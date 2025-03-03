GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple releases iOS 18.4 beta 2 with Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is held at an angle showing off the rear panel and the camera island.
Apple released iOS 18.4 beta 2 today and it brings to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max the one feature on the iPhone 16 series that I was jealous of-Visual Intelligence. Using the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series, users can take a picture, or use the camera and point it at an item or a business that they want to learn more about and Visual Intelligence will deliver that info. Users can even point their camera at a poster promoting an event to have it added to the iOS Calendar app.

When Apple released the iPhone 16e, it moved Visual Intelligence to the Action Button on the top of the left side of the phone above the volume buttons. When I saw how Apple implemented the feature for its new low-cost model, I had the feeling that the tech giant would do the same thing for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sure enough, a few days later, Apple announced that Visual Intelligence would be coming to the premium iPhone 15 models and today it is here.

To use Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, you must install iPhone 18.4 beta 2. After you do this, go to Settings > Action Button and swipe through the page until the Visual Intelligence icon fills the oval in the center of the display and the words Visual Intelligence appear near the bottom of the screen. Once you do this, a long-press on the Action Button will open the camera. You can take a picture with the on-screen shutter button or just focus the camera on a subject you want to hear more information about from Visual Intelligence. There are two on-screen icons that are vital to getting the info you desire. The Ask icon is on the left and the Search icon is on the right.

Video Thumbnail


The Ask button will use ChatGPT's help to give you more information about what is on your screen. Tap Search and you'll see a Google Search result for the item on your screen. Some other features include the ability to view a menu by using Visual Intelligence on a restaurant that is in front of you. You can also translate text into a different language, summarize text to save time, or have the text read out loud. Visual Intelligence will also help you identify animals or plants.

Visual Intelligence is now on iOS 18.4 beta 2 for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
From the Action Button, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users running iOS 18.4 beta 2 can activate Visual Intelligence. | Image credit-PhoneArena

You might wonder what the big deal is. After all, isn't this a little like Google Lens or Circle to Search? Sure, but that is what happens when you are a dyed-in-the-wool phone nerd. Any new feature on the next version of your current phone that you don't have is automatically something you want and if it becomes available to you, it is a great day.

If you are a member of the iOS 18 beta program, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions to install iOS 18.4 beta 2.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless