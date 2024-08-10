Get ready to preorder your new iPhone 16 model and receive it on these dates

When Steve Jobs held the iPhone aloft in his hand on January 9, 2007, could he even have conceived that here in 2024 we'd be eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series? This October it will have been 13 years since the Apple co-founder passed from pancreatic cancer and his hand-picked successor has done an admirable job at the helm of the company. Believe it or not, next month is September which means that are are only weeks away from the unveiling of the next iteration of the iPhone.





Just the other day we told you that Apple's lead contract manufacturer Foxconn just hired 50,000 additional workers to help it assemble the new iPhone models around the clock at its largest factory in Zhengzhou, China . Workers there, not including signing bonuses as high as 7,500 yuan ($1,046.51 USD), are reportedly getting paid $3.52 an hour to assemble the phones. So far, there have been no delays.







iPhone 16 line begin on Friday, September 13th. And that If the rumored September 10th date for the 2024 new products introduction event is true, we could see pre-orders for theline begin on Friday, September 13th. And that would lead to a possible release date of Friday, September 20th









The iPhone 16 Pro is getting a larger 6.3-inch OLED display and the tetraprism periscope zoom lens that will deliver 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will now sport the largest display ever found on an iPhone model at 6.9 inches (OLED, of course). Both Pro models will carry a 48MP Ultrawide sensor and be equipped with the A18 Pro chipset made by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (3NE).







