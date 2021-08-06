The best iPhone 13 deals: what to expect

So, without further ado, let's jump straight into what we expect.







The best iPhone 13 deals: expected offers



When is the iPhone 13 being released?





What retailers will sell the iPhone 13?

Of course, the iPhone 13 will be available firstly on the Apple Store.







Will there be iPhone 13 deals without contract?

As you may know, usually the deals we see on iPhones are linked with a contract to a carrier. Retailers such as Best Buy or Amazon don't even sell the iPhone 12 unlocked. Therefore, your best bet when you want to get the iPhone 13 unlocked will be the Apple Store. The cool thing with the Apple Store is that Apple has its own trade-in program and can have good discounts with trade-in even for the unlocked models.



What about iPhone 13 pre-order freebies?

Unlike many Android vendors such as Samsung, Apple rarely gives freebie bonuses with preorders for the iPhones. The case will most probably be the same for iPhone 13 preorder freebies: most likely we will not see such offers.



However, many carriers would sometimes do deal bundles for Apple devices, for example, a discount towards an iPad with the purchase of an iPhone. Keep in mind those won't be preorder bonuses anyway, they are more like deals that sometimes come up on retailer or carrier websites and they are not directly related with the iPhone 13 release or preorder.



Will the iPhone 12 go down in price?

What do we expect from the iPhone 13?

We can expect the iPhone 13 to retain a similar design as the iPhone 12 with no drastic design changes predicted by reputable industry insiders. The main upgrades the iPhone 13 will bring are mostly related to an even faster and more power-efficient processor, improvements in the cameras, and some speculate 120Hz fast refresh rates for the displays of the Pro-models in the series.





