Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The secret F1 camera built with iPhone parts that made the iPhone even better

The custom rig even helped shape the iPhone 15 Pro’s pro video features.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Eyes peeking through a race helmet's visor.
Screen capture from Apple's F1: The Movie trailer (Image credit — Apple)

Apple revealed that its upcoming film "F1: The Movie" utilized an exclusive camera system made from iPhone components to record racing footage.

A custom camera device was developed to fulfill the specific recording needs of Formula 1 vehicles through its driver-view camera functionality.

A purpose-built solution for F1 cinematography



F1 driver-view camera systems are designed with live stream latency in mind, not optimal quality or post-production workflows. That's where Apple's engineers had to flex their creative muscles.

The team developed a replacement broadcast unit with an aerodynamic design that matched standard broadcast unit dimensions and shapes to protect the vehicle's structural and aerodynamic properties.

The module housed a camera sensor from an iPhone, a custom version of iOS, and an Apple A-series processor — likely the A17 Pro, given the production timeline. The camera captured footage in ProRES using LOG encoding, which is better suited for color grading in professional editing environments.

Technical specifications and setup


According to a report by Wired, the module included:
  • A 48 MP iPhone camera sensor
  • An A-series chip for image processing
  • An iPhone battery for power
  • An ND (neutral density) filter to manage exposure

The absence of wireless controls meant that videographers relied on a USB-C connection and a custom iPad application to manage recording settings such as frame rate, white balance, and capture triggers.

Impact on Apple’s broader camera capabilities



The development work conducted for F1 racing has possibly affected the video functions within the iPhone 15 Pro. The new iPhone 15 Pro added LOG recording capabilities along with Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) support, which professionals use in filmmaking.

The mobile hardware integration into a customized module makes this instance unique because it was developed to function within a high-speed, high-vibration environment. Apple has not provided information about future plans for this camera system, though.

And to think that all of this is happening while Apple TV+, where the movie has aired exclusively, is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year despite having 45 million subscribers, with limited viewership and costly content investments. In fact, Apple TV+ might be Apple’s only unprofitable subscription service right now.

Recommended Stories

Apple is not the only phone manufacturer to use its phones for shooting films


While Apple's story with the F1 movie is a unique case of using a phone (or more like a phone's parts) to shoot a movie, other companies have done similar projects.

For example, Samsung promoted the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera prowess by getting none other than Sir Ridley Scott to film the movie "Behold." Here it is:

Video Thumbnail

Sony also did something of this sort for its movie "Kilian's Game," which was partially shot with the Xperia 1 III and Xperia PRO 5G:

Video Thumbnail

All of these examples tell me one thing — phone cameras have come much closer to professional-grade ones, especially when you throw in a few modifications and a person that knows what they are doing. While these stories are undoubtedly done with PR in mind, I can't help but feel inspired by them.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment

Latest News

Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
Some iPhones running iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 are experiencing very laggy performance
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
There are so many red flags around Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone that it's not even funny
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
Apple's Home Hub smart home display leaks in iOS beta code
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
Carl Pei reacts to the Trump T1 phone: "We're cooked"
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
Pixel 10 preview screw up: Google had one chance and it blew it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless