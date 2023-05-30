iPhone 15 colors: what to expect

*Header image - iPhone 15 Pro renders by PhoneArena

What colors will the iPhone 15 come in?

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Midnight (rumored)

Midnight is the dark shade, almost black, for the regular iPhones, and it has been around for quite some time now. We have no reason to believe Apple will skip it this year, as generally, this shade is pretty standard and ideal for people who don't want their iPhone to stand out too much.







iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Starlight (rumored)

Here, the iPhone 14 is showcasing the Starlight option:





iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Product RED (rumored)

A daring-looking, saturated red color option for the regular iPhones has been available for quite some time. Yep, we're talking about Product RED. We are most likely going to see it as one of the iPhone 15 colors as well.





iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus additional colors: possible pink/blue variants (rumored)

Rumors around the internet point to a pink shade and a blue shade. The below image has been associated with what could be the color variants for the iPhone 15, or at least, what was considered by Apple to be an option.







iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors (rumored)

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in red (rumored)













Here's what the shade of red on the iPhone is rumored to be:







iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Silver (rumored)





iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Gold (rumored)





iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in Space Black (rumored)

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in Space Black, which is a dark variant of Graphite. Honestly, the color looks very similar to Graphite, and put shortly, it's a dark grey (not quite black) shade. It's standard for Apple.





Conclusion: things are still shrouded in mystery, but we're getting hyped for the iPhone 15 colors!