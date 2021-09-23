The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021



Spigen Mag Armor with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro





i-Blason Ares for iPhone 13 Pro





This inexpensive Spigen case has a shock-absorbing design which protects the iPhone 13 Pro from drops. Its raised bezels make sure the camera module and display are out of contact with surfaces. It is also relatively slim and offers a nice grip. Its built-in magnets mean it's MagSafe compatible too. The Spigen Mag Armor case is offered only in Matte Black.The i-Blason Ares is a combination of two cases for the front and the back of the iPhone 13 Pro. This means that it protects both the back of the phone and its display from scratching or breaking. This case has a scratch and fingerprint resistant shell which means it has a sturdy and future-proof build. The i-Blason Ares strives to be among the best rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro, with its extra cushioning in the corners and raised bezels. The case is offered in two color options: Azure and Black.