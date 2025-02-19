Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

With the iPhone 16e, Apple shows how it could add this feature I want to my iPhone 15 Pro Max

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
The front and back of the iPhone 16e is seen sideways as the phone is like tthe two slices of bread making a sandwich.
As the owner of an iPhone 15 Pro Max, while I am glad that my phone, along with the iPhone 15 Pro, supports Apple Intelligence, there is one feature on the iPhone 16 series that  I don't have on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and that is the Camera Control button. With this feature, you can open the Camera app, take a photograph or a video, change the settings of the camera, and more.

But the best feature of Camera Control, in my opinion, is visual intelligence. This allows you to find out about places around you such as landmarks, restaurants, and businesses. Place an order with a business via delivery, view an eatery's menu, see what time a store is open, and more.  It's like having a Google Search done on whatever is in your viewfinder which visual intelligence does do as well.. You can also translate text, summarize text, and learn more about certain plants and animals.

If you see a poster for a concert that you want to attend, visual intelligence will create a calendar listing for the event. Visual intelligence is a great tool but unfortunately, it isn't available on my iPhone 15 Pro Max because the Camera Control feature is not on the phone. However, Apple did manage to include visual intelligence with the iPhone 16e which was unveiled today, and in doing so, the tech giant gave us a look at how Apple could add this feature to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Video Thumbnail

Like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16e is not equipped with Camera Control. So how did Apple add the feature to its new budget model? It added it to the options available in the Action Button. This is the button on the very top of the left side panel that lets you choose one of several features to activate with a long press of the button.

This is exactly how Apple could add visual intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. I can't imagine that the A17 Pro application processor (AP) inside the two 2023 models wouldn't be able to handle this task which the A18 AP runs on the iPhone 16e.

So Apple, the ball is in your court. Do us iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners a favor and add visual intelligence to our handsets.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless