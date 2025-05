T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Consumer Group President Jon Freier had previously said that since Experience More and Experience Beyond offered everything that Go5G Plus or Go5G Next did, customers would not be missing out. Customers may not agree, since the pricing for the new plan doesn't include taxes and other fees.The bottom line is that if you are on a Go5G plan, you will get to keep it, but it's going to be incredibly hard for new customers to sign up for them.is also trying to get customers on even older plans, such as Magenta Max, to migrate to Go5G Plus, insisting they can get more benefits at no extra cost. Customers who switch will be upgraded for the same price they pay right now, meaning their monthly bill will not go up. At the same time, they will have the opportunity to get a new device for up to $830 off.