Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iPhone 16: what pre-order deals to anticipate

By
0comments
iPhone 16: what pre-order deals to anticipate
Like every year, we expect Apple to announce its new iPhone 16 lineup in September. And like any other iPhone series before, Apple's upcoming quartet will surely feature two things: incredible performance and hefty price tags.

The good news is that we also anticipate sweet pre-order deals on the 2024 iPhone lineup. And if carriers are as generous as this year, expect to be able to snag a brand-new iPhone for free, with a trade-in and new data plan, of course. Want to learn more about what lovely deals we may see during the pre-order period of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max? Well, continue reading ahead, then!


Jump to:


iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-order deals to expect



The top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max will surely be the iPhone to get if you are a power user who wants the absolute best Apple has to offer. And if T-Mobile and AT&T offer similar pre-order deals like last year, expect to be able to save up to $1000 on Apple's new mobile powerhouse. However, in order to get this incredible discount, you'll probably need to opt for an expensive unlimited data plan and trade-in your old smartphone.


iPhone 16 Pro pre-order deals we may see


If Lady Luck is on our side this year as well, you might be able to score a new iPhone 16 Pro for free. Last year, T-Mobile and AT&T offered a $1000 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, essentially allowing deal hunters to grab one without spending a penny. That said, this markdown came with conditions, such as requiring an unlimited data plan and a trade-in. And if they offer such a price cut this year, it will probably come with similar conditions.

iPhone 16 Plus pre-order sales to anticipate


Now, if you want a slightly bigger iPhone but don't want to overspend on the new Pro models, you'll likely go for the iPhone 16 Plus. If so, you'll be happy to learn that you might be able to get it for just $99 with one of the major carriers, if, of course, the phone retains the price of its predecessor.

Last year, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile offered up to $800 off the iPhone 15 Plus, letting shoppers snag a unit for $99. However, an unlimited plan and trade-in were required in order to get the phone at such a massive price cut. So, expect the same conditions.


iPhone 16 pre-order deals to expect


Of course, if you are just looking to upgrade and don't need all the bells and whistles the Pro models offer, you'll likely go for the vanilla iPhone 16. The best thing about this phone is that it's the cheapest in the lineup, and you might even be able to get it for free if Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile offer it at up to $800 off, just like its predecessor during its pre-order period. However, you'll most likely be required to opt for an unlimited plan and trade in your phone in order to score such massive savings.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless