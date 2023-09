iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Plus: Battle of the heavyweights

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max colors:

iPhone 15 Plus colors:

Summary and Final Verdict

Even though the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Plus look very similar from a distance, these are different animals. The top Apple model is a technology stew that comes with all the new ingredients: the latest A17 silicon, a brand-new tetraprism zoom camera, a titanium frame, and a new Action Button. It also features a ProMotion screen and potentially faster transfer and charging speeds through its new USB-C port.



On the other hand, we have the second iteration of the resurrected Plus model. It's roughly the same size, the main camera is similar (albeit taken from last year's Pro models), and the battery size is also pretty much the same.



Which one should you get, then? The answer is pretty simple. If you want the best Apple has to offer, price not an issue ($1199) you should go for the iPhone 15 Pro Max . If you just need a larger-screen iPhone with decent performance and great battery life for under $899, the iPhone 15 Plus is the right one for you. Don't forget that we have an in-depth iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Plus specs comparison here with a lot more details.Even though theand thelook very similar from a distance, these are different animals. The top Apple model is a technology stew that comes with all the new ingredients: the latest A17 silicon, a brand-new tetraprism zoom camera, a titanium frame, and a new Action Button. It also features a ProMotion screen and potentially faster transfer and charging speeds through its new USB-C port.On the other hand, we have the second iteration of the resurrected Plus model. It's roughly the same size, the main camera is similar (albeit taken from last year's Pro models), and the battery size is also pretty much the same.Which one should you get, then? The answer is pretty simple. If you want the best Apple has to offer, price not an issue ($1199) you should go for the. If you just need a larger-screen iPhone with decent performance and great battery life for under $899, theis the right one for you.

Thecomes equipped with the latest and greatest in mobile silicon technology, the Apple A17 Bionic chipset. This chip is built on a 3nm technology node and has the potential to bring huge gains over its predecessor, both in performance and efficiency.That being said, Apple's silicon has been at the top of most synthetic benchmarks for years, and this fact, paired with the great software optimization, means that you won't feel a major difference between theand the, despite the fact that the latter uses last year's A16 Bionic.The RAM situation is similar, with thesporting 8GB of RAM while the Plus comes with "only" 6GB. In practice, you probably won't feel any difference in day-to-day performance between these two phones.Despite the differences in hardware, both theandwill run on the very same iOS 17 software. Apple's next big mobile software upgrade comes with a variety of new features. The Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps receive significant updates; there's a cool new NameDrop functionality, and the autocorrect feature has been improved as well.The segregation between the Pro and non-Pro models when it comes to the camera system has carried over this year. Thecomes equipped with three cameras on the back, while thehas only two.Thealso sports a larger sensor for the 48-megapixel main camera, while theuse the same 48-megapixel sensor from last year's Pro models.The big difference is called the tetraprism zoom lens, and it's found on the newmodel. This next-gen optical zoom system allows for 5x zoom levels, making the Pro Max a much better option if you're into portraits or use telephoto a lot in your daily photo adventures.We'll have to wait and snap some samples to be able to assess the image quality differences, but regarding the main and ultrawide cameras, they probably won't be night and day. Yes, the Pro Max is expected to come with a larger sensor, but the 48-megapixel main camera from last year is no slouch either.The big difference will come from the tetraprism lens on the Pro Max, which will allow for better and longer zoom ranges. Therelies on 2x crop images from the main 48MP sensor to achieve what Apple calls Optical-quality telephoto.Both thePro Max and thecome with a stereo speaker configuration: one bottom-firing main speaker and a secondary speaker located in the earpiece.The audio quality has been pretty good ever since the iPhone 13 series, and the sheer size of both phones allows for more resonance and bass, so these two have similar audio performance. There's no 3.5mm audio jack on either of these, but we're now used to the omission.In terms of haptics, the Taptic Engine is on duty, and given the great results Apple has been getting with the system over the years, both theand thefeature industry-leading haptics.The exact battery sizes for both theandare not listed, and that's something typical for Apple the past few years. However, we have a pretty good idea what these might be. Looking at the specs on the site, theretains the same 4,325mAh battery as its predecessor, and the same is true for the Pro Max model.The USB-C port makes its first appearance on an iPhone device this year. Allmodels come equipped with this port. However, there is a difference between the USB standard on Pro and non-Pro models. Thefeatures the USB 3.2 (20Gbps), while the Plus gets only USB 2.0 (0.5Gbps).Even though we now have USB-C onboard, the charging speeds remain the same, Apple cites 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W charger for both theand theThe same MagSafe wireless charging technology is also present on both phones, allowing for wireless charging speeds up to 15W, and also the ability to slap a bunch of cool accessories on the back of both phones.