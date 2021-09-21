Notification Center

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available right now, updated September 2021

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available right now, updated September 2021
The iPhone 13 series is finally here, and if there's one thing you need to worry about after buying the biggest and most expensive model in the bunch, it's keeping it safe and protected.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max can cost up to $1,599 for the 1TB model, so for many users, throwing in the extra $20 or $50 for a good case to protect the expensive beast makes sense.

If you're one of those people, and you're now rocking Apple's greatest, biggest 2021 smartphone – the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you've come to the right place!

Here we have for you the best iPhone Pro 13 Max cases you can get right now, starting with Apple's own official ones.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases, summarized:


iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe




It may not be the most glamorous case, but this simple leather case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max by Apple offers all-around protection for your phone. Meaning, your iPhone's back and sides are protected from daily wear and tear, so you needn't worry about where you're placing it, be it a clean table or a dirty park bench.

This case comes in five colors – Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight and Wisteria. It's soft to the touch and thin enough as to not add much bulk to the phone itself.

Wirelessly charging your iPhone 13 Pro Max won't be hindered either, as it works just fine through this case.

And, as this case is "with MagSafe", you can easily snap onto it any one of Apple's available MagSafe accessories, such as the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

$59
Buy at Apple


iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe




If you're not a fan of leather, this silicone case from Apple offers the exact same all-around protection as the previous one, but it's made out of silky, soft rubber and comes in more color variants.

This case's color options are Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay and Product Red.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in the hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.

$49
Buy at Apple


iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe




Say you want to showcase your iPhone 13 Pro Max in its full glory without covering it up with a matte, opaque case. Apple once again has you covered with this clear plastic case.

As with the previous two, this one will protect your iPhone's back and sides from daily wear and tear, and has MagSafe magnets, which in this case are fully visible.

The case itself is scratch-resistant and specially coated to prevent yellowing over time.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe

Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, features scratch-resistant coating.

$49
Buy at Apple

OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro Max




If the previous three cases were too simple and minimalist for you and you want something that will really make your iPhone 13 Pro Max pop, this case from OtterBox should do the trick.

It comes in four vibrant, colorful variants named Blue, Black and White, Coral and Fuchsia.

In addition, the fact that this case covers the iPhone's sides and back means solid all-around daily protection for your smartphone, its cameras, and even the screen, which is likely to never come in contact with a surface thanks to this case's raised edges.

And, as the name suggests, this case is compatible with MagSafe accessories too.

OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro Max

Flexible, soft-touch material for a comfortable feel. Available in an array of colorful graphic designs.

$49 95
Buy at Apple


Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case




We can't have a "best cases" list without Spigen – one of the most trusted names when it comes to rugged smartphone cases.

Not only is this case much cheaper than the above-mentioned, but it provides all-around protection for your iPhone 13 Pro Max without covering up its back color.

This case's raised bezels keep the camera and display from coming in contact with any surfaces you place your iPhone on, and it comes in six color options for its frame, if you'd like a bit more flair.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back.

Buy at Amazon


Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case




This slim and light Spigen case for iPhone 13 Pro Max will make your phone a lot grippier and much less likely to slide off surfaces.

According to Spigen, it's packed with military-grade technology, namely what the company calls Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection, which basically means drop protection. In addition, you also get the standard daily wear and tear protection from scratches.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight. Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection.

Buy at Amazon


Spigen Mag Armor Case




If you want an affordable third-party case with MagSafe support, this shock absorption TPU case is a good option.

As with the other Spigen cases, it has raised corners to protect your iPhone 13 Pro Max camera and display from getting scratches from the surfaces you place your phone on.

Plus, it has Spigen's Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption, so once again, your phone should be safe from the occasional drop.

Spigen Mag Armor Case

Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case. Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press.

Buy at Amazon


Spigen Slim Armor CS Case




Aside from the usual protection, this reasonably-priced case from Spigen includes a wallet compartment in the back, where you can safely store your credit card, documents or cash you want to have with you at all times.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Case

Dual Layers + Air Cushion Technology. Exterior card slot holds up to 2 cards. Shock-absorbing TPU interior.

Buy at Amazon


Spigen Nitro Force Case




This tough case for iPhone 13 Pro Max turns your phone into a tank of a device. With Spigen's cool signature design, featuring bumpers on all corners, this one is arguably the best rugged case you can get, if durability is most important to you.

Spigen Nitro Force Case

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. Air Cushion Technology to provide extra drop protection.

Buy at Amazon


Spigen Tough Armor Case




Want a kickstand for your huge iPhone 13 Pro Max, so you can watch videos, movies or FaceTime with friends without having to awkwardly prop up your phone or hold it?

This is a solid option – a rugged case with raised corners that covers most of your iPhone and has a built-in reinforced kickstand for when you need it.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Has a reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect screen and camera.

Buy at Amazon


Which iPhone 13 Pro Max case will you pick up?


Hopefully one of the options on this list is the iPhone 13 Pro Max case you were looking for.

Whether you want a thin and lightweight iPhone 13 Pro Max case to protect from scratches, or a rugged, tough case to keep your iPhone safe and looking like new for years to come – the options listed here are some of the best you can choose.

As more great iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from reputable makers come out, this list will grow, so stay tuned!

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
91%off $100 Special AT&T 9%off $1000 Special Walmart 9%off $1000 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4373 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

