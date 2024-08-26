Apple makes the (surprising) iPhone 16 launch event date official at last

Steve Jobs





This year's massively anticipated iPhone 16 series announcement will kick off at 10 am PT on Monday, September 9, and if you don't know your timezones very well, allow us to convert that for some of the most populates places on Earth:





1 pm in New York City;

6 pm in London;

7 pm in Paris;

1 am (September 10) in Beijing;

2 am (September 10) in Tokyo;

10:30 pm in New Delhi;

3 am (September 10) in Sydney.



In addition to the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, Apple is extremely likely to unveil two new smartwatches at the same event, with a third one also being a distinct possibility but not quite a guarantee yet. We're talking, of course, about the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) and Apple Watch Ultra 3 on the one hand and a budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 on the other that may or may not come out this fall.









When will the iPhone 16 family be released?





While the general timing of this September 9 shindig is hardly shocking, largely coinciding with everyone's expectations of seeing the iPhone 16 lineup announced during the first half of next month, holding a special Apple launch event on a Monday is definitely highly unusual. Tuesdays and Wednesdays have almost always been the company's top choices for these affairs, which is why all recent predictions and (fake) leaks pointed to either a September 3 or September 10 event.









That might actually be part of the reason why Apple opted for an unexpected date this time around, simultaneously aiming to keep things fresh and unpredictable and weed out any potential "moles" on the inside that could have prematurely made this information public. It remains to be seen now if the company will break with tradition in any way regarding the release schedule of its "next big things."



Given that the iPhone 15 , 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max all went up for pre-order on Friday, September 15, 2023 ahead of a general release on September 22, we can expect the iPhone 16 , 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max to welcome their earliest adopters with open arms on either September 12 or 13 this year before hitting stores on September 19 or 20. What we can be almost certain of is that the iPhone 16 series will not be delayed until Apple Intelligence is ready for primetime in October... or beyond.







