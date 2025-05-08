Sweet 27% discount on Garmin Forerunner 255 Music has runners rejoicing
If you're on the hunt for a feature-packed, running smartwatch without stretching your budget, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a true temptation right now.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the Slate Gray version at 27% off, dropping the price to just under $254 — a solid $96 discount from its usual $350 price tag. That's a deal worth jumping on, especially if running is an important part of your life.
Garmin has a reputation for delivering precise health tracking, and its wearables are usually packed with features. We can confidently say that the Forerunner 255 Music doesn’t disappoint.
It monitors your running intensity, helping you fine-tune your performance and adjust your training as needed. Meanwhile, the Body Battery feature keeps tabs on your energy levels, letting you know when it’s time to push harder or take a break to recover. And with Garmin Coach, you also get personalized training plans tailored to your fitness goals — whether you’re prepping for a race or just trying to stay active.
Whether you're a runner looking for a watch with precision health tracking or just someone who wants a feature-packed timepiece with great battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music ticks all the right boxes. And at this price, it’s a steal. So, don't wait—save on one while you can!
A downside of this feature-rich timepiece is that it lacks a touchscreen. However, it makes up for it with an impressive 14-day battery life in smartwatch mode. And since this is the Music version, it also lets you store up to 500 songs from platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music. That way, you can enjoy your favorite playlists without needing your phone — just pair it with your wireless earbuds or headphones, and you're good to go.
