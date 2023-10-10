Prime Day Phone Deals 2023 are here: deep Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Pixel discounts!
If you missed Amazon's Prime Day in July, a second chance in the form of a Big Deal Days October sales event is going on as we speak! A concurrent Samsung Prime Day deals event brings $1000 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a free case, or the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $599 with stackable bonuses.
Hop over to Amazon to grab the lowly Galaxy A54 $120 cheaper if you are a Prime member, or a big Pixel 8 discount. First things first, though, check out the top 3 Prime Big Days deals list right now!
In addition, there are exciting deals on Pixels, Motorola and OnePlus phones, as well as some iPhone Prime Day offers, so dig in for the savings!
October Prime Day deals on Samsung phones: the best deals are live
We saw generous Prime Day deals during the July event, including, of course, offers on the newest and hottest Galaxy phones out there. As usual, the best promotions were available at Amazon and Best Buy, and we saw incredible trade-in discounts at Samsung, too. At Amazon, you could save 21-25% on the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
As for the current event, Amazon's prepared some awesome deals for you! Shoppers can now save a whopping $200 on the Galaxy S23+, while the Galaxy A54 is currently $120 cheaper. More budget-friendly devices like the Galaxy A32 5G are also discounted right now, offered at 19% off their price tag. Check out the best deals that are live now on Samsung phones.
Best Google Pixel deals this October Prime Day
Deals on Pixels devices during the July sale event were also great. Best Buy had offers on the hottest Pixel phones, including the Pixel 7a, which was $100 cheaper. Amazon also jumped in, slashing the prices of the Pixel 7 Pro by as much as $250. The Pixel 7 also received some love from the retailer and was offered at $100 off.
Offers undoubtedly were quite tempting during the July event, but the second Prime Day is equally amazing! Right now, shoppers can save 40% on the Google Pixel 6 or grab the Google Pixel 7 for under $500! Check out the best deals that are live now.
Best Buy and Amazon had excellent deals on Motorola phones during Amazon Prime Day this July. You could get mid-range or budget phones at a big discount. Moreover, flagship devices received tempting price cuts as well.
October Prime Day Motorola phones discounts
At Amazon, you could get a Motorola phone for about 25% less than usual. That's the case this October sales event as well. Currently, both flagship models and budget-friendly handsets see epic discounts at the retailer. For example, the Moto G Stylus (2022) sports a 47% lighter price tag, and the Moto G 5G (2023) is 24% off.
The Razr+ and the Edge+ (2023) are heavily discounted as well. The former is now an amazing $200 off for Prime members at Amazon, while the latter is about $150 cheaper. As for budget handsets, the Moto G Play (2023) is currently $60 off at Amazon, and the Moto G Stylus (2023) with LTE connectivity is 19% cheaper at the retailer. These and many other cool offers can be found below.
Best October Prime Day promotions on OnePlus phones
As for OnePlus buyers, they were in luck this July, and they also are in luck now! There are epic deals on hot OnePlus phones, such as the OnePlus 11. This one is currently $150 cheaper at Amazon. There's also a smashing 30% discount on the OnePlus 10T, a deal that isn't exclusively available for Prime members only.
Prime members can also save big on the OnePlus Nord N30. Those who are looking for less popular phone brands, such as TCL, can also treat themselves to a handset at a bargain price. Check out the best OnePlus phone deals.
iPhone October Prime Day deals
As you may probably know, iPhones rarely get big discounts during Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean there are no discounts on Apple devices, just that those don't tend to be as exciting as the promotions on other phones.
Right now, there aren't quite as many lucrative deals on iPhones as there are on other handsets. That said, there are some discounts available, and we've compiled the best of them below.
There's onе important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:
How to pick the best smartphone deal?
We get it, the smartphone market is saturated, and it's often hard to figure out if a deal is really... a deal, or if you're getting very little value for your money.
OK, here are a few rules of thumb:
- Check model year - devices from 2023 or 2022 will always be the best to go for, as they are fresh, powerful, and still get the latest software. Exception:
- Yesterday's flagship is better than today's mid-ranger - a Galaxy S21 (2021) will be a better phone than a Galaxy A53 (2022). One was made to be the top-tier phone of its time, the other one was made to meet a budget. And the old flagship will come at massive discounts! Obviously, there's a threshold of how back you can go with this rule.
- Make sure you scroll through the color options - some devices get bigger discounts only in certain paintjobs.
- Don't shy away from carrier contracts - if you're approaching the end of your current contract or have already passed the date, it's a great time to re-subscribe and get an awesome phone deal to boot.
- Consider trade-in? Typically, you can get better money for your old phone on the second-hand market. However, selling the phone yourself can be an ordeal, especially if you need to figure out shipping or communicating with rude buyers. During the sales events, some stores are running so-called "enhanced trade-ins" that can give you better value for your phone, with no extra headaches attached!
- Before you pull the trigger - make sure that deal really is a... deal. Websites like camelcamelcamel.com will show you the pricing history of products, the lowest-ever price, and the recent price. That way, you can figure out if you really are saving as much as it says on the device's page, or if it's smoke and mirrors.
- Pull the trigger - once you've made sure you've found a bargain — the bargain that you want — there's little time for hesitation. Sales events usually don't last long and products circulate out from the deal spotlight (or they sell out due to limited quantities).
How quickly do Prime Day phone deals usually sell out?
Very quickly, especially if we're talking about a popular model - we've seen stocks run out in hours on some of the more popular devices. Of course, during the event, many stocks do get replenished. Still, if you've set your eyes on a particular model and you want to get it as soon as possible doing the event, we'd advise you to not hesitate and go for it. Lesser-known models may not get out of stock as soon as other ones would, though.
Let's talk a little bit more about specifics: iPhone models rarely get big Prime Day deals, but if they do, for sure they will run out quite fast. Galaxies are other phones that run out quite quickly, but we've seen Amazon restock on them fast too (you can't really count on that, though - restocking may take time and by that time, the deal may have expired). On the other hand, some Motorola phones with big discounts may remain available for longer.
All in all, it's best to keep in mind that although the event itself will last for 48 hours, that doesn't mean the same deals will last for this amount of time. Here are our two cents: if you see the phone you wanted with a big discount, go for it as soon as you can!