Prime Day Phone Deals 2023 are here: deep Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Pixel discounts!

If you missed Amazon's Prime Day in July, a second chance in the form of a Big Deal Days October sales event is going on as we speak! A concurrent Samsung Prime Day deals event brings $1000 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a free case, or the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $599 with stackable bonuses.

Hop over to Amazon to grab the lowly Galaxy A54 $120 cheaper if you are a Prime member, or a big Pixel 8 discount. First things first, though, check out the top 3 Prime Big Days deals list right now! 

OnePlus 10T, 256GB: 30% off on Amazon in time for Prime Day

Get the awesome OnePlus 10T from Amazon and save 30%! The phone has top-tier performance, takes beautiful photos, and has 125W wired fast charging. Trade-ins are allowed.
$211 off (30%)
$489
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy A54 and save $120 at Amazon this Prime Day

The Galaxy A54 is now $120 cheaper at Amazon. The irresistible deal is only available for Prime members and will last for the next 48 hours.
$120 off (27%)
$329 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB: Save $400

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 512GB from Amazon for $400 off its price. This is Samsung's latest foldable, and as such, it packs an incredible amount of firepower and can easily replace your phone and your tablet. Prime member exclusive.
$400 off (21%)
$1519 99
$1919 99
Buy at Amazon

In addition, there are exciting deals on Pixels, Motorola and OnePlus phones, as well as some iPhone Prime Day offers, so dig in for the savings! 

Jump to:

October Prime Day deals on Samsung phones: the best deals are live


We saw generous Prime Day deals during the July event, including, of course, offers on the newest and hottest Galaxy phones out there. As usual, the best promotions were available at Amazon and Best Buy, and we saw incredible trade-in discounts at Samsung, too. At Amazon, you could save 21-25% on the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As for the current event, Amazon's prepared some awesome deals for you! Shoppers can now save a whopping $200 on the Galaxy S23+, while the Galaxy A54 is currently $120 cheaper. More budget-friendly devices like the Galaxy A32 5G are also discounted right now, offered at 19% off their price tag. Check out the best deals that are live now on Samsung phones.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, 256G: 21% cheaper at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra received an epic discount this Prime Day in October. Right now, the phone is $250 cheaper than usual at Amazon. Don't miss out.
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23+: save $200 at Amazon this Prime Day

The slightly less capable Galaxy S23+ is also discounted right now. Presently, Amazon allows you to get it for $200 less than usual. Take advantage while you can.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23: $150 OFF at Amazon

If you aren't about the best flagship phones, you might like the vanilla Galaxy S23. This handset is also discounted at Amazon, offered for $150 less than usual.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $200 cheaper at Amazon

Right now, you can save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage. This amazing smartphone will guarantee everyone's eyes are on you! Take advantage of the awesome deal.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

512GB Z Fold 5: now $400 cheaper at Amazon

The Prime Day in October event also allows you to save on another foldable phone by Samsung - the Z Fold 5. Right now, the 512GB configuration is $400 cheaper at Amazon.
$400 off (21%)
$1519 99
$1919 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy A54 5G is $120 cheaper at Amazon

If you aren't looking for a foldable phone or a flagship device, Samsung's best mid-ranger might be for you. The Galaxy A54 5G is currently $120 cheaper at Amazon.
$120 off (27%)
$329 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S21 FE: Save $100 this Prime Day at Amazon

The Prime Day in October event comes with an epic discount on an older flagship phone by Samsung - the Galaxy S21 FE. This handset is now $100 cheaper at Amazon.
$499 99
$599 99
Expired

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: save 18% at Amazon this Prime Day

More budget-friendly devices are also on sale this Prime Day on Amazon. For example, the Galaxy A32 5G is now 89% cheaper, which equates to $57. Get it now and save big.
$54 off (18%)
$245 68
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Best Google Pixel deals this October Prime Day


Deals on Pixels devices during the July sale event were also great. Best Buy had offers on the hottest Pixel phones, including the Pixel 7a, which was $100 cheaper. Amazon also jumped in, slashing the prices of the Pixel 7 Pro by as much as $250. The Pixel 7 also received some love from the retailer and was offered at $100 off.

Offers undoubtedly were quite tempting during the July event, but the second Prime Day is equally amazing! Right now, shoppers can save 40% on the Google Pixel 6 or grab the Google Pixel 7 for under $500! Check out the best deals that are live now.

The Google Pixel 7 is 18% cheaper at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a new Pixel phone to add to your tech collection, we suggest the Pixel 7. This smartphone is currently discounted by 18% at Amazon. Treat yourself to Google's handset and save big.
$110 off (18%)
$489 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is now $100 cheaper at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a is currently discounted by a tempting $100 right in time for Amazon Prime Day. The October deal lands the phone just under the $400 mark. Get it now and save.
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Save 38% on the Pixel 6 Pro this Prime Day on Amazon

The Pixel 6 Pro is also discounted in time for Prime Day on Amazon. Right now, this handset is available for 38% less than usual at the retailer. Take advantage now.
$380 off (38%)
$619 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6: save 40% at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 is now available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, you can save 40% on the 128GB configuration of the device. Don't miss out.
$240 off (40%)
$359
$599
Buy at Amazon

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro and save 11% at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by 11% at Amazon ahead of the Prime Day in October event. If you don't want to wait another day for the shopping spree to go live, now might be a good time to get this handset at a discounted price.
$90 off (11%)
$749
$838 75
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Motorola phones discounts


Best Buy and Amazon had excellent deals on Motorola phones during Amazon Prime Day this July. You could get mid-range or budget phones at a big discount. Moreover, flagship devices received tempting price cuts as well.

At Amazon, you could get a Motorola phone for about 25% less than usual. That's the case this October sales event as well. Currently, both flagship models and budget-friendly handsets see epic discounts at the retailer. For example, the Moto G Stylus (2022) sports a 47% lighter price tag, and the Moto G 5G (2023) is 24% off.

The Razr+ and the Edge+ (2023) are heavily discounted as well. The former is now an amazing $200 off for Prime members at Amazon,  while the latter is about $150 cheaper. As for budget handsets, the Moto G Play (2023) is currently $60 off at Amazon, and the Moto G Stylus (2023) with LTE connectivity is 19% cheaper at the retailer. These and many other cool offers can be found below.

Get the Motorola Razr+ at Amazon and save $200

The Motorola Razr+ has received a tempting price cut this Prime Day in October. Right now, Amazon has shaved off $200 off the handset's price tag, allowing you to get it at a bargain. Prime member exclusive.
$201 off (20%)
$799
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $150 cheaper at Amazon

If you aren't looking for a foldable smartphone, you might like the Edge+ (2023). This Motorola device is currently discounted at Amazon, offered with a markdown of 19%.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola ThinkPhone: save $380 at Amazon

The epic Motorola ThinkPhone is also discounted this Prime Day. Right now, the smartphone sells for $380 less than usual at Amazon. Trade-ins are allowed.
$380 off (43%)
$499 99
$879 99
Buy at Amazon

Save 29% on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

If you're looking for a stylus-wielding device, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G from 2023. Presently, this smartphone sells for 29% less than usual at Amazon.
$115 off (29%)
$284 98
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Snatch the Moto G Stylus (2023) and save $39

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is also discounted at Amazon. This is the 4G configuration of the device, which now sells for $39 less than usual at the retailer.
$39 off (19%)
$161 48
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now $63 off at Amazon

If you're looking for a handset with a solid battery life, you might be interested in the Moto G Power (2023). This 5G-ready phone is currently $63 cheaper at Amazon.
$63 off (21%)
$237 48
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2023) is 20% cheaper at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2023) is also discounted at Amazon right now. Presently, the smartphone sells for 20% less than usual at the retailer. Get it now and enjoy your savings.
$60 off (24%)
$189 98
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2022): now 47% cheaper on Amazon

Another stylus-wielding device to get a handsome discount this Prime Day is the Moto G Stylus (2022). This smartphone is currently 47% cheaper on Amazon. The best thing - you don't have to be a Prime member to snatch this discount.
$140 off (47%)
$160
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Play is $60 OFF this Prime Day on Amazon

Right now, Prime members can save $60 on the Moto G Play of 2023. This smartphone is even more budget-friendly though this Prime Day deal on Amazon.
$60 off (35%)
$109 99
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $160 on the Motorola One Ace (2021) at Amazon

If you don't mind getting a slightly older phone, you can treat yourself to the old but gold Motorola One Ace. The 64GB configuration of this handset now goes for $160 less at Amazon.
$160 off (53%)
$139 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Best October Prime Day promotions on OnePlus phones


As for OnePlus buyers, they were in luck this July, and they also are in luck now! There are epic deals on hot OnePlus phones, such as the OnePlus 11. This one is currently $150 cheaper at Amazon. There's also a smashing 30% discount on the OnePlus 10T, a deal that isn't exclusively available for Prime members only. 

Prime members can also save big on the OnePlus Nord N30. Those who are looking for less popular phone brands, such as TCL, can also treat themselves to a handset at a bargain price. Check out the best OnePlus phone deals.

Get the OnePlus 11 at Amazon and save $130

Right now, Amazon allows you to get the stunning OnePlus 11 at a lower price. This Prime Day in October, you can save $130 on the new smartphone. Get it now and save.
$130 off (19%)
$569 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 10T is 30% off this Prime Day on Amazon

The OnePlus 10T is also heavily discounted right now. Presently, you can get this handset for 30% less than usual. And you don't even have to be a Prime member to take advantage.
$211 off (30%)
$489
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N30 is now 10% cheaper at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget but still want your new smartphone to bear the OnePlus logo, get the OnePlus Nord N30. This handset is now $30 cheaper at Amazon.
$30 off (10%)
$269 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: save 33% this Prime Day on Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N20 is currently 33% cheaper at Amazon this Prime Day. Don't miss out on this smashing deal and take advantage of this discount while you can.
$99 off (33%)
$200 95
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 30 5G: now $70 cheaper at Amazon

If you aren't demanding about your phone's brand, you might be intrigued by Amazon's deal on the TCL 30 5G. This 5G-ready phone is currently $70 cheaper at Amazon.
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

The TCL 30XL is also discounted at Amazon

This Prime Day, there's another TCL handset at a discounted price. We're talking about the TCL 30XL, which is now $80 cheaper at Amazon. Get it now.
$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 40XL: save 41% this Prime Day on Amazon

Another TCL device that has received an epic discount during the second Prime Day event at Amazon is the TCL 40XL. This 2023-released smartphone is currently 41% cheaper. Prime member exclusive.
$81 off (41%)
$118 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

iPhone October Prime Day deals


As you may probably know, iPhones rarely get big discounts during Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean there are no discounts on Apple devices, just that those don't tend to be as exciting as the promotions on other phones. 

Right now, there aren't quite as many lucrative deals on iPhones as there are on other handsets. That said, there are some discounts available, and we've compiled the best of them below.

(Renewed) iPhone 14 Plus: now 8% cheaper at Amazon

The 128GB configuration of the iPhone 14 Plus is now 8% cheaper at Amazon. This is a refurbished phone. Trade-ins are allowed.
$54 off (8%)
$645
$699
Buy at Amazon

(Renewed) iPhone 13 Pro Max: save 8% this Prime Day on Amazon

There's also a renewed version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max available at a lower price on Amazon right now. This deal applies to a fully unlocked device, and it's available to everyone, not just Prime members.
$67 off (8%)
$731 99
$799
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 (carrier subscription): save $200 at Amazon

If you purchase the iPhone 13 at Amazon with a carrier subscription right now, you can get up to $100 off over 24 months. Take advantage of this epic deal while you can.
$200 off (24%)
$629
$829
Buy at Amazon

Straight Talk-locked iPhone 12: now $100 cheaper at Walmart

Right now, Walmart sells the iPhone 12 for $100 less than usual. This smartphone is locked to Straight Talk. It comes with 64GB of internal storage.
$100 off (20%)
$399
$499
Buy at Walmart

Straight Talk-locked Apple iPhone SE (2022): now just $149

The iPhone SE (2022) is currently available at Walmart for just $149. This is a Straight Talk-locked version of the device. The phone is available with 64GB of internal storage.
$230 off (61%)
$149
$379
Buy at Walmart

There's onе important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:


How to pick the best smartphone deal?


We get it, the smartphone market is saturated, and it's often hard to figure out if a deal is really... a deal, or if you're getting very little value for your money.

OK, here are a few rules of thumb:

  • Check model year - devices from 2023 or 2022 will always be the best to go for, as they are fresh, powerful, and still get the latest software. Exception:
  • Yesterday's flagship is better than today's mid-ranger - a Galaxy S21 (2021) will be a better phone than a Galaxy A53 (2022). One was made to be the top-tier phone of its time, the other one was made to meet a budget. And the old flagship will come at massive discounts! Obviously, there's a threshold of how back you can go with this rule.
  • Make sure you scroll through the color options - some devices get bigger discounts only in certain paintjobs.
  • Don't shy away from carrier contracts - if you're approaching the end of your current contract or have already passed the date, it's a great time to re-subscribe and get an awesome phone deal to boot.
  • Consider trade-in? Typically, you can get better money for your old phone on the second-hand market. However, selling the phone yourself can be an ordeal, especially if you need to figure out shipping or communicating with rude buyers. During the sales events, some stores are running so-called "enhanced trade-ins" that can give you better value for your phone, with no extra headaches attached!
  • Before you pull the trigger - make sure that deal really is a... deal. Websites like camelcamelcamel.com will show you the pricing history of products, the lowest-ever price, and the recent price. That way, you can figure out if you really are saving as much as it says on the device's page, or if it's smoke and mirrors.
  • Pull the trigger - once you've made sure you've found a bargain — the bargain that you want — there's little time for hesitation. Sales events usually don't last long and products circulate out from the deal spotlight (or they sell out due to limited quantities).

How quickly do Prime Day phone deals usually sell out?


Very quickly, especially if we're talking about a popular model - we've seen stocks run out in hours on some of the more popular devices. Of course, during the event, many stocks do get replenished. Still, if you've set your eyes on a particular model and you want to get it as soon as possible doing the event, we'd advise you to not hesitate and go for it. Lesser-known models may not get out of stock as soon as other ones would, though.

Let's talk a little bit more about specifics: iPhone models rarely get big Prime Day deals, but if they do, for sure they will run out quite fast. Galaxies are other phones that run out quite quickly, but we've seen Amazon restock on them fast too (you can't really count on that, though - restocking may take time and by that time, the deal may have expired). On the other hand, some Motorola phones with big discounts may remain available for longer.

All in all, it's best to keep in mind that although the event itself will last for 48 hours, that doesn't mean the same deals will last for this amount of time. Here are our two cents: if you see the phone you wanted with a big discount, go for it as soon as you can!
