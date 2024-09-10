iPhone 16 series: Size Comparison





iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16









An interesting observation here is that the much smaller iPhone 16 Pro model has the same weight as the larger iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is, of course, the heaviest coming in at 8.01 oz (227g), contrasted by the standard iPhone 16 , which is only 6.00 oz (170g).





This year both of the Pro models have increased in size. They used to be about the same size as the non-Pro iPhones, but now they are larger, albeit by a small amount that shouldn't be too significant for most users. That said, you would probably feel the difference if you are coming from the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.





iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Galaxy S24 Ultra









This year, Apple's Pro Max model is closer to its rivals size-wize. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a similar length, but it is somewhat wider and thicker, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a little narrower in comparison. Weight-wise, the Galaxy is the heaviest here, but iPhone is not that far behind.





iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro









If you are looking for high-end pro features and body but in a smaller form factor, then Apple and Google are the only two major phone manufacturers this year that make one. While the iPhone 16 Pro has the same weight as the Pixel 9 Pro , it has a shorter and slightly narrower body. However, it is still considerably larger than the iPhone 15 Pro from last year.





iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 vs Galaxy S24 Plus vs OnePlus 12









iPhone 16 Plus, which has the same dimensions as its predecessor. We have added the OnePlus 12 here because its size and price fit better particularly in this comparison. It is the heaviest phone of this bunch, the thickest and longest by a lot. The Galaxy S24 Plus is shorter and narrower than the newPlus, which has the same dimensions as its predecessor.





iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24








