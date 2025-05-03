Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Some Motorola phones are experiencing rapid battery drain and overheating issues

By
0comments
Motorola
The Motorola batwings logo is seen on a sign for the company.
Several Motorola smartphone users took to social media site Reddit to complain that their handsets were experiencing issues with the batteries powering their devices. One Redditor, whose current daily driver is a 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G, noticed that his phone started to overheat while the battery drained very fast even when the device wasn't in use. Social media apps stutter and he can't charge the phone because it will stop charging when the unit overheats. 

Even though the device owner has owned this phone for only a month having purchased it for a good price on eBay, he is frustrated because he bought the device specifically for its performance and battery life. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) carries a 6.8-inch display, is powered by a Snapdragon 695 application processor, and features a 5000mAh battery.

A fellow Reddit subscriber wrote to complain that he has two Motorola handsets with the same problems. Those models are the Edge 2021 and a 2019 Z3 Play. Another Motorola customer noted that he and his wife have different model phones, but both are currently losing battery life quickly even though they are both updated to the most recent software version available. Starting on April 30th, their devices have been losing battery life at a rate of about 10% per hour.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is one of the Motorola phones experiencing battery issues.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is one of the Motorola phones experiencing battery issues. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Let's look at one more example. A post written by someone whose mother has the Edge 5G (2020) says that the phone has been "draining battery like crazy since the start of this week." Now, we should point out that all of these phones are at least a couple of years old suggesting that they have lost 20% to 30% of their original capacity. But the typical 1% capacity loss per month has nothing to do with a sudden increase in how fast the battery drains.

As a result, we can rule out the age of these phones as the reason for the issues that these Moto users are complaining about. Instead, these complaints have all of the hallmarks of an issue with a software update. If you are experiencing similar problems with your Motorola phone, regardless of whether it is new or a few years old, keep an eye out for a software update and make sure that you install it as soon as it hits your phone.
