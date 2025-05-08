Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Sweet 27% discount on Garmin Forerunner 255 Music has runners rejoicing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on a white background.
If you're on the hunt for a feature-packed, running smartwatch without stretching your budget, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a true temptation right now.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the Slate Gray version at 27% off, dropping the price to just under $254 — a solid $96 discount from its usual $350 price tag. That's a deal worth jumping on, especially if running is an important part of your life.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $96 OFF on Amazon!

$96 off (27%)
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is now priced at just under $254, with a $96 discount. Packed with features like Garmin Coach for customized workout plans, it’s designed to support your active lifestyle. With up to 14 days of battery life, it keeps up with your routine without needing frequent recharges. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


Garmin has a reputation for delivering precise health tracking, and its wearables are usually packed with features. We can confidently say that the Forerunner 255 Music doesn’t disappoint.

It monitors your running intensity, helping you fine-tune your performance and adjust your training as needed. Meanwhile, the Body Battery feature keeps tabs on your energy levels, letting you know when it’s time to push harder or take a break to recover. And with Garmin Coach, you also get personalized training plans tailored to your fitness goals — whether you’re prepping for a race or just trying to stay active.

A downside of this feature-rich timepiece is that it lacks a touchscreen. However, it makes up for it with an impressive 14-day battery life in smartwatch mode. And since this is the Music version, it also lets you store up to 500 songs from platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music. That way, you can enjoy your favorite playlists without needing your phone — just pair it with your wireless earbuds or headphones, and you're good to go.

Whether you're a runner looking for a watch with precision health tracking or just someone who wants a feature-packed timepiece with great battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music ticks all the right boxes. And at this price, it’s a steal. So, don't wait—save on one while you can!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade

Latest News

Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Best budget and affordable phones in 2025: a buyer's guide
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless