iPhone 16 series: Size Comparison
Curious about how the new iPhone 16 series compares to other phones in terms of size and weight? Scroll down to find out the dimensions and weight of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. You will find size comparisons between the four iPhone 16 models, their predecessors, but also with the most popular phones that they compete with.
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16
An interesting observation here is that the much smaller iPhone 16 Pro model has the same weight as the larger iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is, of course, the heaviest coming in at 8.01 oz (227g), contrasted by the standard iPhone 16, which is only 6.00 oz (170g).
This year both of the Pro models have increased in size. They used to be about the same size as the non-Pro iPhones, but now they are larger, albeit by a small amount that shouldn't be too significant for most users. That said, you would probably feel the difference if you are coming from the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Galaxy S24 Ultra
This year, Apple's Pro Max model is closer to its rivals size-wize. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a similar length, but it is somewhat wider and thicker, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a little narrower in comparison. Weight-wise, the Galaxy is the heaviest here, but iPhone is not that far behind.
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro
If you are looking for high-end pro features and body but in a smaller form factor, then Apple and Google are the only two major phone manufacturers this year that make one. While the iPhone 16 Pro has the same weight as the Pixel 9 Pro, it has a shorter and slightly narrower body. However, it is still considerably larger than the iPhone 15 Pro from last year.
iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 vs Galaxy S24 Plus vs OnePlus 12
We have added the OnePlus 12 here because its size and price fit better particularly in this comparison. It is the heaviest phone of this bunch, the thickest and longest by a lot. The Galaxy S24 Plus is shorter and narrower than the new iPhone 16 Plus, which has the same dimensions as its predecessor.
iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24
If you are looking for a compact flagship this year, the iPhone 16 is one of your best choices. The only phone that beats it in that department is the Galaxy S24, which is slightly thinner and narrower. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, is much heavier than the others in this comparison, and it is also significantly longer and thicker.
