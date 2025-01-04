Galaxy AI 's Live Translate is arguably the most useful AI tool I've seen offered on a phone. With this feature, two people speaking different languages can have a constructive phone conversation that is translated in real-time so that both parties to the call can perfectly understand the other person. Can you think of any Apple Intelligence feature that is as useful? Genmoji might be useful to some, but not in the same way. Apple does have some catching up to do on the AI front.





Apple Intelligence and hopefully some of these will be as useful as Live Translate. Speaking of Apple Intelligence , before Apple Intelligence on compatible iPhone handsets, Apple said that Apple Intelligence takes up 4GB of the storage on your iPhone. But that has changed. At this point, the only AI feature I use every day on my iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ChatGPT integration with Siri. Eventually I'd expect Apple to come up with more AI features forand hopefully some of these will be as useful as Live Translate. Speaking of, before iOS 18 .2 was released disseminating the second batch ofon compatible iPhone handsets, Apple said thattakes up 4GB of the storage on your iPhone. But that has changed.











Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Apple Intelligence will probably continue to eat up more storage as time goes on which means that eventually more models-not just the iPhone Pro Max-will start with 256GB of storage. Because of the minimum 8GB of RAM needed for an iPhone to run Apple Intelligence , Apple already made sure that certain models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are equipped with 8GB RAM. After all, the Apple Intelligence , came with only 6GB of RAM. The Apple Intelligence .

will probably continue to eat up more storage as time goes on which means that eventually more models-not just the iPhone Pro Max-will start with 256GB of storage. Because of the minimum 8GB of RAM needed for an iPhone to run, Apple already made sure that certain models such as theandPlus are equipped with 8GB RAM. After all, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus , neither of which support, came with only 6GB of RAM. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to include 8GB of RAM so it can support



