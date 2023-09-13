iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13 mini: is it time to drop the mini?

Intro





The idea of a small phone in todays market sounds great in theory, some people do not want large slabs to bulge in their pockets and purses and prefer something more compact but still powerful. However, the statistics show there are simply not enough of these small-phone lovers out there to justify their existence.





A larger phone means more screen real estate, longer battery life, and in general more room for better hardware. One really good example would be the much larger main camera sensor, which is exactly what the new iPhone 15 comes with!





iPhone 15 , it also comes with a new chipset, the Dynamic Island that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, USB-C, and more. The question we are asking here is how much better do all of these upgrades make the iPhone 15 compared to the Besides the new 48MP main camera and other upgrades related to the camera system on the, it also comes with a new chipset, the Dynamic Island that debuted with theand Pro Max, USB-C, and more. The question we are asking here is how much better do all of these upgrades make thecompared to the iPhone 13 mini





Let's get into it!









Design and Size

Slightly different look, besides the obvious size difference





iPhone 15 is 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches. The weight, of course, is also different between the two: 4.97 oz vs 6.03 oz. Let's get the size difference out of the way straight from the beginning. The iPhone 13 measures in 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 inches while theis 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches. The weight, of course, is also different between the two: 4.97 oz vs 6.03 oz.





Alright, now that the obvious is out of the way, let's talk about the not so obvious (kind of). Since the iPhone 15 is the first one outside of Apple's Pro models to ditch the notch and replace it with the Dynamic Island, it goes without saying that is one of the more striking design changes.





The other much less noticeable characteristic rumored with the 2023 base iPhone is the new USB-C charging port, meaning users no longer have to carry different types of cables if they own an iPhone, as most other mobile tech already uses USB-C.





Another small design change related to the new port on the iPhone 15 series are the USB-C to USB-C braided cables that come along with it. These should be more durable compared to the USB-C to Lightning cable that comes with the 13 mini.





Unlike the glossy glass back on the iPhone 13 mini , the iPhone 15 comes with a new matte-textured back panel that should feel different in the hand. We will let you know more once we get our hands on it. Unlike the glossy glass back on the, thecomes with a new matte-textured back panel that should feel different in the hand. We will let you know more once we get our hands on it.





Display Differences

Bigger and brighter





It is amazing how big of a screen you can fit in a phone as tiny as the iPhone 13 mini , but no matter how much you shrink those bezels you still won't get a display as large as the one on the iPhone 15 . We are talking 5.4" vs 6.1"!





Besides the size difference, the iPhone 15 comes with a higher 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and 2000 nits peak brightness, where as the 13 mini maxes out at 1200 nits. If we are to address anything else but the size and brightness, however, the differences come to a halt. All the other display specs are the same, including the 60Hz max screen refresh rate, similar resolution.





And yes, if you want a smoother display with higher refresh rate you still have to upgrade to the Pro models.





Performance and Software

Improved graphics and better power-efficiency









iPhone 13 mini is simply amazing when you think of what the A15 Bionic chipset can do inside a body that small. The iPhone 15 , on the other hand, comes with the A16 Bionic, which is also featured on the Theis simply amazing when you think of what the A15 Bionic chipset can do inside a body that small. The, on the other hand, comes with the A16 Bionic, which is also featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max





Now, the A16 is not an upgrade that delivers drastically different results, at least that is what we found out during our own testing. But it does come with noticeably better graphics, which should come in handy when mobile gaming or using applications that need the extra horse power.





Some other upgrades that come with the A16 Bionic are the support for Bluetooth 5.3 and a more efficient 5G modem that decreases the power consumption.





The software experience should be about the same, with the one difference being all the functionality revolving around the Dynamic Island. That, as well as the fact that the iPhone 15 is two years newer, meaning it will probably continue getting software updates for two years further into the future, making it a better choice if you are looking for futureproofing yourself. The software experience should be about the same, with the one difference being all the functionality revolving around the Dynamic Island. That, as well as the fact that theis two years newer, meaning it will probably continue getting software updates for two years further into the future, making it a better choice if you are looking for futureproofing yourself.





iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 mini will be able to utilize all the new quirks and features coming with the Otherwise, both theandwill be able to utilize all the new quirks and features coming with the iOS 17 update. Apple has really focused on the communication aspect of iOS, doing a long-overdue glow-up of the Messages app, making it much more intuitive and fun to use. Sharing your phone number is easier too, thanks to a new feature called NameDrop.

Camera

A whole new world





Like mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 has a much better 48MP main camera which comes with bigger main sensor. Essentially, this translates to images with much higher levels of detail in all aspects that make a great photo. That means more nuances of shadows, highlights, and midtones, more vivid colors, as well as increased sharpness.





The new 48MP camera also allows for a 2X sensor crop, delivering optical-quality zoom, whereas the iPhone 13 mini is restricted to zooming in digitally.





Additionally, Apple has improved the Smart HDR and Night modes to deliver more true-to-life images. It is the Portrait mode that is getting the biggest update, though. Apple even calls them 'next-generation portraits,' as the iPhone can now use machine learning to turn an image from a regular one to a Portrait after it has been taken. What's more, you can also switch the focus of a portrait photo to a different person after the capture.





Audio Quality and Haptics





Apple's iPhones tend to have great audio quality all throughout each lineup that's been launched during the years. That being said, because of its smaller body, the iPhone 13 mini probably won't be as good-sounding when placed next to the upcoming iPhone 15 . A larger phone allows for bigger speakers, hence better and louder sound.





Haptics, however, should be equally good between the two phones. Apple did not mention any improvements on that front. The Taptic Engine is arguably best in class, though, so it is hard to be mad at the lack of change here.





Battery Life and Charging

Size matters





iPhone 13 mini, making it at least last throughout a regular day of use. The iPhone 12 mini had a lot of power for its size, but it had one major flaw and that was its battery life which was barely manageable. Apple corrected that mistake with themaking it at least last throughout a regular day of use.





Whatever the case, iPhone 13 mini cannot hold a candle to the iPhone 15 's battery life. The reason is mainly due to the phone's size, and therefore the size of the battery that can be fit inside. It's simple physics. Whatever the case,cannot hold a candle to the's battery life. The reason is mainly due to the phone's size, and therefore the size of the battery that can be fit inside. It's simple physics.





Then there is the charging which despite the brand new USB-C that the iPhone 15 comes with, remains the same. In other words 20W of wired and 15W of MagSafe wireless charging.





Specs Comparison





Here's an overall look at the differences and similarities between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 mini :









Don't forget that we also have an in-depth iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13 mini specs comparison table here where you can learn more about all the smaller details.





Summary and Final Verdict





This is a tough one. After all, we are talking about a significant difference in size here, so it really depends how much value you place into that aspect as a user. If you find it uncomfortable and inconvenient to use a larger phone every day and you want to upgrade to the iPhone 15 coming from the iPhone 13 , then you will probably need some time to adjust.





Now, if we were comparing the iPhone 13 mini to something like the iPhone 15 Plus or 15 Pro Max it would be a different story, as the size difference there is drastic and can be a little jarring, but in the case of the base model, the transition shouldn't be too bad.





If we leave the dimensions to one side, spec-wise, the iPhone 15 is technically superior in many ways to the smaller predecessor. You get a larger display to enjoy content on, better graphics performance, but most importantly you get a huge jump in the camera segment as a consequence of that new 48MP main sensor. If we leave the dimensions to one side, spec-wise, theis technically superior in many ways to the smaller predecessor. You get a larger display to enjoy content on, better graphics performance, but most importantly you get a huge jump in the camera segment as a consequence of that new 48MP main sensor.



