems respectively. For example, my Pixel 6 Pro has been acting like a new phone ever since I installed the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update. It now has Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 installed. With Apple's latest update to iOS 18.5, I was able to get off the iOS 18 beta program and install the stable iOS 18.5 update.

I will be looking to install the iOS 26 beta when Apple makes it available following Monday's WWDC Keynote which starts at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT. Make sure that you back up your iPhone first before installing iOS 26 Beta 1. Keep in mind that beta software is very buggy and the first beta release belonging to a major new build is buggier than most. Certain features that you might rely on every day might not work.

Sometimes it isn't beta software having issues. For example, some iPhone users running iOS 18.5 have found themselves facing an issue with the native iOS Mail app. Apple released iOS 18.5 on May 13th loaded with security patches to fix previously discovered bugs. But starting on June 4th, Apple's community support site started to show posts from iPhone users complaining that the native iOS Mail app was frozen since iOS 18.5 had been downloaded.

The iOS Native Mail app has been having issues since June 4th. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Native iOS app is broken with iOS 18.5 update but here are some fixes you can try
The iOS Native Mail app has been having issues since June 4th. | Image credit-PhoneArena

For example, user CPFC89 wrote, "Since I did the 18.5 update, the phone freezes every time I open Mail. It's ridiculous [that] I have to keep restarting the phone." He and his wife were experiencing the same problem on his iPhone 13 Pro Max and her iPhone 13 Pro. Other iPhone users confirmed that the issue with the Mail app started on June 4th and that prior to that date, everything was running fine using iOS 18.5. Other posts revealed that this issue was happening to more iPhones than just the iPhone 13 line.

On Reddit, iPhone users wrote that the Mail app wasn't loading anything and was showing a blank screen. Can you guess when the first post in that thread was written? If you said June 4th, you are absolutely right. Multiple posts contained iPhone users' words of woe although a few posts contained a workaround that has helped users. Shutting down the iPhone and restarting it can temporarily fix the issue say some iPhone users who were affected by the bug.

Apple Support had another suggestion and recommended a forced restart of the phone. To do that, quickly press the volume up button, the volume down button, then hold the power button until the Apple logo reappears. Another Apple Support employee suggested that users reset their Network Settings by doing the following once the Settings app has been opened:

Recommended Stories
  • Tap General
  • Tap Transfer or Reset
  • Tap Reset
  • Tap Reset Network Settings

If none of these workarounds fix the issue, others claim to have been successful by uninstalling the Mail app and then re-installing it. Hopefully, Apple will disseminate iOS 18.5.1 to fix this and some other bugs affecting iPhone users running iOS 18.5.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless