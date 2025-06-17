The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better
The custom rig even helped shape the iPhone 15 Pro’s pro video features.
Screen capture from Apple's F1: The Movie trailer (Image credit — Apple)
Apple revealed that its upcoming film "F1: The Movie" utilized an exclusive camera system made from iPhone components to record racing footage.
A custom camera device was developed to fulfill the specific recording needs of Formula 1 vehicles through its driver-view camera functionality.
The module housed a camera sensor from an iPhone, a custom version of iOS, and an Apple A-series processor — likely the A17 Pro, given the production timeline. The camera captured footage in ProRES using LOG encoding, which is better suited for color grading in professional editing environments.
According to a report by Wired, the module included:
The absence of wireless controls meant that videographers relied on a USB-C connection and a custom iPad application to manage recording settings such as frame rate, white balance, and capture triggers.
The development work conducted for F1 racing has possibly affected the video functions within the iPhone 15 Pro. The new iPhone 15 Pro added LOG recording capabilities along with Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) support, which professionals use in filmmaking.
A purpose-built solution for F1 cinematography
F1 driver-view camera systems are designed with live stream latency in mind, not optimal quality or post-production workflows. That's where Apple's engineers had to flex their creative muscles.
The team developed a replacement broadcast unit with an aerodynamic design that matched standard broadcast unit dimensions and shapes to protect the vehicle's structural and aerodynamic properties.
Technical specifications and setup
- A 48 MP iPhone camera sensor
- An A-series chip for image processing
- An iPhone battery for power
- An ND (neutral density) filter to manage exposure
Impact on Apple’s broader camera capabilities
The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The development work conducted for F1 racing has possibly affected the video functions within the iPhone 15 Pro. The new iPhone 15 Pro added LOG recording capabilities along with Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) support, which professionals use in filmmaking.
The mobile hardware integration into a customized module makes this instance unique because it was developed to function within a high-speed, high-vibration environment. Apple has not provided information about future plans for this camera system, though.
And to think that all of this is happening while Apple TV+, where the movie has aired exclusively, is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year despite having 45 million subscribers, with limited viewership and costly content investments. In fact, Apple TV+ might be Apple’s only unprofitable subscription service right now.
Apple is not the only phone manufacturer to use its phones for shooting films
While Apple's story with the F1 movie is a unique case of using a phone (or more like a phone's parts) to shoot a movie, other companies have done similar projects.
For example, Samsung promoted the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera prowess by getting none other than Sir Ridley Scott to film the movie "Behold." Here it is:
Sony also did something of this sort for its movie "Kilian's Game," which was partially shot with the Xperia 1 III and Xperia PRO 5G:
All of these examples tell me one thing — phone cameras have come much closer to professional-grade ones, especially when you throw in a few modifications and a person that knows what they are doing. While these stories are undoubtedly done with PR in mind, I can't help but feel inspired by them.
