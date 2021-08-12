Best iPhone 13 cases: what to expect

Best iPhone 13 cases: what to expect0
You may have set your eyes on upgrading to a phone from the iPhone 13 series. At this time, we expect the iPhone 13 to retain a design similar to the iPhone 12 so therefore, you will need a case to protect its glass back and to make its sharp edges more comfortable to hold.
Jump to section:
- Official iPhone 13 cases and iPhone 13 cases with MagSafe
- iPhone 13 leather cases
- Trendy and stylish iPhone 13 cases
- Will the iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 13 Pro?
- What do we expect for the iPhone 13 series?
Official iPhone 13 cases and iPhone 13 cases with MagSafe
Most likely, Apple will keep the same strategy with the iPhone 13, hopefully refining a bit the look on the clear case with MagSafe, as it was somewhat not really a clear case. We expect the usual deal: from silicone cases in interesting colors that would match the iPhone 13 colors to stylish and premium leather iPhone 13 cases.
iPhone 13 leather cases
Leather cases for iPhones are usually top-notch in looks, style, and protection, and therefore are among the more expensive iPhone cases. Apple does offer official leather cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 12, but many other respected and popular third-party accessory makes do too.
For example, we really liked the leather iPhone 12 cases from companies such as OtterBox and Mujo. We expect these companies, and many more, to prepare great leather cases for the iPhone 13 as well.
Trendy and stylish iPhone 13 cases
Of course, leather cases may look too much for some people, or maybe even too boring. The cool thing is that there are a lot of different options for cases for iPhones as they are usually quite popular, so a lot of accessory makers create cases for them.
Companies such as Caseology are a great option for people who like a more stylish, non-stereotypical case. They have made some gorgeous cases for the iPhone 12 and we expect them to be available for the iPhone 13 as well.
CaseMate and Spigen also make great iPhone cases with an interesting design that enhances the look of your new iPhone. Spigen, Under Armor, and OtterBox also make rugged iPhone cases if you need to up the protection of your new iPhone 13, or you just like that rugged, off-roady type of look.
Will the iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 13 Pro?
From what it seems from leaked iPhone 13 dummies, it seems Apple will go with the same strategy for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro as the iPhone 12's. Rumors and reports state both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will sport the same 6.1-inch display, which pretty much means they will be identical in size. If that's the case, cases for both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will be interchangeable.
What do we expect for the iPhone 13 series?
The iPhone 13 is expected to bring improvements over its predecessor in several key categories, for example, the cameras. We have recently heard that a Portrait Mode video is coming to the iPhone 13, and also that a new filter system will grace the camera. Additionally, there will also be HighRes video support on the iPhone 13, at least according to reputable industry insiders.
We also expect a faster chip, more interesting new features, iOS 15, and 5G support.