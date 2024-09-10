Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iPhone 16 series: Size Comparison

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhone 16 series: Size Comparison
Curious about how the new iPhone 16 series compares to other phones in terms of size and weight? Scroll down to find out the dimensions and weight of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. You will find size comparisons between the four iPhone 16 models, their predecessors, but also with the most popular phones that they compete with.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16


Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Dimensions

5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Dimensions

5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

An interesting observation here is that the much smaller iPhone 16 Pro model has the same weight as the larger iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is, of course, the heaviest coming in at 8.01 oz (227g), contrasted by the standard iPhone 16, which is only 6.00 oz (170g).

This year both of the Pro models have increased in size. They used to be about the same size as the non-Pro iPhones, but now they are larger, albeit by a small amount that shouldn't be too significant for most users. That said, you would probably feel the difference if you are coming from the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Galaxy S24 Ultra


Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.3 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Dimensions

6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches

162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm

Weight

8.22 oz (233 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches

163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

8.01 oz (227 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.3 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Dimensions

6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches

162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm

Weight

8.22 oz (233 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

This year, Apple's Pro Max model is closer to its rivals size-wize. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a similar length, but it is somewhat wider and thicker, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a little narrower in comparison. Weight-wise, the Galaxy is the heaviest here, but iPhone is not that far behind.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro


Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Dimensions

5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Dimensions

5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches

146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Dimensions

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Dimensions

5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Dimensions

5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches

146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Dimensions

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

If you are looking for high-end pro features and body but in a smaller form factor, then Apple and Google are the only two major phone manufacturers this year that make one. While the iPhone 16 Pro has the same weight as the Pixel 9 Pro, it has a shorter and slightly narrower body. However, it is still considerably larger than the iPhone 15 Pro from last year.

iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 vs Galaxy S24 Plus vs OnePlus 12


Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.09 oz (201 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Dimensions

6.24 x 2.99 x 0.3 inches

158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
Dimensions

6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches

164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm

Weight

7.76 oz (220 g)

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.09 oz (201 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Dimensions

6.24 x 2.99 x 0.3 inches

158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
Dimensions

6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches

164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15 mm

Weight

7.76 oz (220 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

We have added the OnePlus 12 here because its size and price fit better particularly in this comparison. It is the heaviest phone of this bunch, the thickest and longest by a lot. The Galaxy S24 Plus is shorter and narrower than the new iPhone 16 Plus, which has the same dimensions as its predecessor.

iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24


Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Dimensions

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

6.98 oz (198 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24
Dimensions

5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.93 oz (168 g)

Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.00 oz (170 g)

Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Dimensions

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

6.98 oz (198 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24
Dimensions

5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.93 oz (168 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

If you are looking for a compact flagship this year, the iPhone 16 is one of your best choices. The only phone that beats it in that department is the Galaxy S24, which is slightly thinner and narrower. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, is much heavier than the others in this comparison, and it is also significantly longer and thicker.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless