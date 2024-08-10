Get ready to preorder your new iPhone 16 model and receive it on these dates
When Steve Jobs held the iPhone aloft in his hand on January 9, 2007, could he even have conceived that here in 2024 we'd be eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series? This October it will have been 13 years since the Apple co-founder passed from pancreatic cancer and his hand-picked successor has done an admirable job at the helm of the company. Believe it or not, next month is September which means that are are only weeks away from the unveiling of the next iteration of the iPhone.
As we've already mentioned last week, the expected date of the new product event that will feature the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus (possibly its last appearance), iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Maxwill be Tuesday, September 10th according to the rumor mill. Also expected to make an appearance are the new Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X?), the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3. Last year's event took place on September 12th and the phones were released on September 22nd.
Just the other day we told you that Apple's lead contract manufacturer Foxconn just hired 50,000 additional workers to help it assemble the new iPhone models around the clock at its largest factory in Zhengzhou, China . Workers there, not including signing bonuses as high as 7,500 yuan ($1,046.51 USD), are reportedly getting paid $3.52 an hour to assemble the phones. So far, there have been no delays.
Every year we see a rumor or two about some type of display expected for the iPhone. Last year, a rumor that Sony would not be able to deliver the image sensors ordered by Apple for the iPhone 15 Pro Max led an equity analyst to call for Apple to release the iPhone 15 Pro Max as much as one month behind schedule. That, of course, never happened. Last year, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 line began on September 15th which was three days after the devices were first introduced to the public.
If the rumored September 10th date for the 2024 new products introduction event is true, we could see pre-orders for the iPhone 16 line begin on Friday, September 13th. And that would lead to a possible release date of Friday, September 20th.
iPhone 16 Dummy units. Note the new vertical mounting for the two rear cameras. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson
The iPhone 16 Pro is getting a larger 6.3-inch OLED display and the tetraprism periscope zoom lens that will deliver 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will now sport the largest display ever found on an iPhone model at 6.9 inches (OLED, of course). Both Pro models will carry a 48MP Ultrawide sensor and be equipped with the A18 Pro chipset made by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (3NE).
The iPhone 16 (6.1-inch display) and iPhone 16 Plus (6.7-inch display) will be powered by the 3nm A18 application processor with a redesigned rear camera module. The lenses will be mounted vertically instead of diagonally so that users can snap spatial photos and record spatial videos that appear as 3D when viewing with the Vision Pro headset. On any other device, these images and videos will appear in 2D. The non-Pro models will get the Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro line. This button activates one preset feature selected by the user.
All four new iPhone 16 devices could introduce the new Capture button which users can swipe to zoom in or zoom out with their camera, or press to focus the camera, and long-press to activate the shutter or start video recording.
