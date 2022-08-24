Apple iPhone 14 deals and carrier offers to expect

iPhone 14 price and deals at Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro price increase comes hot on the heels of the new punch-hole display design and the Apple A17 chipset exclusivity for the Pro line, not to mention their camera upgrades.

That said, Apple may be offering its nice trade-in deals for older models when the iPhone 14 preorders start on Friday, September 17. Here are all the purported iPhone 14 series storage and price variants:





* - anticipated prices



Apple iPhone 14 deals at AT&T





As usual on AT&T, you may get up to $799 off on the iPhone 14 mini and iPhone 114 Max or up to $1000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with eligible trade-ins. Even if you have a good condition iPhone 12, it'll still net you $1000 through AT&T's promo offer, and sometimes that includes devices with cracked screens, too!



The deals are valid for new and existing customers up for contract renewal and, of course, requires you to go for an Unlimited contract and payment in installments. Technically, the discount is applied via monthly bill credits. In reality, a new iPhone 14 will cost you $2.78 per month over 36 months. That's actually same promotion can be viewed directly on Apple's website.





Verizon iPhone 14 deals





At Verizon, an eligible trade-in can will net you a free iPhone 14, too, again for new customers or existing customers alike, but just those who sign an unlimited contract and choose to pay off the iPhone 14 with an installment plan. Your discount will be applied via bill credits, so the iPhone 13 will technically be free.



This free iPhone 14 offer usually doesn't apply to Verizon's cheapest unlimited plans, which are now the $65/month Welcome plan, or the 470/month Start plan, so Verizon customers should look at Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited. This is a pretty big deal, considering the standard iPhone storage capacity may get a boost this year. Also, it stands to reason that you are probably getting the latest iPhone with an unlimited data plan to go along with it. The same promotion is live on Apple's site, too.





T-Mobile iPhone 14 deals





With T-Mobile, you can trade-in your old phone and sign up for the "Forever Upgrade" option, which will let you turn in your old iPhone for a fixed price of $800 every two years and always have a new iPhone in your pocket.





Alternatively, if you get an iPhone 14 with the unlimited data plan, like the Magenta or Magenta Max one, you will get $200 back in bill credit and may even book $340 in Apple Store credit, if history is any indication. In addition, for the expensive Magenta Max plan and you get $500 back in bill credit over the duration of the contract.





Essentially, this is a free iPhone 14 model or the expensive Pro models at a hefty discount. Of course, it would be available for new and existing customers alike, plus that Apple store credit might go towards a shiny new Apple Watch Series 7. Essentially, this is a free iPhone 14 model or the expensive Pro models at a hefty discount. Of course, it would be available for new and existing customers alike, plus that Apple store credit might go towards a shiny new Apple Watch Series 7.





Best Buy iPhone 14 deals



When hunting for the freshly released iPhone 14 it is also worth checking out Best Buy's offers. If you go and buy a T-Mobile iPhone 14 or 14 Pro Max there, you may get a $100 discount outright. Got an old iPhone to trade in? That'll only sweeten the pot!





At Best Buy, you can save up to $720 with activation and eligible trade-in of an iPhone 9 or newer. Or save up to $1000 on the Pro models with activation and eligible trade-in of iPhone 12 or newer. This essentially means the iPhone 14 Pro could be yours for a Benjamin, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will net you just $199. Again, you will most probably need to sign up for an unlimited plan here.





What retailers will sell the iPhone 14?