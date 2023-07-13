Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro deals to expect
The Apple iPhone 15 line is preparing to make history when it is announced after the summer is over with a move from the aging Lightning port to USB-C for the first time, and not only for the expensive iPhone 15 Pro models.
As nearly half of the American cell phone owners carry an iPhone, nearly all retailers have them. The iPhone 15 will be available on all carriers, as well as major shopping places like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or Target. A lot of users shop directly from Apple, too, though you are not going to get any discount whatsoever there.
Apple's website will likely reflect a $100 lower price for the iPhone 14 when the iPhone 15 launches, as usual, and the more expensive Pro models are unlikely to see larger cut. IF Apple raises the iPhone 15 Pro prices indeed, the gap with last year's models discounted by $100 will be large enough as it is.
That's not all there will be to the iPhone 15 family, though, as Apple is allegedly preparing to equip them with larger batteries and better cameras. Unfortunately, these upgrades are expected to add to the final iPhone 15 Pro pricing compared to the iPhone 14 family with which Apple managed to hit an average selling price of $3796 by killing the mini form factor and replacing it with a big "affordable" $899 iPhone 14 Plus.
Let's preview what iPhone 15 deals may be in store to soothe the pricing pain from Apple itself, but also the iPhone 15 at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, from Best Buy, Amazon, or Walmart!
iPhone 15 Pro Max carrier deals to expect
AT&T will likely nix $1000 off the new iPhone 15 Pro Max price as it has done so with each and every new iPhone generation in the past few years. The offer, as it currently stands, is for:
- Up to $1000 in bill credit with smartphone trade-in value of $240 or higher (iPhone 8 and up)
- Up to $700 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $130 to $239
- Up to $350 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $35 to $129
Verizon will be quick to follow, as usual, but it is a tad stingier with trade-ins, only doling out a $1000 discount for a damaged iPhone 11 Pro. As usual, switchers will get $200 extra on top of all the iPhone 15 Pro Max Verizon discounts. T-Mobile usually mimics what those two are offering and bundles it with its unlimited Magenta plans.
The iPhone 15 Pro carrier deals may mean a free phone
Last year, Verizon announced a standalone iPhone plan called One Unlimited that bundles Apple services together with iPhone discounts and could celebrate the iPhone 15 series launch with a free iPhone 15 Pro offer with a trade-in, even for a damaged iPhone, just like before.
Of course, those $1000 off at AT&T and T-Mobile would mean a free iPhone 15 Pro deal, too, but the trade-in and plan requirements would vary greatly, depending on the carrier.
iPhone 15 Plus deals to expect
The iPhone 15 Plus may not be the hit Apple expected when it released its Plus predecessor, especially if it still brandishes a 60Hz display and costs as much. Still, you'd most likely be able to get $800 off the iPhone 14 Plus with a plan and bill credits over at AT&T or T-Mobile, or nab it with Apple services bundle at Verizon with its One Unlimited for iPhone plan.
iPhone 15 deals to expect
Given that the carriers would probably be giving $800 trade-ins for the cheaper 2023 iPhones, the AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile subscribers who just want a lowly iPhone 15 will be able to get it for free with a trade-in. Those trades, however, start from as low as $35 on AT&T, or you can bring a broken phone to Verizon, so one would basically manage to get a free iPhone 15 with a carrier plan, as usual.
What retailers will have the iPhone 15?
Will there be iPhone 15 deals without a contract?
Highly unlikely, as Apple doesn't discount the iPhones it sells unlocked to retailers like Amazon or Best Buy. Therefore, your best bet is you want to get the iPhone 14 unlocked, without contract, is the Apple Store. There, Apple manages a trade-in program of its own, which is not as generous as getting the carrier locked version with a plan, but will do if you have to have the iPhone 15 as unlocked version.
Will Apple lower the iPhone 14 price?
- The iPhone 14 is expected to be discounted when iPhone 15 is released
