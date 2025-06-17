The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better

Screen capture from Apple's F1: The Movie trailer (Image credit — Apple)

A purpose-built solution for F1 cinematography









F1 driver-view camera systems are designed with live stream latency in mind, not optimal quality or post-production workflows. That's where Apple's engineers had to flex their creative muscles.





The team developed a replacement broadcast unit with an aerodynamic design that matched standard broadcast unit dimensions and shapes to protect the vehicle's structural and aerodynamic properties.



The module housed a camera sensor from an iPhone, a custom version of iOS, and an Apple A-series processor — likely the A17 Pro, given the production timeline. The camera captured footage in ProRES using LOG encoding, which is better suited for color grading in professional editing environments.



According to a report by Wired, the module included:

The absence of wireless controls meant that videographers relied on a USB-C connection and a custom iPad application to manage recording settings such as frame rate, white balance, and capture triggers.



The development work conducted for F1 racing has possibly affected the video functions within the iPhone 15 Pro added LOG recording capabilities along with Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) support, which professionals use in filmmaking.



