T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile has taken an important step towards grandfathering Go5G plans. The company is also encouraging customers on even older plans to switch.
Late last month, T-Mobile announced the Experience More and Experience Beyond plans. The company had hinted at that time that the Go5G Next and Go5G plans that the new plans were replacing would eventually be phased out.
The plans are no longer available on the company's website. Wayback Machine shows they were available until at least April 29. They have not been retired apparently, with the website saying that you can still call T-Mobile or chat with them online to place your order.
T-Mobile Consumer Group President Jon Freier had previously said that since Experience More and Experience Beyond offered everything that Go5G Plus or Go5G Next did, customers would not be missing out. Customers may not agree, since the pricing for the new plan doesn't include taxes and other fees.
T-Mobile is also trying to get customers on even older plans, such as Magenta Max, to migrate to Go5G Plus, insisting they can get more benefits at no extra cost. Customers who switch will be upgraded for the same price they pay right now, meaning their monthly bill will not go up. At the same time, they will have the opportunity to get a new device for up to $830 off.
Most customers will be better off if they switch, considering they will get more perks and benefits.
Some customers are skeptical of the offer, claiming T-Mobile is trying to encourage people who didn't witness price hikes to invalidate their price lock guarantee. That's not necessarily true, as T-Mobile raised prices for many customers who thought they were protected by the price lock commitment, possibly bringing their bill up to the same level as Go5G customers. It's also not clear if all of their discounts would transfer.
We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
The bottom line is that if you are on a Go5G plan, you will get to keep it, but it's going to be incredibly hard for new customers to sign up for them.
