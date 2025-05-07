New 13-inch Surface Laptop launches with a message for Apple: bring it

1 x USB-A (USB 3.1)

2 x USB-C (USB 3.2)

Recommended Stories

Recall (preview): This opt-in feature changes how you search your PC. It lets you retrace your steps and instantly jump back to apps, websites, images, or documents you were using – even if you don't remember exactly where or when.

This opt-in feature changes how you search your PC. It lets you retrace your steps and instantly jump back to apps, websites, images, or documents you were using – even if you don't remember exactly where or when. Smarter search: You can just describe what you are looking for in your own words and Windows will dig through your files, images and documents to find it for you – whether you are in File Explorer, the search bar or even Settings.

You can just describe what you are looking for in your own words and Windows will dig through your files, images and documents to find it for you – whether you are in File Explorer, the search bar or even Settings. Click to Do (preview): This lets you take action directly from what is on your screen. It identifies text and images and uses both local and cloud AI to help you get things done without breaking your workflow.

Being Microsoft's latest laptop, of course, it runs Windows 11 out of the box, and since it is part of the Copilot+ PC lineup, it unlocks some of Microsoft's newest AI tools, too:The new Surface Laptop starts at $899.99, which gets you 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. You can pre-order it now, with higher-spec configurations available if you need more power or storage.Now, if you are wondering if this is the right laptop for you – well, speaking as someone who lives in the Mac world, I can't personally vouch for the Windows experience. But if you are a Windows user who is excited about AI tools and performance gains, this new Surface Laptop definitely seems like a strong option. As a Copilot+ PC, it is built to take full advantage of Microsoft's latest AI push, helping you get more done with less effort.