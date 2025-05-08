Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

At up to $710 off, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a true temptation for bargain hunters

As we recently shared, Amazon is selling the 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at a generous discount, letting bargain hunters score one for just south of $806 — a bargain price for everything this top-tier tablet brings to the table.

While Amazon's offer is truly spectacular, those looking for the best Samsung tablet money can buy will likely skip this Tab S10+ deal and go straight for Samsung's offer on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $710 with a trade-in!

$489 99
$1199 99
$710 off (59%)
Trade in your old tablet and save up to $710 on the powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — with Samsung offering at least $300 off for any eligible trade-in. In case you don't have a device to trade, you can still save $150. The slate is one of the best on the market, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Samsung


This puppy is selling for $150 off at the official store, allowing you to score one for as low as $1,050. Since all storage options are available at the same discount, you'll get sweet savings no matter which variant you choose.

To take advantage of this markdown, you'll need to select the option that you don’t have a device to trade. But if you do have an old tablet lying around that you’re willing to part with, you can save up to $710, with Samsung offering at least $300 off for any tablet trade-in.

That's an unmissable offer! After all, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best tablets on the market, offering tremendous value. Its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to run demanding apps and games with ease, making it a top choice for a workhorse tablet.

On top of that, it packs a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support for an incredible viewing experience. With its smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it's also a solid pick for gaming.

When you add it all up, you’re getting a tablet that’s not only great for work, research, and writing documents, but also a solid companion for curing boredom — whether it’s watching comedy on a stunning display or diving into engaging games like Genshin Impact. So, if our friend here checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate and score one at a cheaper price as soon as possible!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
