iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks





Jump to section:

Latest iPhone 13 leaks (updated daily)













According to analyst Dan Ives, the iPhone 13 will be released on September 24, 2021. Mr. Ives gave us specific dates – earlier this year, he suggested that the iPhone 13 event is slated for September 14 , while the iPhone 13 release date will be September 24. Those dates are supported by the fact that Apple normally holds an iPhone announcement event every year in September, with the announced iPhone series normally starting shipping around ten days afterwards.





The only recent exception for that was last year, due to the unforeseen challenges it brought to manufacturing and shipping, among other key processes that companies need to go through in order to release a product. But there are currently no indications that the iPhone 13 release will be delayed this year.





On August 17 MacRumors cited an investor note by Daniel Ives again, in which it was said that the iPhone 13 will launch in the third week of September . This reconfirms our expectations for September 14, Tuesday to be the announcement day, with pre-orders starting on the same day, and the following Tuesday – September 24 to be the official iPhone 13 release date when shipping begins.





Below we have Apple's iPhone release schedule for reference, from 2017 up to 2021, with the iPhone 13 and its expected release date included:













A recent leak based on a Chinese e-commerce app screenshot alternatively suggests September 7 as the iPhone 13's announcement date, September 17 for its release date.





iPhone 13 price

Around $799 for the iPhone 13



We know that Apple wants to increase iPhone production in India and move about 20% of its iPhone production out of China, but we're yet to find out if this will have a positive impact on the prices of future iPhones. A factor that may affect the iPhone 13's pricing negatively is a rumored increase in the prices of processors like the one it uses (the 5nm Apple A15). TSMC, a manufacturer that produces such processors for Apple and other companies is said by DigiTimes (quoting unspecified sources) to have increased its prices on advanced sub-7nm process technologies, which may in turn increase the price of the iPhone 13.





The iPhone 13 series would likely cost about as much as the iPhone 12 series, which would equate to the following prices:









iPhone 13 name

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S?





It has been suggested that Apple could call the next iPhone "iPhone 12S" instead of "iPhone 13", allegedly due to it featuring only minor upgrades over its predecessor. The number 13 is also considered unlucky in some countries, which could've played a role in Apple's naming scheme.





However, currently there's no leaked nor official information to back this claim up. In fact, on July 5th, a report allegedly coming from industry sources and supply chain checks said that Apple will use the name "iPhone 13" , as was most expected.





A later report (February 2nd, 2021) from Barclays analysts tipped major camera upgrade for Apple's entire iPhone 13 family , notably improved ultra wide-angle camera capabilities. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max may be getting an f/1.8 aperture ultra-wide camera, up from the f/2.4 on the iPhone 12 series. This was earlier also predicted by Kuo, as mentioned above.





Apple might also bring an astrophotography feature , which will take clear photos of the night sky, including stars and the moon.





The addition of Portrait Mode video recording has been mentioned by leakers too. After recording an iPhone Portrait Mode video, users will reportedly be able to change the video's depth of field to their liking. The effect will blur either background or foreground objects as per the user's preference.

















iPhone 13 design

The notch will be getting smaller





Main iPhone 13 design changes from last year's models:

Over 25% smaller notch

Larger camera module

The camera arrangement is now diagonal on the iPhone 13 and mini models

All iPhone 13 models are about 0.26mm thicker





For the iPhone 13 series we expect a smaller, but still present notch and a very similar flat design like on last year's models.













In mid-February, leakers said that the iPhone 13 will get a grippier, slightly more texturized soft matte back, which will be more comfortable to hold. Inside the iPhone 13, stronger magnets will be used for MagSafe accessories.





An earlier, previously-mentioned report from January 9 said that all iPhone 13 variants will be getting thicker by 0.26mm, likely due to them getting bigger batteries than the previous generation of iPhones.





On January 15th, a Bloomberg report suggested that the iPhone 13 will finally get an in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor . We've had in-display sensors on Android phones for a while and considering the fact that many are wearing masks and thus finding Face ID cumbersome right now, the return of Touch ID, but modernized for 2021, seems plausible. However, there's a possibility that such a feature may be delayed for the iPhone 14 series instead, which was confirmed to be the case by several later rumors.





Several tipsters have also suggested that the iPhone 13 could be the first portless iPhone, relying exclusively on wireless charging via MagSafe. In late February, it was revealed that Apple is indeed testing how a portless iPhone could recover data , suggesting that such an iPhone is coming eventually.





On April 13, leaked iPhone 13 5G renders showed off a smaller notch again. Inside the notch, the sensors appeared to be slightly rearranged, plus there was a fourth cutout that could possibly be for an additional speaker or a second front camera.





On June 23, 2021, leaker SonnyDickson posted on Twitter the following photo of alleged iPhone 13 dummy models, showing their backs.









Those iPhone 13 dummy models match previous leaks suggesting that the phones will have larger camera modules over last year. Also the base iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini are shown to sport a revamped diagonal arrangement of their cameras.





More alleged iPhone 13 dummy units (shown below) appeared on July 9, courtesy of leaker Ice Universe. Once again, the leaked dummy units support the larger camera module redesign we are expecting for the iPhone 13 series.









A late July leak focusing on the iPhone 13 notch suggests that the iPhone 13 notch will be over 25% smaller than it was on last year's models. A smaller notch has been suggested in many previous leaks, but this one also explains how Apple managed to accomplish the smaller notch. Apple supposedly moved the iPhone 13's earpiece above the Face ID system to reduce the width of the notch.





As for the expected iPhone 13 color options, over the recent months various rumors have suggested a rainbow of iPhone 13 colors . So far we expect the iPhone 13 to come in Matte Black, Rose Pink, Purple, Orange, Product Red, White, Yellow, Mint Green, Graphite, Gold and Silver. However, it's worth noting that not all iPhone 13 models will get all of these colors. For example, the rumored Matte Black is likely to only come to the iPhone 13 Pro and possibly iPhone 13 Pro Max, not the base iPhone 13.





On July 15 allegedly all iPhone 13 Pro colors were leaked . If the leak in question is correct, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will come in Black, Silver, Rose Gold (pale and subtle) and Sunset Gold (bronze feel).





iPhone 13 display





Some tipsters have suggested that the iPhone 13 series may sport flexible OLED displays instead of LCD. There are also expectations for the iPhone 13's displays to have a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate (similar to ProMotion on the iPad Pro), which wasn't present on the iPhone 12 series reportedly due to battery life concerns





A December 2020 leak suggested that the iPhone 13 may finally get an Always On display feature. LTPO always-on display was also later re-confirmed in a February 2021 report by tipsters Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser. The always-on display feature is said to have minimal customizability. It will display a clock, along with battery charge, while notifications are reportedly "displayed using a bar and icons".





For the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, the displays are expected to be provided by none other than Samsung. In late March of 2021, 120Hz LTPO displays from Samsung meant for the iPhone 13 were reportedly about to enter production, according to UBI Research.





And indeed in late May, Samsung was said to be kicking off production of the iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display . Those ProMotion displays will be used on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max only. As for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, LG is the one who will supply Apple with less premium 60Hz panels.





In regards to the iPhone 13 display size, according to early iPhone 13 rumors , we can expect that the iPhone 13 series will be very close to the iPhone 12 series. Possibilities include the same display sizes or very slightly larger ones, thanks to reduced bezels. This means that at the very least we can expect the following iPhone 13 display sizes:





iPhone 13 mini – 5.4-inch display at a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels (476 PPI, 60Hz)

5.4-inch display at a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels (476 PPI, 60Hz) iPhone 13 – 6.1-inch display at a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels (460 PPI, 60Hz)

6.1-inch display at a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels (460 PPI, 60Hz) iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1-inch display at a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels (460 PPI, 120Hz, OLED)

6.1-inch display at a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels (460 PPI, 120Hz, OLED) iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.7-inch display at a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels (458 PPI, 120Hz, OLED)





iPhone 13 battery









According to those latest leaks, the iPhone 13 series' battery sizes will be:





iPhone 13 mini – 2,406 mAh

2,406 mAh iPhone 13 – 3,095 mAh

3,095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro – 3,095 mAh

3,095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max – 4,352 mAh





For reference, these are the battery sizes of last year's iPhone 12 models:





iPhone 12 mini – 2,227 mAh

2,227 mAh iPhone 12 – 2,815 mAh

2,815 mAh iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815 mAh

2,815 mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687 mAh









iPhone 13 features and software









Internally, the iPhone 13 series are going to be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the production of which began in May.





Fingerprint unlock is predicted to return on some iPhone 14 models in the form of under-screen Touch ID . Touch ID is rumored to have been tested on the iPhone 13 also, but was delayed for next year. As for the iPhone 13, currently most speculations lead to it having only Face ID.





The iPhone 13 could be getting reverse wireless charging and a larger wireless coil, potentially supporting a higher wireless charging wattage. Those claims came from Filip Koroy and leaker Max Weinbach on July 4th.





In terms of software, the iPhone 13 will be running iOS 15, which is coming to all compatible iPhones this fall, possibly in September, like many previous iOS versions. iOS 15 brings FaceTime updates, Focus modes, Live Text, a Safari redesign and more features you can check out in our iOS 15 preview





Should I wait for iPhone 13?





Wondering whether the iPhone 13 will be worth it? Let's try to answer if you should wait for the iPhone 13 or stick with one of last year's models.





What you'll get by upgrading to the iPhone 13:

A 120Hz ProMotion OLED display (on the Pro and Pro Max)

Better battery life

Larger storage options

New camera features





You should wait for the iPhone 13 if you'd appreciate what it brings to the table over the previous generation. Notably, better cameras with wide-angle autofocus, a much smoother 120Hz ProMotion display, as well as improved battery life performance. If this all sounds good, it's definitely worth upgrading to the iPhone 13 series.





The new iPhone 13 series will also be bringing larger storage variants, reportedly up to a whole 1TB (1,000 gigabytes). Thus, if you're currently often finding yourself having to clear storage on your iPhone, upgrading to the iPhone 13 and taking advantage of its higher storage capacity would definitely be worth it.





You should not wait for the iPhone 13 if nothing we've mentioned so far has got you excited. The iPhone 13 series arguably isn't a major upgrade over its predecessors, so using a 12 model for another year is perfectly fine. We expect bigger upgrades for next year's iPhone 14, so you may want to hold on to your current iPhone for another year and upgrade only when Apple actually introduces something new that you find exciting. In addition, if you have an older iPhone, nothing we've mentioned so far has got you excited. The iPhone 13 series arguably isn't a major upgrade over its predecessors, so using a 12 model for another year is perfectly fine. We expect bigger upgrades for next year's iPhone 14, so you may want to hold on to your current iPhone for another year and upgrade only when Apple actually introduces something new that you find exciting. In addition, if you have an older iPhone, here's why you should reconsider buying an iPhone 12







