iPhone 15 colors: what to expect
*Header image - iPhone 15 Pro renders by PhoneArena
In September (most likely) we are going to see the next generation of Apple flagship phones - the iPhone 15 series. The phones are yet unreleased, but that hasn't stopped leakers and tipsters from talking about them and giving us glimpses of what to expect.
We expect four iPhones - two regular ones and two Pro ones. In this article, we will be discussing the rumored colors for the iPhone 15 phones. And yep, some info has been able to slip between Apple's protective fingers and peak into the world ahead of time.
It's important, though, to keep in mind that all the information here is unofficial, and it comes from leaks and rumors. We'll know for sure what the colors will be when the phones get their official unveiling in September.
What colors will the iPhone 15 come in?
Like any year, we expect Apple to have different colors for the regular iPhones and the Pro-branded iPhones. Usually, Apple goes for fresh and youthful colors for the regular iPhones, and the Pro ones get more serious and deep colors that are slightly darker and not that vibrant.
This year, leaks and rumors are pointing to a few interesting colors we might see. Light pink and light blue are possible as color options for the regular iPhone 15, while a sophisticated-looking deep red seems to be in consideration for the iPhone 15 Pro.
Now, let's talk about what we expect from the iPhone 15 colors.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors
All in all, we expect five or six colors (six with one new color to be added in the Spring, as Apple has recently been doing) to be available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The usual suspects are Midnight (a black shade), Starlight (a white shade), and Product RED. Each year Apple spices things up with some fun hues to accompany those pretty standard ones. This year, it's possible we see some form of light pink and light blue, like the hues indicated here:
But keep in mind that these colors have not been finalized yet.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Midnight (rumored)
Midnight is the dark shade, almost black, for the regular iPhones, and it has been around for quite some time now. We have no reason to believe Apple will skip it this year, as generally, this shade is pretty standard and ideal for people who don't want their iPhone to stand out too much.
The iPhone 14 showcasing the Midnight color option
The finish is expected to be glossy, so it's possible that this shade will attract some fingerprint smudges, so keep that in mind. The frame and Apple logo are expected to be painted in a matching dark grey hue for a cohesive look.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Starlight (rumored)
Starlight for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won't be a surprise color either. We've seen it in previous iPhone lineups, and most likely Apple will keep it as a still pretty casual-looking but fresh alternative to Midnight. Starlight is a white shade, but keep in mind it's not a snow-white type of white, but more a warmer white.
Here, the iPhone 14 is showcasing the Starlight option:
The iPhone 14 in Starlight
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Product RED (rumored)
A daring-looking, saturated red color option for the regular iPhones has been available for quite some time. Yep, we're talking about Product RED. We are most likely going to see it as one of the iPhone 15 colors as well.
Product RED on the iPhone 14
On top of choosing a very eye-catching red phone, by purchasing Product RED you contribute to either fighting AIDS or the pandemic.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus additional colors: possible pink/blue variants (rumored)
Usually, the regular iPhones get five colors at release and may get an additional color in spring (like the yellow iPhone 14). At this moment, it is fairly unclear what the exact shades of the other iPhone 15 colors will be.
Rumors around the internet point to a pink shade and a blue shade. The below image has been associated with what could be the color variants for the iPhone 15, or at least, what was considered by Apple to be an option.
The two colors may look like shown in these renders
However, there are no official renders leaked or anything of that sort showing the two iPhones in that color and frankly, it's still quite early to get such leaks.
It's possible that Apple will go with some sort of blue and pink shade, but as you may probably know, there are countless fish in the sea (we mean many ways to do a pink or blue color). We'll have to wait and see to know more about that.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors (rumored)
As for the Pro-branded iPhones, things are expected to follow the tradition: we will most likely get a gold, a black, and a silver option, with one signature color. Last year, it was Deep Purple. Now, rumors are pointing to a deep red color that could be the signature color this time.
Render of the iPhone 15 Pro in the rumored red color. (Image Source - 9to5Mac)
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in red (rumored)
Rumors and leaks are now pointing to the possibility that we might get a red iPhone 15 Pro. That would be awesome for many of us who've been wanting a sort of red Pro iPhone for a while now.
The shade that has been circulating on the internet is a dark, blue-ish tone of red. As you can see here, there are many versions of red, and the color that was leaked looks pretty similar to the color wine (although, the iPhone 15 Pro color appears a tiny bit more to the blue-ish side than the wine color in the image).
The different shades of red color*
*Image Source - color-meanings.com
Here's what the shade of red on the iPhone is rumored to be:
This is the rumored shade of red believed to be in the works for the iPhone 15 Pro
Whatever the shade ends up being, if it is even slightly similar to the one depicted above, I'd personally be quite stoked. The Pro power of the iPhone 15 Pro wrapped in such a rich and sophisticated color will be something we suppose most people will be drawn to.
Of course, as with anything about the iPhone 15 right now - that's not official, and it's perfectly possible that Apple may change course and divert away from the red. But we do hope it doesn't, that's for sure!
Now, onto the more known colors of the iPhone 15 Pro expected color palette.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Silver (rumored)
The iPhone 14 Pro showcasing the Silver option
Silver is a standard for a Pro-branded iPhone and we expect it to make it to the iPhone 15 Pro as well. It looks polished and premium, it blends quite nicely with the Apple logo and the frame, while at the same time not being too eye-catchy or in-your-face.
The silver iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max will be ideal if you want your phone to look professional and serious, but still with a touch of color to it.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Gold (rumored)
The iPhone 14 Pro Max in Gold (Image Source - PhoneArena)
Another familiar shade for the Pro iPhone is Gold. You can see it above on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and we believe it will look quite similar on the iPhone 15 Pro as well (that is if Apple includes this color in the options, but we doubt it won't).
This color makes your iPhone stand out more and looks very premium and polished. It's an ideal option for people who want a jewel-like, gold look on their phone.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Space Black (rumored)
The iPhone 14 Pro comes in Space Black, which is a dark variant of Graphite. Honestly, the color looks very similar to Graphite, and put shortly, it's a dark grey (not quite black) shade. It's standard for Apple.
The iPhone 14 Pro showcasing the Space Black option
It's ideal for people who want their iPhone to look ready-for-business, and people who generally dislike too much color on their phones. Despite it being quite a familiar shade, it looks polished and premium nonetheless.
We believe Apple will have a similar shade for this year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Conclusion: things are still shrouded in mystery, but we're getting hyped for the iPhone 15 colors!
It's true that Apple is quite capable of keeping things secretive around a new iPhone release. Leakers are doing their best of uncovering tidbits of info, but there are still many unknowns (and, at least, unconfirmed details) about the new iPhones.
Things will be getting more exciting as we draw near the official launch of the four phones. We believe more leaks will surface, and we may even get a look at all the colors the iPhone 15 will come in. For now, though, things are looking promising, at least on the Pro end with that deep red color.
When we know more, we'll let you know!
Things that are NOT allowed: