Prime Day Phone Deals 2023 are here: deep Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Pixel discounts!

We get it, the smartphone market is saturated, and it's often hard to figure out if a deal is really... a deal, or if you're getting very little value for your money.

OK, here are a few rules of thumb:

- devices from 2023 or 2022 will always be the best to go for, as they are fresh, powerful, and still get the latest software. Exception: Yesterday's flagship is better than today's mid-ranger - a Galaxy S21 (2021) will be a better phone than a Galaxy A53 (2022). One was made to be the top-tier phone of its time, the other one was made to meet a budget. And the old flagship will come at massive discounts! Obviously, there's a threshold of how back you can go with this rule.

- make sure that deal really is a... deal. Websites like camelcamelcamel.com will show you the pricing history of products, the lowest-ever price, and the recent price. That way, you can figure out if you really are saving as much as it says on the device's page, or if it's smoke and mirrors. Pull the trigger - once you've made sure you've found a bargain — the bargain that you want — there's little time for hesitation. Sales events usually don't last long and products circulate out from the deal spotlight (or they sell out due to limited quantities).





How quickly do Prime Day phone deals usually sell out?





Very quickly, especially if we're talking about a popular model - we've seen stocks run out in hours on some of the more popular devices. Of course, during the event, many stocks do get replenished. Still, if you've set your eyes on a particular model and you want to get it as soon as possible doing the event, we'd advise you to not hesitate and go for it. Lesser-known models may not get out of stock as soon as other ones would, though.





Let's talk a little bit more about specifics: iPhone models rarely get big Prime Day deals, but if they do, for sure they will run out quite fast. Galaxies are other phones that run out quite quickly, but we've seen Amazon restock on them fast too (you can't really count on that, though - restocking may take time and by that time, the deal may have expired). On the other hand, some Motorola phones with big discounts may remain available for longer.

All in all, it's best to keep in mind that although the event itself will last for 48 hours, that doesn't mean the same deals will last for this amount of time. Here are our two cents: if you see the phone you wanted with a big discount, go for it as soon as you can!