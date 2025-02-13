iOS 19: Release date, new features, and compatible iPhones

Our first sneak peek at iOS 19, the next major Apple software release, is just around the corner. Just like iOS 18 , we expect a large swath of the new iOS 19 features to be Apple Intelligence -related, but there's a very high chance that these will arrive as a staggered released well into 2026.





Of course, we expect to see numerous other additions and enhancements to be introduced with iOS 19. For example, with iOS 18, we got more home screen customization, iOS 17 gave us interactive widgets and StandBy, while iOS 16 delivered extensive lock screen personalization. We hope that Apple will continue this trend of opening up iOS and making it more and more customizable with each update.





In this page, we'll be collating all the rumors and available info about the upcoming iOS 19 release.





iOS 19 release date





We expect to see the iOS 19 unveiled at the upcoming WWDC'25 developer conference, which should take place in early June 2025. An early developer beta should be made available during WWDC. Like the past few years, the developer beta might not be restricted to those with a developer account only, but to all willing users.



However, a generally more stable and fit for daily use public beta should arrive later on in summer 2025.





iOS 19 will most certainly be released to all eligible iPhones (see list at the bottom of the page) in September 2025 alongside Apple's next iPhone 17 launch. As these usually take place in the second part of September, we are confident the official release of iOS 19 will take place in the same time frame.





A potential release date for iOS 19 is September 16, 2025, which happens to be precisely a week after September 9, the second Tuesday of September. Why this oddly specific time window? Well, Apple typically announces new iPhones on the second Tuesday of September and releases them ten days afterward, but new iOS versions typically get pushed to the public roughly a week from the respective iPhone event.













iOS 19 new Apple Intelligence and other features





With Apple now fully entangled in the artificial intelligence game with its own Apple Intelligence suite, it is absolutely logical to expect more and more new AI features with every upcoming iOS release.







Bloomberg's Mark Gurman chimed in that Apple is slowly but surely moving away from times yearly software releases and instead will release new software features and functionalities when they are ready. Thus, don't expect most features to get lumped together in the flagship iOS 19 release, but will slowly trickle down with the minor iOS 19 updates in the coming months.





This means that minor iOS releases, like iOS 19.1 and iOS 19.2, will be more important. This wasn't the case with how iOS new features and functions were handled years ago.





Siri trained on LLMs





While a smarter and more capable Siri capable of executing complex tasks between different apps is reportedly coming this spring, iOS 19 might give Apple's digital assistant yet another functionality makeover. Rumors point out that Apple is training Siri with LLMs, or large-language models, which are the backbone of all AI chatbots popular right now, like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Deepseek.





This would essentially give Siri significantly improved AI chatbot capabilities, enabling it to hold lengthy conversations with the user, probably hold memories, and likely having the same level of conversation abilities as ChatGPT and Gemini.





Apple could announce this LLM-powered Siri at WWDC'25, but the rumor mill suggests we will have to wait at least a year to see it arrive on an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac near you, possibly in iOS 19.4.





As a reminder, Siri already integrates well with ChatGPT as of iOS 18.2.





A visionOS-inspired redesign





One of the strengths of iOS is the design consistency between its different versions. That's because the core aspects of the mobile OS rarely get design overhauls.





However, a pretty substantial redesign might be coming our way with iOS 19 as rumors reveal Apple might overhaul the looks of the camera app. It will adopt visuals inspired by visionOS, Apple's own AR glasses platform.





The new camera app will employ a translucent style, with photos and videos separated in different categories, with the available options changing based on the context.





visionOS -esque style to other apps, like the latest



The camera might not be the only revamped app––Apple has recently pushed the-esque style to other apps, like the latest Invites





Apple Intelligence features







iOS 19 will most certainly contain a number of new Apple Intelligence features. Just like in iOS 18, these might get released in a staggered fashion, arriving with any subsequent minor iOS 19 releases like iOS 19.1, iOS 19.2, etc.

Apple Intelligence



iOS 19 compatible devices

Here's a list of all iPhone that will get iOS 19. While we expected the iPhone Xs generation to get dropped from the iOS 18 support list last year, the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and iPhone XR surprisingly scored support for the software.

However, in 2025, there's now a much higher risk for the iPhone Xs generation to get dropped from the support list and NOT receive iOS 19.



*- Unreleased product

Currently, there aren't any substantiated rumors as to what the future might hold for