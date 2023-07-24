Apple A17 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect

Phone

Apple A17 specs: expect first 3nm iPhone





Phone , and one developed specifically for Apple to boot. The chip foundries aren't done taping out the 2nm process just yet, so 3nm will be as cutting edge as it gets in the next couple of years. The Apple A17 will reportedly be introducing the crazy new 3nm processor node for the first time on an i, and one developed specifically for Apple to boot. The chip foundries aren't done taping out the 2nm process just yet, so 3nm will be as cutting edge as it gets in the next couple of years.





Phone 12, the A15 in the i Phone 13, and the A16 in the It's been getting more challenging to shrink the processor die with each new generation of chipsets, and the nodes are staying for a longer time on the market before the introduction of something brand new. The Apple A14 in the i12, the A15 in the i13, and the A16 in the iPhone 14 series are all 5nm chipsets, for instance.





This trend, however, means that the current 4nm/5nm chipsets are being perfected, their initial kinks ironed out, and their second or third iterations are more stable and power-sipping than before. For example, the A14 is built on the first-gen N5 5nm process of the TSMC foundry, and carriers 11.8 million transistors. The A15 is on the second-gen N5P process and has 15 million, while the A16 in the i Phone 14 in the i Phone 14 Pro line is built on the latest transitional 4nm/5nm N4P process with slightly higher number of transistors but much lower power consumption.





The Apple A17 specs are unlikely to be an exception and, since it will be done on the brand new 3nm N3P node developed by TSMC specifically for Apple, it could offer both better performance with higher clock counts and more transistors, as well as more frugal power-draw.





Apple A17 benchmark performance and new features to expect





Up to 15% higher benchmarks

Better performance per clock count

Up to 35% lower power draw

Faster graphics subsystem

New Qualcomm X70-based modem with 10Gbps speeds





Given that the Apple A17 processor will use TSMC's N3P process, we already know what performance can we expect in the broad strokes. Namely, this ‌3nm‌ node can be 15% faster and needs 35% less power than the A16, at least in theory. What combination of power draw and performance Apple will choose, however, remains to be heard when it announces the i Phone 15 series.





Phone line, we can reasonably expect a significant i Phone 15 Pro Max . Even if the i Phone 15 series' battery life is only affected by the up to 14% larger batteries on the Pro line, we can expect at least the following increase in official Apple i Phone 15 battery endurance numbers: Coupled with the expected larger batteries across the 2023 iline, we can reasonably expect a significant iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series battery life boost this year, to the tune of up to 35 hours on a charge for video playback when it comes to the. Even if theseries' battery life is only affected by the up to 14% larger batteries on the Pro line, we can expect at least the following increase in officialbattery endurance numbers:





As for added features, besides the calculation, AI, and graphics rendering boost, Apple is likely to add specialized AR/VR rendering options to account for the launch of the Vision Pro headset next year. As for added features, besides the calculation, AI, and graphics rendering boost, Apple is likely to add specialized AR/VR rendering options to account for the launch of the Vision Pro headset next year.

The Apple A17 will also come with much better connectivity options, chief among which should be Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 5G modem that is now in the Galaxy S23 series and .

Apple has issues with its own 5G modem development, so it is going with Qualcomm again and that is not a bad thing as the X70 has shown to be the best when it comes to 5G network hookups on all carriers. Needless to say, the Apple A17's 5G modem will likely be a special custom order with each and every 5G band under the sun, as Apple usually does.

Phones with Apple A17 processor

Apple i Phone 15 Pro Max

Apple i Phone 15 Pro

Phone 14 series history is any indication, those Apple A17 gains may be reserved for the i Phone 15 Pro and i Phone 15 and i Phone 15 Plus. They, in turn, could receive last year's Apple A16 for a nice performance boost. If the i14 series history is any indication, those Apple A17 gains may be reserved for thePro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , rather than the lowlyandPlus. They, in turn, could receive last year's Apple A16 for a nice performance boost.

i Phone 15 Pro line, as the N3P method is more expensive and offers lower yield per wafer. For next year, however, Apple may go with the cheaper and more production-efficient N3E 3nm process for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, instead of giving them the A17 of thePro line, as the N3P method is more expensive and offers lower yield per wafer.