The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available right now, updated September 2021

It may not be the most glamorous case, but this simple leather case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max by Apple offers all-around protection for your phone. Meaning, your iPhone's back and sides are protected from daily wear and tear, so you needn't worry about where you're placing it, be it a clean table or a dirty park bench.This case comes in five colors – Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight and Wisteria. It's soft to the touch and thin enough as to not add much bulk to the phone itself.Wirelessly charging your iPhone 13 Pro Max won't be hindered either, as it works just fine through this case.And, as this case is "with MagSafe", you can easily snap onto it any one of Apple's available MagSafe accessories, such as the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe.If you're not a fan of leather, this silicone case from Apple offers the exact same all-around protection as the previous one, but it's made out of silky, soft rubber and comes in more color variants.This case's color options are Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay and Product Red.Say you want to showcase your iPhone 13 Pro Max in its full glory without covering it up with a matte, opaque case. Apple once again has you covered with this clear plastic case.As with the previous two, this one will protect your iPhone's back and sides from daily wear and tear, and has MagSafe magnets, which in this case are fully visible.The case itself is scratch-resistant and specially coated to prevent yellowing over time.

If the previous three cases were too simple and minimalist for you and you want something that will really make your iPhone 13 Pro Max pop, this case from OtterBox should do the trick.It comes in four vibrant, colorful variants named Blue, Black and White, Coral and Fuchsia.In addition, the fact that this case covers the iPhone's sides and back means solid all-around daily protection for your smartphone, its cameras, and even the screen, which is likely to never come in contact with a surface thanks to this case's raised edges.And, as the name suggests, this case is compatible with MagSafe accessories too.We can't have a "best cases" list without Spigen – one of the most trusted names when it comes to rugged smartphone cases.Not only is this case much cheaper than the above-mentioned, but it provides all-around protection for your iPhone 13 Pro Max without covering up its back color.This case's raised bezels keep the camera and display from coming in contact with any surfaces you place your iPhone on, and it comes in six color options for its frame, if you'd like a bit more flair.This slim and light Spigen case for iPhone 13 Pro Max will make your phone a lot grippier and much less likely to slide off surfaces.According to Spigen, it's packed with military-grade technology, namely what the company calls Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection, which basically means drop protection. In addition, you also get the standard daily wear and tear protection from scratches.If you want an affordable third-party case with MagSafe support, this shock absorption TPU case is a good option.As with the other Spigen cases, it has raised corners to protect your iPhone 13 Pro Max camera and display from getting scratches from the surfaces you place your phone on.Plus, it has Spigen's Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption, so once again, your phone should be safe from the occasional drop.Aside from the usual protection, this reasonably-priced case from Spigen includes a wallet compartment in the back, where you can safely store your credit card, documents or cash you want to have with you at all times.This tough case for iPhone 13 Pro Max turns your phone into a tank of a device. With Spigen's cool signature design, featuring bumpers on all corners, this one is arguably the best rugged case you can get, if durability is most important to you.Want a kickstand for your huge iPhone 13 Pro Max, so you can watch videos, movies or FaceTime with friends without having to awkwardly prop up your phone or hold it?This is a solid option – a rugged case with raised corners that covers most of your iPhone and has a built-in reinforced kickstand for when you need it.Hopefully one of the options on this list is the iPhone 13 Pro Max case you were looking for.Whether you want a thin and lightweight iPhone 13 Pro Max case to protect from scratches, or a rugged, tough case to keep your iPhone safe and looking like new for years to come – the options listed here are some of the best you can choose.As more great iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from reputable makers come out, this list will grow, so stay tuned!