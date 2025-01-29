Ultra-rare deal makes several iPhone 15 Pro Max variants cheaper than ever with 1-year warranty





But while the Apple A17 Pro-powered 6.7-inch giant is obviously still not available at the kind of prices you can buy something like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or OnePlus 13R for, iPhone-loving bargain hunters are guaranteed to relish the opportunity to pay as little as $859.99 for a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max $859 99 $1599 $739 off (46%) 5G, Fully Unlocked, 1TB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2796 x 1290 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Titanium Frame, 48 + 12 +12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max $707 off (44%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2796 x 1290 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Titanium Frame, 48 + 12 +12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





The iPhone 15 Pro Max used to cost a whopping $1,599 in that configuration, mind you, which naturally means that you have to make a compromise or two to score an unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $740 (!!!) discount for a limited time. Namely, you have to be okay with buying a "grade A" refurbished unit from Woot with a 1-year seller warranty included.





These massively discounted devices are said to have "successfully passed a full diagnostic test" guaranteeing their "like-new functionality", while their cosmetic damage is described as "minimal" and "not noticeable at arm's length." That's clearly not bad for a refurbished smartphone, and on top of everything, these are "fully unlocked" units on sale here that you can take to any major (or minor) US carrier you want.





iPhone 15 Pro Max In case you're wondering, Woot parent Amazon is currently charging around 30 bucks more for 1TB versions of thein "renewed" condition, and with the warranty terms being completely unclear there, I strongly recommend you go for this cheaper and more convenient buying option.



Woot, of course, has 256 and 512GB models on sale for the next four days (or while supplies last) too, but their $769.99 and $819.99 price tags respectively are not quite as low as you may have hoped for, only making the 1TB deal look that much more attractive.





With the iPhone 16 Pro Max released a few months ago, our iPhone 15 Pro Max review from 2023 is... still largely true, with this bad boy's raw power, screen quality, battery life, audio performance, build quality, and software support looking pretty much as amazing as when the handset first saw daylight.