Accessories iOS Apple Picks

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy
The iPhone 13 series is here and a lot of people are pre-ordering the new phones. Note that pre-orders finish tomorrow. If you’re interested in the iPhone 13 Pro, you are probably also interested in a case to protect your new phone. After all, modern smartphones are delicate creatures that need protection to survive the occasional drop without a scratch.

Unfortunately, the camera module of the iPhone 13 Pro is bigger than the one of the iPhone 12 Pro, which means cases for the latter won’t fit the new cutting-edge flagship. But there are already lots of case options available, both from Apple and from third-party manufacturers, so you have a variety of choices. 

This list gathers the best iPhone 13 Pro cases out there. We will look at some accessories with MagSafe support, and some without it. There will be both cheap and expensive picks. Here we go.



Jump to:

Also read:

iPhone 13 Pro cases from Apple


Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro



The first case on this list is none other than Apple’s Silicone Case. Silicone cases provide great grip, combined with protection of the stainless steel frame of the iPhone 13 Pro. Of course, all Apple cases for the iPhone 13 Pro support MagSafe. MagSafe combines wireless charging with magnets, this way the charging pad always sticks when it needs you. It is also safer for the cable and phone itself. If you stumble on the cable MagSafe will safely retract from the phone. 

Apple’s Silicone Case for the iPhone 13 Pro is offered in eight color options: Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Blue Jay, Abyss Blue, and (PRODUCT) Red.

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 13 Pro with MagSafe

Buy at Amazon


Apple Clear Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro



As its name suggests this iPhone 13 Pro case comes in only one variant - Clear. It is identical in terms of design to the one for the iPhone 12 series, with the same white layer covering the magnets for MagSafe. This see-through case not only allows the iPhone 13 Pro’s beauty to shine, but also protects it with its sturdy, yet grippy materials covering the phone.

Apple Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro with MagSafe

Buy at Amazon


Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro



The last Apple case for the iPhone 13 Pro is the leather one. This stylish MagSafe supporting case provides sufficient grip and protection, but it is also $10 more compared to the previous two Apple cases. The Apple Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro is offered in five color options: Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Golden Brown, Midnight, and Wisteria.

Apple Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro with MagSafe

Buy at Amazon


iPhone 13 Pro slim cases


Spigen Thin Fit case for iPhone 13 Pro



This Spigen offering combines great protection with a sleek design. The Spigen Thin fit is made out of scratch-resistant materials that should keep its shiny look intact. It has a matte finish, which should help with the grip, but unfortunately, it does not support MagSafe. But it is an affordable option and if you’re not into MagSafe charging anyway you should consider going for one of its five color options: Apple Mint, Red, Black, Navy Blue, or Pink Sand.

Spigen Thin Fit case for iPhone 13 Pro

Buy at Amazon


CASEKOO Frosted for iPhone 13 Pro



We move on with another case from CASEKOO that is made to protect the iPhone 13 Pro perfectly while keeping it looking chic. This slim case has a coating that is both anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint. It also has a non-slippery texture. Just like the previous case, it does not support MagSafe, which is something to consider. It is offered in two colors: Blue and Black.

CASEKOO Frosted case for iPhone 13 Pro

Buy at Amazon


Spigen Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 13 Pro



This clear case by Spigen is ultra-thin. It protects its clear look by having anti-yellowing technology. With this affordable case, your iPhone 13 Pro’s design won’t be hidden, but it will be protected thanks to the case's raised bezels. The hybrid technology combines a flexible bumper and a durable plastic back. There are six color options for the bumper: Crystal Clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Red Crystal, Rose Crystal, and Sand Beige.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 13 Pro

Buy at Amazon


iPhone 13 Pro rugged cases


Moment case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro



Moment’s soft-touch case for the iPhone 13 Pro offers 6-foot drop protection and a good grip. It supports MagSafe with its built-in magnets. It has a microfiber inner lining which is delicate with the device. It even comes with a two-year warranty, which speaks volumes about how sturdily it is built. The Moment case for iPhone 13 Pro is offered in four colors: Black, Indigo Blue, Olive, and Yellow.

Moment Case for iPhone 13 Pro with MagSafe

$49 99
Buy at Moment


Spigen Mag Armor with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro



This inexpensive Spigen case has a shock-absorbing design which protects the iPhone 13 Pro from drops. Its raised bezels make sure the camera module and display are out of contact with surfaces. It is also relatively slim and offers a nice grip. Its built-in magnets mean it's MagSafe compatible too. The Spigen Mag Armor case is offered only in Matte Black.

Spigen Mag Armor case for iPhone 13 Pro

Buy at Amazon


i-Blason Ares for iPhone 13 Pro



The i-Blason Ares is a combination of two cases for the front and the back of the iPhone 13 Pro. This means that it protects both the back of the phone and its display from scratching or breaking. This case has a scratch and fingerprint resistant shell which means it has a sturdy and future-proof build. The i-Blason Ares strives to be among the best rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro, with its extra cushioning in the corners and raised bezels. The case is offered in two color options: Azure and Black.

i-Blason Ares case for iPhone 13 Pro

Buy at Amazon


