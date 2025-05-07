New 13-inch Surface Laptop launches with a message for Apple: bring it
Microsoft just unveiled a range of exciting new features for Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs, alongside some new Surface Pro tablets. But that wasn't all – there is a brand-new Surface Laptop on the scene as well.
The new 13-inch Surface Laptop is the thinnest and lightest (just 2.7 lbs) model in the Surface Laptop lineup, designed for portability, built for performance and supercharged with AI capabilities.
Inside, the Surface Laptop is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chip – the same one used in the new Surface tablets. That chip includes a built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of 45 trillion operations per second. That is not just marketing fluff – it means this laptop is ready for AI features to run fast and smooth, without lag or stutters.
Microsoft says it is 50% faster than the Surface Laptop 5 and even goes as far as to claim it outperforms Apple's MacBook Air M3.
Battery life is another strong point. You will get up to 23 hours of video playback or 16 hours of active web use, so you can pretty much work all day without being stuck to a charger. As for ports, here is what you are working with:
Being Microsoft's latest laptop, of course, it runs Windows 11 out of the box, and since it is part of the Copilot+ PC lineup, it unlocks some of Microsoft's newest AI tools, too:
The new Surface Laptop starts at $899.99, which gets you 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. You can pre-order it now, with higher-spec configurations available if you need more power or storage.
Now, if you are wondering if this is the right laptop for you – well, speaking as someone who lives in the Mac world, I can't personally vouch for the Windows experience. But if you are a Windows user who is excited about AI tools and performance gains, this new Surface Laptop definitely seems like a strong option. As a Copilot+ PC, it is built to take full advantage of Microsoft's latest AI push, helping you get more done with less effort.
It is smaller than a typical notebook, making it incredibly easy to slip into your bag and take on the go. The laptop features a premium anodized aluminum body and comes in three sleek colors:
- Ocean
- Violet
- Platinum
The new 13-inch Surface Laptop is available in the three colors listed above the gallery. | Image credit – Microsoft
To complete the aesthetic, you can even get a Surface Arc Mouse in matching Ocean or Violet.
Microsoft also made a point about sustainability. The new laptop features 100% recycled cobalt in the battery cell and 100% recycled rare earth metals in the magnets. Plus, it is built with repairability in mind – many of its components can be replaced by authorized service providers or skilled technicians, pushing for a more eco-friendly, circular design approach.
The new laptop launched along the Surface Pro tablets. | Video credit – Microsoft
- 1 x USB-A (USB 3.1)
- 2 x USB-C (USB 3.2)
- Recall (preview): This opt-in feature changes how you search your PC. It lets you retrace your steps and instantly jump back to apps, websites, images, or documents you were using – even if you don't remember exactly where or when.
- Smarter search: You can just describe what you are looking for in your own words and Windows will dig through your files, images and documents to find it for you – whether you are in File Explorer, the search bar or even Settings.
- Click to Do (preview): This lets you take action directly from what is on your screen. It identifies text and images and uses both local and cloud AI to help you get things done without breaking your workflow.
