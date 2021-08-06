The best iPhone 13 deals: what to expect

The best iPhone 13 deals: what to expect0
So, without further ado, let's jump straight into what we expect.
Jump to section:
- The best iPhone 13 deals: expected offers
- When is the iPhone 13 being released?
- What retailers will sell the iPhone 13?
- Will there be iPhone 13 deals without contract?
- What about iPhone 13 pre-order freebies?
- Will the iPhone 12 go down in price?
- What do we expect from the iPhone 13?
The best iPhone 13 deals: expected offers
First off, let's examine the best iPhone 12 deals we had. Usually, big retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy offer the newest iPhones only with a plan for the three major carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, at least initially. This will most probably happen with the iPhone 13 as well.
For example, the iPhone 12 mini is available for free, of course with a trade-in and a new plan, which means the same can happen for the base iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13. AT&T is expected to match Verizon if such an offer is present, and so will, most likely, do T-Mobile as well.
However, as you can see, these are not just plain discounts. These carrier deals come with conditions, trade-in being one of them. Trading in a smartphone with your carrier is not too complicated if you've decided to upgrade; however, it can be tricky if your phone is too old or damaged. Usually, the advertised discount amount is the one you would get if you trade in a relatively recent model in good working condition.
Mostly, determining whether a trade-in deal is good or not will depend a lot on the number of improvements the iPhone 13 will bring to the table. Imagine this: if the iPhone 13 brings little upgrades over the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, will you be willing to trade in your iPhone 11 or 12 for the 13? The opposite is also true: if the iPhone 13 is a big jump from the 12, then, maybe, trading in your 12 will be a good choice.
When is the iPhone 13 being released?
So far, there hasn't been an official announcement of the event, but reputable leakers have claimed the iPhone 13's announcement will be in September. Some have even gone as far as to give us a precise possible date: September 14 for the announcement, and September 24 for the official release.
What retailers will sell the iPhone 13?
As the iPhones are very popular phones, almost all major US retailers and carriers have them. We know the iPhone 13 will most likely be available on carriers Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and on retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and others.
Of course, the iPhone 13 will be available firstly on the Apple Store.
Will there be iPhone 13 deals without contract?
As you may know, usually the deals we see on iPhones are linked with a contract to a carrier. Retailers such as Best Buy or Amazon don't even sell the iPhone 12 unlocked. Therefore, your best bet when you want to get the iPhone 13 unlocked will be the Apple Store. The cool thing with the Apple Store is that Apple has its own trade-in program and can have good discounts with trade-in even for the unlocked models.
What about iPhone 13 pre-order freebies?
Unlike many Android vendors such as Samsung, Apple rarely gives freebie bonuses with preorders for the iPhones. The case will most probably be the same for iPhone 13 preorder freebies: most likely we will not see such offers.
However, many carriers would sometimes do deal bundles for Apple devices, for example, a discount towards an iPad with the purchase of an iPhone. Keep in mind those won't be preorder bonuses anyway, they are more like deals that sometimes come up on retailer or carrier websites and they are not directly related with the iPhone 13 release or preorder.
Will the iPhone 12 go down in price?
When the iPhone 13 is released, it will definitely impact the iPhone 12 series, but initially not by much. Despite the newer model becoming available, the old one is still going to be mighty and powerful, as well as popular, so don't expect tremendous deals on the iPhone 12 right when the iPhone 13 gets released.
Down the line though, in a couple of months after the iPhone 13 release, we might see more prominent iPhone 12 discounts.
What do we expect from the iPhone 13?
We can expect the iPhone 13 to retain a similar design as the iPhone 12 with no drastic design changes predicted by reputable industry insiders. The main upgrades the iPhone 13 will bring are mostly related to an even faster and more power-efficient processor, improvements in the cameras, and some speculate 120Hz fast refresh rates for the displays of the Pro-models in the series.
You may also like:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: what we know so far
- iPhone 13 colors: all hues and shades we expect to see
- iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: expected differences
- iPhone 13 Pro: Apple makes the iPhone "Pro" again