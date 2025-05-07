Pixel 10 Battery and Charging: Expected upgrades

The Google Pixel 10 series is shaping up to be a major milestone, expected to launch in August 2025 and marking the tenth generation of Pixel phones.





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro XL, all built around the first fully in-house Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process. The anniversary lineup will include the Pixel 10 Pro , andXL, all built around the first fully in-house Tensor G5 chip, manufactured by TSMC using a 3nm process.





While the flashy new chipset and AI features are in the spotlight, battery life and charging performance are just as important—especially as expectations rise with every generation.







Pixel 10 series rumored battery upgrades





The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are both rumored to feature a 4,700mAh battery, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL could house a slightly larger 5,060mAh cell—matching their Pixel 9 counterparts.



That said, battery life may still improve, thanks to a more efficient chip and a switch to a MediaTek T900 5G modem, which could reduce battery drain during connectivity-related tasks.





The Pixel 10 series might not win battery capacity contests against some 7,000 mAh-toting flagships from the Chinese market, but it’s likely to maintain Google’s promise of "all-day battery life" — or up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Will the Pixel 10 series have better battery life?









Combined with the rumored MediaTek T900 modem, which replaces Samsung’s traditionally power-hungry modems, we could see meaningful real-world gains in battery life across all three models.



Additionally, the Pro and Pro XL’s LTPO displays with 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rates should help conserve power when showing static content like text or photos.



How much battery will the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and Pro XL have?



Pixel 10 ’s 4,700mAh capacity is above average for compact flagships (and more generous than what Apple offers), while the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s rumored 5,060mAh battery puts it in line with most high-end The’s 4,700mAh capacity is above average for compact flagships (and more generous than what Apple offers), while theXL’s rumored 5,060mAh battery puts it in line with most high-end Android phones —though still short of the giants from OnePlus and Xiaomi.

The biggest potential change is the addition of Qi2 wireless charging across the lineup. Google skipped Qi2 on the Pixel 9 series, but rumors suggest that Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL might support it this time around.



Qi2 allows for better coil alignment via magnets and more efficient wireless charging, all while maintaining up to 15W speeds. It also reduces heat buildup, which can prolong battery health. This would bring the Pixel phones more in line with Apple’s MagSafe tech and Samsung’s newer Galaxy models.

How fast will the Pixel 10 series charge?

Pixel 9 series, but with some potential tweaks:

Pixel 10 and 10 Pro: likely to charge up to 55% in 30 minutes using Google's 45W charger, though the base model may be capped closer to 30W.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: may see up to 70% in 30 minutes, based on the Pixel 9 Pro XL's performance.

Will the Pixel 10 series have wireless charging?

Yes, all Pixel 10 models will support wireless charging. Speeds are expected to reach up to 23W, possibly with Qi2 support.



If Qi2 makes the cut, users will no longer need to fiddle with placement for optimal charging, and less energy will be lost as heat — a small, but meaningful upgrade.

Will the Pixel 10 series have reverse-wireless charging?

Yes, reverse-wireless charging will likely return across the Pixel 10 lineup. Google has offered this feature since the Pixel 5, and there’s no indication it’s going anywhere. Speeds are expected to remain around 12W, and reverse charging via USB-C should still be available.

What charger will the Pixel 10 series use?

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will continue using USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for charging, just like previous Pixel phones. That means the phones are highly compatible with third-party chargers — including those from trusted brands like Anker, Ugreen, and Baseus.



Keep in mind that peak charging speeds are measured using Google's 45W USB-C charger, which is sold separately.

If you use a high-quality PD/PPS charger, you’ll still get near-maximum speeds — no need to stick to Google’s branded adapter unless you prefer it for design or packaging reasons.



This approach sets Google apart from many other brands. Unlike companies such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Honor, and Vivo, which rely on custom charging protocols that only work at full speed with their proprietary chargers and cables, Google keeps things simple and open. There are no weird voltage or current profiles here — just standard, reliable USB PD charging.



In other words, if you already have a good 45W USB PD or PPS charger, you’re all set for fast charging on the Pixel 10 series.

Probably yes — but it won’t come from bigger batteries alone.The most promising upgrade comes from the Tensor G5 processor. As the first Pixel chip made on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, it should be significantly more efficient than previous generations, which were based on Samsung’s Exynos designs and manufacturing.