iPhone 15 release date, price, specs, and must-know features

Apple has just officially unveiled the new iPhone 15 series and the changes are impressive.





The big takeaway is very simple and can be put in just one sentence: the iPhone 15 is one of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone family. Yes, there is a lot to be excited about, so let's start with the...





iPhone 15 At a Glance





iPhone 15 models, following the playbook from the iPhone 14 and previous years. Apple has unveiled four new





First is the vanilla iPhone 15, then the iPhone 15 Plus, and then the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which now starts at a higher $1,200 price, but has 256GB storage in the base version. The rest of the lineup starts with 128GB of storage as a base.



Out of these four, we have two compact-ish iPhones with 6.1-inch screens (the iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro), and two larger ones (the Plus and the Pro Max) with 6.7-inch displays.





iPhone 15 , which starts at $800 and sticks with a 6.1-inch display and two rear cameras. Then, at a $900 starting price you have the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, which gets a bigger battery, but again only two cameras.



And then, you have the pricier Pro models, which now get new features to differentiate even more than the non-Pro ones. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have the next-gen A17 Bionic chip with a bunch of improvements. The smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro keeps the familiar triple rear camera setup, while the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max is the first iPhone ever with a folded camera with 5X native zoom level, much longer than the current 3X one.



Here is a summary of the 10 biggest new iPhone 15 features:



USB-C port replaces Lightning

All four models use Dynamic Island

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus powered by older A16 chip

and 15 Plus powered by older A16 chip iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max run on newer A17 chip

Pro models use titanium instead of stainless steel, which reduces weight

iPhone 15 Pro models replace mute switch with new programmable Action Button

models replace mute switch with new programmable Action Button Improved battery life on some models

Only iPhone 15 Pro Max model gets new periscope camera with longer zoom range

gets new periscope camera with longer zoom range Regular iPhone 15 models get upgraded main camera with 48MP sensor

The most affordable among the new releases is the iPhone 15, which starts at $800 and sticks with a 6.1-inch display and two rear cameras. Then, at a $900 starting price you have the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, which gets a bigger battery, but again only two cameras.

And then, you have the pricier Pro models, which now get new features to differentiate even more than the non-Pro ones. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have the next-gen A17 Bionic chip with a bunch of improvements. The smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro keeps the familiar triple rear camera setup, while the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max is the first iPhone ever with a folded camera with 5X native zoom level, much longer than the current 3X one.

Here is a summary of the 10 biggest new iPhone 15 features:

USB-C port replaces Lightning
All four models use Dynamic Island
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus powered by older A16 chip
iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max run on newer A17 chip
Pro models use titanium instead of stainless steel, which reduces weight
iPhone 15 Pro models replace mute switch with new programmable Action Button
Improved battery life on some models
Only iPhone 15 Pro Max model gets new periscope camera with longer zoom range
Regular iPhone 15 models get upgraded main camera with 48MP sensor

So these are just the most note-worthy new features... but there are many other smaller improvements that you should also know about. We dive deeper right below, exploring all these new features and more, so read on to find out all about the iPhone 15 family!





We continuously update this page as new info comes in.





iPhone 15 series on September 12th at a special event it called "Wonderlust". Along with the new iPhones, we also saw a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple unveiled the newseries on September 12th at a special event it called "Wonderlust". Along with the new iPhones, we also saw a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 , as well as new AirPods with a USB-C port.





Pre-orders for all iPhone 15 models start this Friday, September 15th, and they will be available to purchase in store next Friday, September 22nd. Pre-orders for allmodels start this Friday, September 15th, and they will be available to purchase in store next Friday, September 22nd.





This falls in line with the company's yearlong tradition to unveil new iPhones in early September and release them the next Friday after the announcement week.









iPhone 15 price

Same prices as before, except a slightly pricier Pro Max model









In the lead-up to the event, multiple rumors claimed Apple will increase prices, but luckily this has not happened.





Prices for all models except the iPhone 15 Pro Max have remained the same as before.





Here is a breakdown of US prices by model:





iPhone 15 US prices: $799 for 128GB

$899 for 256GB

$1099 for 512GB

iPhone 15 Plus prices: $899 for 128GB

$999 for 256GB

$1199 for 512GB

iPhone 15 Pro prices: $999 for 128GB

$1099 for 256GB

$1299 for 512GB

$1499 for 1TB

iPhone 15 Pro Max prices: $1199 for 256GB

$1399 for 512GB

$1599 for 1TB

*Apple no longer sells a 128GB Pro Max model.





As usual, carriers and Apple itself are offering some excellent trade-in deals so you can easier swallow the price of the new phones.





iPhone 15 name





It's official: the names of the new iPhone 15 series follow the same convention as before, and there is no Ultra model as some rumor suggested. Maybe next year.





These are the final and official iPhone 15 series names:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

Plus iPhone 15 Pro

Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max





Nice and simple, isn't it?





iPhone 15 camera features





The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models come with two cameras on the back, while the Pro and Pro Max models have three cameras.

If you go for the Pro models, you should know that the smaller 15 Pro model features the familiar 3X zoom lens with some improvements, while the larger 15 Pro Max model uses a new 5X zoom lens instead which gives you a lot more reach (but of course quality in the 3X to 4.9X range will be a bit worse than on the smaller model).

Because of the larger size of that new camera, this year Apple is only using it in the Pro model, while some speculate that next year both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have that new 5X zoom lens.



Obviously, this is a massive year for the iPhone camera system for both the Pro and non-Pro models.

So let's explain why. Higher resolution cameras for the vanilla models



With the new 48MP sensor on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, Apple addresses the biggest weakness of these phones - the detail.

You can capture a full resolution 48-megapixel picture, but most of the time you will probably use the new Super high resolution photo option. It captures images at 24-megapixels with an impressive amount of detail, yet at a size that is not as inflated as the one of a 48MP shot.

This is a great middle ground and makes a huge difference.

The other big news is that you get 2X sensor crop for optical grade quality without an actual telephoto camera. This 2X mode is available for both photos and videos, and it effectively gives you a 52mm focal length at the same f/1.6 aperture as the main sensor and it also uses the same sensor shift image stabilization.



For video, you have continuous zoom with the new 2X telephoto option, a very important detail.



All of this enables a next generation Portrait Mode. You can shoot either 1X or 2X portrait mode on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now. Best of all, you no longer need to manually capture the image in portrait mode as machine learning detects when there is a person in the image and allows you to turn any picture into a portrait mode photo, right after you capture it or later on. Impressive!

You also get focus and depth control, so you can even switch the focus of a portrait photo to a different person after the capture.



Night Mode is getting better too thanks to that new 48MP sensor. You get sharper detail and more vibrant colors, more accurate skin tones.

Behind the scenes, a new Smart HDR modes helps improve dynamic range too.

Finally, selfies also get a boost thanks to that new Smart HDR mode and when you view HDR photos in the Photos app you will be able to see brighter highlights and deeper shadows.

What camera upgrades will the Pro models get?



The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max get all of the new camera features of the vanilla models, plus a few additional ones.

They also use a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, but a larger one, with new nanoscale coating that helps reduce the dreaded iPhone lens flare and the focal length is slightly wider at 24mm vs 26mm on the non-Pros.



The main party trick of the Pro models sensor is that it can now do 1.2X and 1.5X sensor crop, so you can shoot in some exciting focal lengths that photography enthusiasts will love (in bold below): 0.5X at 13mm

1X at 24mm

1.2X at 28mm

1.5X at 35mm

2X at 48mm

3X at 77mm (on 15 Pro)

5X at 120mm (on 15 Pro Max)



Of course, you are curious about that new 5X zoom camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max , so here is what it's all about.



It's longer, so it's best used for close-ups, wildlife photos and sports action, but of course you can get creative.

The technology behind it is super fascinating: it uses a tetra-prism design, meaning light reflects four times before finally reaching the sensor and this creates enough separation for the longer zoom. It has the most advanced stabilization on a phone lens with a brand new 3D sensor shift module, meaning it moves in all three direction, a first for a smartphone. It also can do 10,000 micro adjustments per second, double than before.

Apple briefly mentioned that the ultra-wide camera on the Pro models is also improved with a new antireflective coating, better night mode, better Smart HDR and there are advances in macro photography, but expect more details later on.





iPhone 15 storage specs





Apple has been equipping all iPhone models with 128GB of storage as a baseline, and this remains true for all new iPhone 15 models EXCEPT the Pro Max one.





Below you can find different storage versions for each iPhone 15 model:





iPhone 15 / 15 Plus storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





iPhone 15 Pro storage capacity:

128GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB



iPhone 15 Pro Max storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





We have already broken the prices earlier, and good news is there is no change to the pricing in the US (except for the lack of the base 128GB Pro Max model).





iPhone 15 design features All models get USB-C and Pro models swap stainless steel for much lighter titanium



The proverbial elephant in the design room with the iPhone 15 series has got to be the switch to a USB-C port from Lightning.

For years, Apple has resisted using a USB-C port on the iPhone, despite using USB-C for its iPads (first on an iPad Pro in 2018) and Macbooks (first in 2015), but new regulation from the European Commission seems to have finally forced it to make the switch.

There is a slight difference in the USB-C specification for the iPhone 15 vanilla and Pro models. The vanilla models get slower speeds, while only the Pro models support USB 3 speeds of up to 10Gbps, which is 10X faster than before. Keep in mind that Apple provides a basic USB-C cable with all new iPhone 15 models, but if you will need a different cable for the Pro models that you have to purchase separately to benefit from the faster speeds.

When it comes to sizes, the vanilla models are almost unchanged, with some very, very minor changes, so much so that some (but not all) older iPhone cases may fit.

The Pro models, however, have different dimensions. That is mostly thanks to the reduced screen bezel size, it's not a huge difference but it is there.

Another very curious detail is that Apple is also changing the internal layout with the iPhone 15 Pro . Last year, the company introduced a new internal layout for the vanilla iPhone 14 models but not for the Pros. The benefits of that design included easier and cheaper repairs, and now this new design layout arrives to the iPhone 15 Pro . This means you no longer need to pay north of $500 for a cracked glass back!

iPhone with Titanium instead of Aluminum



With the new titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro , Apple addresses the number one concern for many people about the 14 Pro series: their weight.

The base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models still come with aluminum frames, but the Pro version get grade 5 titanium, which Apple says is the same material used on the Mars rover.

Apart from the cool factor, this results in a new brushed finish which looks very industrial and we like a lot, but also significant weight reductions.

iPhone 15 Pro series weight and size reductions:



As you can see the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a hair thicker, but less wide and significantly lighter. This is great news for those who don't like the feel of a heavy brick in their pocket!



With the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model we see a similar trend: it's only a hair thicker, but much lighter than before, thanks to the use of the new titanium material. The height and weight changes are very small, so you probably wouldn't even notice that much in real life.



Back to the Pro models, let's geek out a bit more about titanium. The material is actually an alloy of titanium with small amounts of aluminum and vanadium, referred to as Ti-6Al-4V. It has superb corrosion resistance, and brushed titanium hides micro-scratches better than stainless steel.

And in case you were curious, Apple has a history of using titanium on its products. Titanium was used in the PowerBook G4 Titanium from 2001, and more recently as an option on the Apple Watch Series 5.

One other change that is coming to all iPhone 15 models is that the matte glass on the back of the phone will be slightly tapered at the edges just where it touches the titanium rails for a smoother feel. Cool!

Haptic button vs Physical buttons on iPhone 15 Pro

Up until the middle of 2023, multiple sources claimed the iPhone 15 Pro models will swap the familiar physical power and volume keys for solid-state ones. That is NOT the case, turns out.

Apple is using the same familiar physical buttons for power and volume as before.

However, there is one new button and that is the...

New Action Button on Pro series



Despite the power and volume keys not changing, the Mute switch that iPhones have had since the very first one is replaced by the new Action button.

It still defaults to mute and unmute the system, but can do many other things.

Here are some of the new Action button functions: mute the phone

turn on a Focus mode

start the flashlight

start the camera

start a voice recording

open Siri shortcuts

start digital magnifying glass feature

open the accessibility settings

And speaking of major changes, one change this time coming to even the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models is the Dynamic Island . Apple introduced that feature with the 14 Pro models last year and now all iPhone models support it.

And yes, this means the end of the notch that made its debut nearly six years ago in 2017 on the iPhone X!

Apple is discontinuing leather cases

You will no longer be able to buy a leather case for the iPhone 15 series. The company is discontinuing the leather in favor of a more environmentally friendly "FineWoven" material that feels somewhat similar, but won't require animals to die.

Of course, third party companies will still be offering leather cases, so it's not going away for good, but it's Apple that is taking a stand here.

iPhone 15 Face ID

Apple uses the same Face ID / Dynamic Island system that it used on the iPhone 14 Pro series now across all four iPhone 15 models.

Analysts, however, say that the company is developing a fancy invisible aka under-display Face ID system for future iPhones. It is obviously not available on the iPhone 15 series, but Korean publication The Elec suggests some iPhone 16 models may have it as soon as 2024. Others like analyst Ross Young also believes Apple is working on such a feature, but expects it to arrive no earlier than the iPhone 17 family.

Such a system would be a nice improvement allowing you to use your whole screen without an interruption for the front camera.

iPhone 15 colors

New iPhone 15 models mean lots of new color options!

And that's great!

iPhone 15 Colors: All you need to know!

Below, you can find all the new color options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 models:



Black

Blue

Green

Yellow

Pink

And here are the four new color versions for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max :



Natural Titanium (lighter gray)

Blue Titanium

White Titanium

Black Titanium

Which of these would you go for?

iPhone 15 display specs

Apple seems to have found the sweet spot for screen sizes and we have the same 6.1-inch screen size on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, and then a 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max .

The big change for the Pro models are the bezels which have been reduced by a third and now appear incredibly tiny and modern. This has taken a small technological breakthrough to achieve so it's not as mundane as it may sound. To be able to pull this off, Apple has started using a new manufacturing process for the screens called LIPO, or low-injection pressure over-molding.

As for all the rest, naturally, all four iPhone 15 models will use OLED screens, with some slight differences in the peak brightness (the Pro and Pro Max models will be able to get brighter).

As for ProMotion 120Hz, this remains a feature reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 15 processor and specs

When it comes to processors, the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models run on the Apple A16 Bionic chip, the same as in the 14 Pro series, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get the next generation Apple A17 Bionic processor, built on brand new and far more efficient 3nm technology.

Clearly the Pro and Pro Max models are much faster and more efficient.

The new A17 chip brings a number of improvements: Industry's first 3 nm chip, uses extreme UV lithography

19 billion transistors

It features a breakthrough new 6-core GPU

It has 10% faster performance cores, the fastest mobile CPU in existence

The 4-efficiency cores are unmatched with three times the performance per watt ratio of competition

Neural engine id 2X faster, supporting 35 trillion operations per second

Dedicated engines for pro features - ProRes codec, Pro Display engine, AV1 decoder for more efficient video experience

One thing that all four models share is the modem. We get a Qualcomm-made modem on all four iPhone 15 family. Apple has had a frenemy status with Qualcomm, and it tried to break free from that relationship and develop its own modems, but that has proven to be more difficult than expected, so Qualcomm remains the modem of choice in the iPhone 15 family.



Satellite connectivity is included for free for 2 years on all iPhone 15 models, and later on it will require a subscription.





iPhone 15 Connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E support





The iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max models get Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, while the regular models remain limited to Wi-Fi 6.





Wi-Fi 6E might be a big deal for some users: while Wi-Fi 6 supports the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Wi-Fi 6E adds support for 6GHz Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi 6E comes with the promise for much faster wireless speeds, a lower latency, and less interference, but you do need to have a Wi-Fi 6E router. Those are available, but not on all networks as the technology is fairly new, so if it's about your home network, you might want to upgrade your router to use this latest tech. There is a number of other popular Apple devices that already have Wi-Fi 6E: the iPad Pro models starting from 2022, the 2023 Macbook Pros, as well as the 2023 Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.





The iPhone 15 family also comes with a brand new Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip.





The current iteration that Apple calls U1 is built on 16nm tech, and it was launched back with the iPhone 11 Pro and has been in every iPhone introduced since then. It's definitely showing some age. Apple uses this chip for Find My and especially for the Precision Finding feature.





The newer U2 chip is built using 7nm process and helps make Precision Finding even more precise and faster, as well as helps better integrate Apple products with the new Vision Pro headset.





iPhone 15 battery and charging specs

Apple does not disclose the battery sizes of the iPhone 15 family, but battery numbers are the same as in the 14 series.

Below, you can find the official Apple battery life numbers for all four models.



Let us reiterate this once again: these are the EXACT same battery numbers as in the iPhone 14 series, no changes whatsoever.

Similarly for charging: no changes whatsoever!

Apple lists all iPhone 15 models as supporting 20W charging speeds. Previously, unofficially the Pro model could hit 23W, while the Pro Max model could go as fast as 27W, but we have to test to see if that's the case on the new models.

All four iPhone 15 models support MagSafe wireless charging with no changes to speed, which means you still get 15W charging wirelessly.





iPhone 15 anticipated features and software













As for the Phone app, that's where improvements will be most noticeable. The new Contact Poster feature allows you to set a profile picture for yourself which will be displayed full-screen on other iPhones when you call them. NameDrop is another new feature where you just bring two iPhones nearby to exchange contact info. And in the Messages app, you now get animated stickers that you can create from your Live Photos.



iOS 17 brings improvements to a bunch of apps, but the biggest updates come to the Phone, Messages and FaceTime apps. Oh, and Apple is also finally improving autocorrect, plus you get a new way to trigger Siri by just saying "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri".

As for the Phone app, that's where improvements will be most noticeable. The new Contact Poster feature allows you to set a profile picture for yourself which will be displayed full-screen on other iPhones when you call them. NameDrop is another new feature where you just bring two iPhones nearby to exchange contact info. And in the Messages app, you now get animated stickers that you can create from your Live Photos.

We also love the new Standby Mode where your phone will act like a mini home hub displaying useful information while it's charging. On the list of new features, you will also find interactive widgets, mood tracking in the Health app, as well as a brand new journaling app, and more.





So far that's all we know, but we will be updating this section with new information as it comes in.

Should I get the iPhone 15 ?





You should get the iPhone 15 if... well, if you want the latest and greatest iPhone of course. The Pro models have slightly longer battery life than the non-Pro ones and the main advantages are the newer chip, the ProMotion display and the more advanced camera system.





You should not get the iPhone 15 if you don't care so much about extreme performance or cameras. The battery life and charging speeds have not changed, and the phones still look very much as previous generations.



