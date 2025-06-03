Apple's iPhone 16 Pro took home a big trophy in March, followed by the 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16





The European smartphone market podium for the month of March 2025 was incredibly occupied in its entirety by fall 2024-released iPhones, while the newest addition to the industry-leading iOS handset portfolio ranked in ninth place, narrowly beating 2023's "vanilla" iPhone 15

Wait, where's Samsung?





Galaxy S25 In fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eight places, of course. Technically, that means there are five Galaxy devices and five iPhones among the ten best-selling smartphones in Europe, but Samsung can't possibly be content with seeing the Galaxy S25 Ultra andranked behind their biggest rivals.





iPhone 16 quartet compared to the February 2025-released Galaxy S25 trio. The S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra should have reached the peak of their success in March, and if that's indeed the case here, we're looking at a pretty low peak. Obviously, Samsung's regional defeat is made that much more painful by the more advanced age of the original iPhone 16 quartet compared to the February 2025-released Galaxy S25 trio.









Is the iPhone 16e a hit or a flop?

















iPhone SE 3 's sixth spot three years ago and the iPhone SE 2 's bronze medal result back in May 2020. Those are pretty serious declines for a product Apple clearly believed in quite strongly, and the 16e's struggles are made even more evident when you compare its number nine position in March 2025 sales with the's sixth spot three years ago and the's bronze medal result back in May 2020.



Of course, that's not an entirely fair comparison given the relatively large gap in retail pricing between the iPhone 16e and its SE-branded forerunners at launch. Because the 16e is a lot costlier, its lower volumes are likely to yield similar profits for Apple, especially in combination with a market-leading iPhone 16 Pro and a 16 Pro Max silver medalist.





The iPhone 16e was apparently significantly more popular in Western Europe (where it ranked seventh) than the Eastern part of the continent, which once again makes sense when you consider the handset's slightly extravagant price tag... for a so-called "budget flagship." Interestingly, no device from Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, or any other brand managed to crack Europe's top ten list in March, making it crystal clear that Apple and Samsung are the only names most smartphone buyers in Europe care about nowadays.