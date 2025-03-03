Apple releases iOS 18.4 beta 2 with Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series, users can take a picture, or use the camera and point it at an item or a business that they want to learn more about and Visual Intelligence will deliver that info. Users can even point their camera at a poster promoting an event to have it added to the iOS Calendar app.

Apple released iOS 18 .4 beta 2 today and it brings to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max the one feature on the iPhone 16 series that I was jealous of-Visual Intelligence. Using the Camera Control button on theseries, users can take a picture, or use the camera and point it at an item or a business that they want to learn more about and Visual Intelligence will deliver that info. Users can even point their camera at a poster promoting an event to have it added to the iOS Calendar app.









iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max , you must install iPhone 18.4 beta 2. After you do this, go to Settings > Action Button and swipe through the page until the Visual Intelligence icon fills the oval in the center of the display and the words Visual Intelligence appear near the bottom of the screen. Once you do this, a long-press on the Action Button will open the camera. You can take a picture with the on-screen shutter button or just focus the camera on a subject you want to hear more information about from Visual Intelligence. There are two on-screen icons that are vital to getting the info you desire. The Ask icon is on the left and the Search icon is on the right.



The Ask button will use ChatGPT's help to give you more information about what is on your screen. Tap Search and you'll see a Google Search result for the item on your screen. Some other features include the ability to view a menu by using Visual Intelligence on a restaurant that is in front of you. You can also translate text into a different language, summarize text to save time, or have the text read out loud. Visual Intelligence will also help you identify animals or plants.









You might wonder what the big deal is. After all, isn't this a little like Google Lens or Circle to Search? Sure, but that is what happens when you are a dyed-in-the-wool phone nerd. Any new feature on the next version of your current phone that you don't have is automatically something you want and if it becomes available to you, it is a great day.



