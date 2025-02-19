With the iPhone 16e, Apple shows how it could add this feature I want to my iPhone 15 Pro Max





But the best feature of Camera Control, in my opinion, is visual intelligence. This allows you to find out about places around you such as landmarks, restaurants, and businesses. Place an order with a business via delivery, view an eatery's menu, see what time a store is open, and more. It's like having a Google Search done on whatever is in your viewfinder which visual intelligence does do as well.. You can also translate text, summarize text, and learn more about certain plants and animals.





iPhone 15 Pro Max because the Camera Control feature is not on the phone. However, Apple did manage to include visual intelligence with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max .



If you see a poster for a concert that you want to attend, visual intelligence will create a calendar listing for the event. Visual intelligence is a great tool but unfortunately, it isn't available on my iPhone 15 Pro Max because the Camera Control feature is not on the phone. However, Apple did manage to include visual intelligence with the iPhone 16e which was unveiled today, and in doing so, the tech giant gave us a look at how Apple could add this feature to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.





iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , the iPhone 16e is not equipped with Camera Control. So how did

Like theand, theis not equipped with Camera Control. So how did Apple add the feature to its new budget model? It added it to the options available in the Action Button. This is the button on the very top of the left side panel that lets you choose one of several features to activate with a long press of the button.





This is exactly how Apple could add visual intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . I can't imagine that the A17 Pro application processor (AP) inside the two 2023 models wouldn't be able to handle this task which the A18 AP runs on the iPhone 16e .



